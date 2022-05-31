U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

The Enterprise Resource Planning Software Organizations Need in 2022, Revealed by SoftwareReviews

·2 min read

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Enterprise Resource Planning Data Quadrant. Nine providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Gold Medalists.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a suite of software applications supporting process areas such as finance, operations, HR, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and supply chain. Successful ERP implementation results in greater enterprise efficiency and effectiveness. Targeting one or two critical areas of value, such as improved inventory turns, lower distribution and logistics costs, or more streamlined quote to cash, helps IT teams deliver early results.

The best enterprise resource planning software providers for 2022 have been identified based on verified survey data collected from end users. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise – Enterprise Resource Planning Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket – Enterprise Resource Planning Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To learn more about Enterprise Resource Planning visit the dedicated resource.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

