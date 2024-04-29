Assessing the Sustainability of Enterprise Products Partners LP's Upcoming Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) recently announced a dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on 2024-05-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Enterprise Products Partners LP's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Enterprise Products Partners LP Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with EPD.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Enterprise Products Partners LP is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise Products Partners LP is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend History

Enterprise Products Partners LP has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1998. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Enterprise Products Partners LP has increased its dividend each year since 1998, earning the title of a dividend aristocrat, a prestigious recognition for companies that have consistently increased their dividends for at least 26 consecutive years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Enterprise Products Partners LP currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.90% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.09%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Enterprise Products Partners LP's annual dividend growth rate was 3.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 2.70% per year. And over the past decade, Enterprise Products Partners LP's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.50%.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners LP's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Enterprise Products Partners LP stock as of today is approximately 7.88%.

Story continues

Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Enterprise Products Partners LP's dividend payout ratio is 0.79, which may suggest that the company's dividend could be sustainable.

Enterprise Products Partners LP's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Enterprise Products Partners LP's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Enterprise Products Partners LP's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Enterprise Products Partners LP's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Enterprise Products Partners LP's revenue has increased by approximately 22.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.4% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Enterprise Products Partners LP's earnings increased by approximately 13.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 40.94% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.00%, which outperforms approximately 34.62% of global competitors, adds to the positive growth outlook.

Concluding Insights on Enterprise Products Partners LP's Dividend

With a strong dividend history, robust yield, and consistent growth rates, Enterprise Products Partners LP demonstrates a compelling case for value investors seeking reliable income streams. The company's ability to maintain a healthy payout ratio while exhibiting solid profitability and growth metrics speaks to the sustainability of its dividend payments. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the long-term potential of Enterprise Products Partners LP as a staple in their dividend portfolios. Will Enterprise Products Partners LP continue its streak of dividend aristocracy in the years to come? The data certainly paints a promising picture.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

