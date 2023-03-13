Enterprise Session Border Controller Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing number of mobile computing devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise session border controller market size is estimated to grow by USD 252.34 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. The increasing number of mobile computing devices is a major driver for market growth while the growing adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept is a key trend in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Enterprise Session Border Controller Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on capacity (up to 200, up to 600, up to 1000, up to 5000, and more than 5000), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the up to 200 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The up-to-200-capacity E-SBC segment is limited to a capacity of 200 users due to which, it is preferred by SMEs with private cloud computing models. This is primarily designed to protect the internal data of enterprises. The companies mainly focused on data security usually utilize this on a subscription basis. Hence, the growing adoption of enterprise session border controllers (E-SBCs) among SMEs is expected to increase the growth of the E-SBC market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global enterprise session border controller market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. High disposable incomes have resulted in an increase in the demand for video and voice conferencing solutions for business operations. SMEs focus on digitalization and product promotions through conferencing. To develop affordable and platform-independent products, vendors in North America use Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC). There is high adoption of WebRTC by SMEs across North America than anywhere else in the world. Such factors drive the demand for E-SBC solutions in the region during the forecast period.

Enterprise Session Border Controller Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing number of mobile computing devices is driving market growth significantly. The diverse connectivity options and superior performance while accessing applications such as e-mail, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and web browsing have led to the rapid adoption of computing devices such as laptops and tablets globally. The population with a higher need for portability and connectivity, especially mobile users and business travelers, is causing an increase in the demand for these devices. Additionally, the availability of high-speed broadband networks drives the growth of mobile data traffic during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increased adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept is a major trend in the market. It is a new trend at workplaces that encourages employees to bring their own devices. More than half of employers around the world encourage employees to bring their own devices to work, while over one-third of employers across the world provide devices to their employees. Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an example of new communication technology solution that offers professional standards of interaction and workflows across numerous remote devices, ensuring a high-quality experience for users. Hence, WebRTC technology supports the BYOD trend. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global enterprise session border controller market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The signaling issues are one of the major challenges impeding the market growth during the forecast period. Initiating an interactive communication session between users using a controlled signaling technique is a challenging task. Two standards, H.323 and SIP, which provide similar signaling functionalities, have emerged. They are used to signal and monitor VoIP. These protocols do not provide support for Quality of Service (QoS) guarantees and resource reservations. VoIP apps must maintain active sessions with frequent keep-alive messages to stay connected to incoming calls, which ultimately results in large signaling loads in the network. A VoLTE service requires additional signaling for setting up a dedicated channel to increase QoS, further generating huge data volumes and signaling loads. Hence, such signaling issues can impede the growth of the global enterprise SBC market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Enterprise Session Border Controller Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise session border controller market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the enterprise session border controller market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enterprise session border controller market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the enterprise session border controller market

Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 252.34 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adtran Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ingate Systems AB, InnoMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Patton Electronics Co., Ribbon Communications Operating Co. Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Sansay Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

