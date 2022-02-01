U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market and Global Cloud ERP Software Market 2022- Industry Verticals, Size, Top Players, Competition, Statistics, Growth and Risk Factors, Forecast 2028

Proficient Market Insights
·7 min read

Global Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market Research analyses global product demand and key business issues such as market costs, gross margins, tariffs. Surveys provides insights into current and future trends in the industry, assessing market share, size, and geographic conditions in terms of value and quantity. The report also highlights sub segments to provide insights into base year earnings and expected future periods

Pune, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market 2022-28:

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market size is estimated to amplify due to growing digitization in business processes that will enable in automation of work and streamline the information. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a software system designed for the primary purpose of the integration of many functions of various areas in a business process into one system. Its applications in construction activities, the healthcare industry, and other industries are expected to bolster the growth in the market. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 42,160 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 63,030 million. The CAGR during this period is over 5.9% during the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2022-2028”.

The presence of numerous ERP solution companies across the U.S. and Canada is expected to present itself with profitable opportunities for the market.

TOP Companies:

  • SAP

  • Oracle

  • Sage

  • Infor

  • Microsoft

  • Kronos

  • Epicor

  • IBM

  • Totvs

  • Workday

  • UNIT4

  • YonYou

  • Cornerstone

  • Kingdee

  • Digiwin

Get a Sample copy of report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19886642?utm_source=GV

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic presented with opportunities, rising digital transformation during this period enabled the demand for ERPs that are managed on the cloud, leading to Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP) Market growth.

Geographically, the market is divided into, Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, and France), Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries)

Have a query before purchasing this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19886642?utm_source=GV

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

  • On premise ERP

  • Cloud-based ERP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

  • Manufacturing

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Telecom

  • Others

Buy this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19886642?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size 2017-2028
2.1.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On premise ERP
2.2.2 Cloud-based ERP
2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)
2.3.2 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
2.4 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Manufacturing
2.4.2 BFSI
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.5 Telecom
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)
2.5.2 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size by Player
3.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Revenue by Players (2020-2022)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)
3.2 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Report 2:
Global Cloud ERP Software Market 2022-2028:
The Global Cloud ERP Software Market size is anticipated to expand itself due to the adoption of cloud-based computing and technological advancements. Higher returns on the investments, low upfront costs, and need for organizational need for improvement in efficiency and productivity are expected to be drivers for this market. The benefits of such computing services can be most beneficial for small and medium businesses as it provides access to applications for rational prices. They help in reducing operational costs in IT companies which are the driving force for demand in cloud ERP software. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Cloud ERP Software Market, 2022-2028”.

Top Companies:

  • SAP

  • Oracle

  • Sage

  • Infor

  • Microsoft

  • Epicor

  • Kronos

  • Concur(SAP)

  • Ibm

  • Totvs

  • Unit4

  • Yonyou

  • Netsuite

  • Kingdee

  • Workday

  • Cornerstone

  • Digiwin

Have a query before purchasing this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19926280?utm_source=GV

Cloud ERP software refers to the service that lets users to access the ERP software which is being run on shared computing resources. Cloud-based ERP allows access to applications such as disk storage, processing power, and memory through the internet.

The COVID-19 pandemic enabled businesses to use the cloud in order to create robust systems that can function from anywhere in the world letting the workforce work remotely and maintain business reliability. It will lead to an increase in public cloud services such as the SaaS-based industry leading to Global Cloud ERP Software Market growth.

Segment by Type:

  • Open Source Software

  • Non-open Source Software

Segment by Application:

  • Manufacture

  • Logistics Industry

  • Financial

  • Telecommunications

  • Others

Buy this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19926280?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global Cloud ERP Software Market:
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cloud ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Open Source Software
1.2.3 Non-open Source Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cloud ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacture
1.3.3 Logistics Industry
1.3.4 Financial
1.3.5 Telecommunications
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cloud ERP Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cloud ERP Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cloud ERP Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cloud ERP Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cloud ERP Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cloud ERP Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cloud ERP Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cloud ERP Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cloud ERP Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cloud ERP Software Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cloud ERP Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Cloud ERP Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Cloud ERP Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Cloud ERP Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud ERP Software Revenue
3.4 Global Cloud ERP Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Cloud ERP Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud ERP Software Revenue in 2021
3.5 Cloud ERP Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Cloud ERP Software Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Cloud ERP Software Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

