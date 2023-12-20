Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) standing at $26.03, reflecting a -0.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 1.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 1.54% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.71 billion, showing a 6.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.48 per share and a revenue of $47.81 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.59% and -17.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enterprise Products Partners is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

