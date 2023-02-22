Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market to Estimate US$ 139.4 Billion by 2033 Owing to its Inventory and Work Management Attributed | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The overall ERP software spending in China alone is likely to increase by 9.8% between 2023 and 2033. Demand for ERP software in France is expected to rise at 12.7% CAGR over the forecast period. The ERP software industry in South Asia & Pacific is estimated to expand 3.3X over the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the assessment period by registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 58.2 Billion in 2023 to reach US$ 139.4 Billion by the year 2033.



According to the historic analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market registered a 7.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2022 with a revenue of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2022. ERP helps to draw a central database that saves inputs from departments including manufacturing, accounting, supply chain management, marketing, sales, and human resources (HR).

The ERP software market represents approximately 3% of the global business process management market. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is software that businesses use to manage daily business activities such as procurement, risk management, accounting, supply chain operations, and project management.

It is an integrated platform that offers various business functions such as financial management, human capital management, supply chain management, customer management, inventory and work order management, and others. In addition to that, the growing need for ERP software to manage customer orders, and deliver the right products and services to customers on time, and the growing demand for cloud-based ERP software are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Ask for In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14611

Story continues

The ERP software comprises enterprise performance management that assists businesses in planning, predicting, budgeting, and reporting their annual/financial results. The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is estimated to expand considerably over the assessment period due to factors such as the growing need for an effective and affordable solution among organizations and increasing digitalization, changing consumer behavior, and others. Additionally, ERP software is a type of application that helps in business process automation. It also provides insights and internal controls for the user firms that install and utilize it.

Key Takeaways

The augmenting demand for cloud-based ERP software is on the rise attributed to the factors such as the surging adoption of new and evolving SaaS technologies, extending the value of existing ERP systems, reducing third-party dependencies, more robust security resources, evolving financial systems, and others.





The propelling trend of implementation of cloud-based ERP applications in the manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and IT & telecom industries has bolstered ERP software sales across the globe.





Cloud-based ERP software has offered numerous benefits such as improved business insight, lower operational costs, enhanced collaboration, improved efficiency, higher user adoption rates, and others. Such benefits drive the growth of the ERP software market. There are different cloud hosting options for cloud-based ERP software such as single-tenant cloud ERP and multi-tenant cloud ERP.





These days, consumers are more focused on cloud-based ERP software owing to lower implementation costs, easier ERP integration, greater scalability and agility, and others.





Competitive Landscape

The ERP software providers are concentrating on improving their existing products and on developing new products for existing as well as new markets. This strategy helps the company diversify its product offerings and enhance its customer base & user experience.

Key Companies Profiled

Oracle Corporation

Infor

The Sage Group plc

Unit 4

Epicor Software Corporation (USA)

Workday, Inc.

SYSPRO

Acumatica

Ramco System

QAD Inc.

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-resource-planning-erp-software-market

More Insights into the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market

The East Asian market is anticipated to dominate the global ERP software market over the projection period. The overall ERP software spending in China alone is likely to increase by 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, with a market value reaching US$ 4.4 Billion in 2023. There is increasing adoption of ERP software across China due to various factors such as high demand for IT and supply chain management.

The European region is another vital region to exhibit lucrative growth in the assessment period. France is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the high digital and cloud-based ERP application adoption rates. Moreover, an increase in the use of ERP software is enabling higher productivity and efficiency standards in France, which is anticipated to drive the ERP software industry during the forecast period.

Europe comprises of developed economies such as Germany, France, and Spain, among others that have fairly adopted cloud-based ERP software, besides incorporating advanced technologies. It offers various benefits such as higher productivity, deeper insights, accelerated reporting, lower risk, and improved agility, among others. Such benefits create new growth opportunities for the ERP software market across Europe.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Outlook by Category

By Deployment Mode:

On-premise Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Business Function:

Financial Management

Human Capital Management

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Inventory and Work Order Management

Others

By Industry:

IT & Telecom

Retail

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Customization Report For You @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14611

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Solution Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Types of Pricing Models

4.1.1. Subscription Pricing Model

4.1.2. Perpetual Licensing

4.2. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TO Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Radio Frequency Front End Module Market Review : The global radio frequency front end module market size is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. It is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 33 billion by 2033 from US$ 17 billion in 2023.

Utility Asset Management Market Forecast : The utility asset management (UAM) market generated total revenue of US$ 4.63 billion in 2022. The industry is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period to attain a market revenue of US$ 8.61 billion by 2033.

Logistics Robots Market Keytrends : The logistics robots market is expected to expand its roots with a strong CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. The market is expected to hold a share of US$ 8.28 billion in 2023, while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 38.13 billion by 2033.

Passive Optical Components Market Research : The global passive optical components market is projected to be valued at US$ 148.0 billion by 2032. It reached a valuation of US$ 45.5 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 12.5% is expected to be registered by the global market from 2022 to 2032.

Microduct Market Share : As per the recent research reports published by FMI, the global microduct market is expected to cross the mark of US$ 17.36 billion by 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to be at US$ 5.54 billion. The CAGR is anticipated to be at a sturdy 12.1% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



