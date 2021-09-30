U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Enterprise Performance Management Market size worth $ 8.04 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

An increase in the need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, overall improvement in performance, and increasing focus on core business & improved scalability, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY,N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Enterprise Performance Management Market" By Verticals (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences), By Deployment (cloud and on-premises), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Enterprise Performance Management Market size was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=193097

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Performance Management Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Enterprise Performance Management Market Overview

EPM systems help business processes by enabling enterprises to manage and automate day-to-day business activities from a single, integrated software application, improving operational efficiency and enhancing business performance by ensuring accurate business planning and reporting. In addition, this software helps map the goals with the current version, assisting users in understanding and gaining the perspectives of the work to get the desired results. EPM systems provide a streamlined business process that eliminates the risk of manual errors and provides faster response time to decision-makers in the organization. Moreover, it offers predictive analytics to decrease the time spent on the finance function enabling more focus on higher-value tasks.

Automating the business processes offers real-time information on business requirements. As data serves as a vital metric to measure business performance, EPM systems gather and consolidate data automatically, reducing execution time. EPM helps manage and understand the data collected through various business processes to make better business decisions, enhancing the organization's performance and efficiency and offering a competitive position in the market. Hence, the global EPM market is expected to be driven by increasing operational efficiency by optimizing business processes.

Key Developments in Enterprise Performance Management Market

  • In August 2019, Oracle announced Oracle Blockchain Platform (OBP) Enterprise Edition 19.3 for On-premise Deployment. This OBP edition is ideal for customers who cannot deploy in Oracle Cloud because of various data sovereignty or residence issues. It gave them an independently installable version of Oracle Blockchain Platform built on Docker containers and delivered as a pre-built V.M. image for multiple virtualization options.

  • In August 2019, Blue Link ERP Launched the Financial Report Writer that is expected to aid its deployment in the BFSI sector.

  • In May 2019, Host Analytics launched a new solution integration with Blackline to modernize financial close, consolidation, and reporting.

The major players in the market are Broadcom, Epicor Software, Anaplan, Board International, IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE, OneStream, and Vena Solutions.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Enterprise Performance Management Market On the basis of Verticals, Deployment, and Geography.

  • Enterprise Performance Management Market, By Verticals

  • Enterprise Performance Management Market, By Deployment

  • Enterprise Performance Management Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Virtual Event Platform Market By Organization Size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), By End-User (Education, Healthcare, Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

OKR Software Market By Component (Solutions & Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, & SMEs), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Enterprise VSAT System Market By Component (Hardware, Services), By Industry (Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Retail And Consumer Goods), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Sales Email Tracking Tools Market By Product Type (Sales Email Tracking Tools, Sales Engagement Platform), By Application (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Enterprise User), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top enterprise content management systems helping professionals in maintaining records

Visualize Enterprise Performance Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-performance-management-market-size-worth--8-04-billion-globally-by-2028-at-6-24-cagr-verified-market-research-301389001.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

