Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Size to Grow by USD 29213.61 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market share is set to increase by USD 29213.61 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 8.54% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global enterprise resource planning software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, the global application software market, covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global enterprise resource planning software market compared to other regions. 42% of growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the enterprise resource planning software market in this region. Investments by enterprises in enterprise resource planning software in North America will be driven by the need to integrate existing enterprise resource planning platforms with advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, and the Internet of things (IoT)-enabled applications and data analytics.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Cloud-based and On-premise.

Revenue Generating Segment - The enterprise resource planning software market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cloud-based enterprise resource planning software is generally hosted in remote data centers. The low upfront costs of cloud-based enterprise resource planning software is driving its adoption across organizations. Cloud-based software offers various advantages, such as regular security updates, real-time application performance analytics, accessibility from any location, and scalability.

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The increasing demand for enterprise resource planning software from SMEs is driving the enterprise resource planning software market growth.

Enterprise resource planning software helps organizations improve their operational and business process efficiency. It allows the integration of multiple functions into a single integrated application. These factors are significantly driving the adoption of enterprise resource planning software among SMEs.

Cloud-based enterprise resource planning solutions reduce the maintenance, installation, and operating costs for SMEs.

The above factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

Embedded data analytics features are a trend in the market.

The architecture and design of enterprise resource planning software are evolving to support real-time data generation.

Extended analytical capabilities of enterprise resource planning software can help enterprises improve their response time.

Real-time analytics can help manufacturers start manufacturing as soon as an order is received.

Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The increasing number of cyberattacks on enterprise resource planning software may challenge market growth.

Cybercriminals hack enterprise resource planning platforms to damage their business operations.

The lack of proper IT security infrastructure makes enterprise systems vulnerable to threats, which results in cyberattacks such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS).

Enterprise resource planning systems contain sensitive information and business-critical data, which makes organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Hence, the rise in the number of cyberattacks can impede the growth of the global enterprise resource planning software market during the forecast period.

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise resource planning software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise resource planning software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise resource planning software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise resource planning software market vendors

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29213.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acumatica Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Ellucian Co. LP, Epicor Software Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TOTVS SA, UKG Inc., Unit4 NV, Workday Inc., IFS World Operations AB, and ServiceNow Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

