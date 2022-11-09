U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,791.58
    -36.53 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,872.64
    -288.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,477.41
    -138.79 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.11
    -21.82 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -2.01 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.70
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0033
    -0.0042 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0040 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1374
    -0.0171 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2710
    +0.6080 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,198.77
    -2,259.98 (-11.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.78
    -27.92 (-6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.18
    -12.96 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Size to Grow by USD 29213.61 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market share is set to increase by USD 29213.61 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 8.54% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Market 2023-2027

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global enterprise resource planning software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, the global application software market, covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive
sample!

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global enterprise resource planning software market compared to other regions. 42% of growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the enterprise resource planning software market in this region. Investments by enterprises in enterprise resource planning software in North America will be driven by the need to integrate existing enterprise resource planning platforms with advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, and the Internet of things (IoT)-enabled applications and data analytics.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Cloud-based and On-premise.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The enterprise resource planning software market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cloud-based enterprise resource planning software is generally hosted in remote data centers. The low upfront costs of cloud-based enterprise resource planning software is driving its adoption across organizations. Cloud-based software offers various advantages, such as regular security updates, real-time application performance analytics, accessibility from any location, and scalability.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales
revenue - Get it now!

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The increasing demand for enterprise resource planning software from SMEs is driving the enterprise resource planning software market growth.

  • Enterprise resource planning software helps organizations improve their operational and business process efficiency. It allows the integration of multiple functions into a single integrated application. These factors are significantly driving the adoption of enterprise resource planning software among SMEs.

  • Cloud-based enterprise resource planning solutions reduce the maintenance, installation, and operating costs for SMEs.

  • The above factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

  • Embedded data analytics features are a trend in the market.

  • The architecture and design of enterprise resource planning software are evolving to support real-time data generation.

  • Extended analytical capabilities of enterprise resource planning software can help enterprises improve their response time.

  • Real-time analytics can help manufacturers start manufacturing as soon as an order is received.

  • Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • The increasing number of cyberattacks on enterprise resource planning software may challenge market growth.

  • Cybercriminals hack enterprise resource planning platforms to damage their business operations.

  • The lack of proper IT security infrastructure makes enterprise systems vulnerable to threats, which results in cyberattacks such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS).

  • Enterprise resource planning systems contain sensitive information and business-critical data, which makes organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks.

  • Hence, the rise in the number of cyberattacks can impede the growth of the global enterprise resource planning software market during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)
considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise resource planning software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the enterprise resource planning software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the enterprise resource planning software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise resource planning software market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The enterprise performance management market is projected to grow by USD 2.23 billion with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The enterprise app store market is projected to grow by USD 10.89 billion with a CAGR of 33.15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise), type (large enterprise and SME), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 29213.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acumatica Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Ellucian Co. LP, Epicor Software Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TOTVS SA, UKG Inc., Unit4 NV, Workday Inc., IFS World Operations AB, and ServiceNow Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global enterprise Resource planning (ERP) software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 IT and Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acumatica Inc.

  • 12.4 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

  • 12.5 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 12.6 Ellucian Co. LP

  • 12.7 Epicor Software Corp.

  • 12.8 IFS World Operations AB

  • 12.9 Koch Industries Inc.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 Odoo SA

  • 12.12 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.13 Roper Technologies Inc.

  • 12.14 Sage Group Plc

  • 12.15 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 12.16 SAP SE

  • 12.17 UKG Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Market 2023-2027
Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-resource-planning-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-29213-61-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301671440.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Losing My Appetite for Beyond Meat Ahead of Earnings

    Beyond Meat Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. BYND trades below the negatively sloped 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in its own downward trend as sellers of BYND have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Boeing sets investor stage for potential end of newest MAX jets

    Third-quarter filings with the SEC indicate Boeing is prepared to pull the plug on the jets without a needed certification extension.

  • $2 billion Powerball results finally announced: Here are the winning numbers and does your company pay the same salary for the same job in different locations across the country? This research provides insight.

    Homebuilders are struggling amid the housing downturn, UBS Analyst John Lovallo told MarketWatch. A scientist in Denmark counted the bug splatters on his car and found they had declined dramatically.

  • Oil Drops on Higher Crude Stockpiles, Weak China Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell amid as US crude inventories rose amidst a challenging Chinese demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesWest Texas Intermediate lost as much as 2.6% and traded near $87 a barre

  • Oil prices fall on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down $1.68, or 1.7%, to $93.68 a barrel by 1522 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had fallen $1.64, or 1.8%, to $87.27 a barrel. U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 5.6 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 4, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures, while seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories would rise by about 1.4 million barrels.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) are three excellent Buffett stocks to buy now with $300.

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • Affirm moderating growth due to ‘macroeconomic pressure,’ CFO says

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer spending, inventory scarcity, the state of the buy now, pay later industry, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • The CEO Of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

    Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JKHY ) recently and...

  • Oil prices on track to fall for third session as traders await U.S. inventory report

    Oil futures sold off again on Wednesday, on track for a third day in the red, as fears about waning demand in China continued to weigh on prices.

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • Chipmaker TSMC plans Arizona factory expansion

    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it could use the building for future expansion but has not yet arrived on a final decision for a second chip manufacturing plant. "In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the company said.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch Despite the Hardships in the Alcohol Industry

    The Beverages - Alcohol industry is likely to stay strong on its premiumization, pricing and e-commerce growth efforts despite the headwinds related to elevated input, freight and packaging costs. Players like DEO, BUD, STZ and BF.B will likely capitalize.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.