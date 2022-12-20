U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.51
    +13.85 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,942.61
    +185.07 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,568.63
    +22.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.52
    +15.94 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +26.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +1.03 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6940
    +0.1130 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4500
    -5.4140 (-3.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.67
    +238.07 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.74
    +1.56 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Enterprise Video Global Market to Reach $31.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Video Market by Offering, Application (Corporate Communications, Training & Development, and Marketing & Client Engagement), Deployment mode, Organization Size, Delivery Technique, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The enterprise video market size is projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. The need to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity, the need to connect the remote workforce, and an increasing number of internet users around the world are expected to drive the adoption of the enterprise video market in the future.

The interactive and seamless enterprise communication and collaboration help organizations maintain operational efficiency and meet business goals. However, the lack of strong communication tools significantly limits employee productivity. According to a Cisco global survey focused on the future of work, 98% of workers stated that they experienced frustration from distractions during video meetings when working from home.

The increasing demand for better video solutions is encouraging enterprise video vendors to update their solutions with advanced technologies such as noise cancellation and speech recognition technologies and to help enterprises in improving operational efficiency and productivity.

By offering, Solutions segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

Effective enterprise collaboration offers a seamless video experience for various application areas, such as marketing, client engagement, knowledge sharing, team collaboration, and employee training. The advanced enterprise video solutions also comply with regulations, such as HIPPA and GDPR, making it easier for highly regulated industries to adopt these solutions. Major enterprise video solution vendors are gradually adopting smart technologies, such as cloud computing, 5G, and AI and ML, to offer an advanced suite of solutions to cater to the business needs of the customers; this factor is expected to provide growth opportunities to the enterprise video solutions in the upcoming years.

By vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content on a daily basis. Enterprise video collaborations enable healthcare providers in telemedicine and patient care, medical education, and healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options. Currently, the enterprise video market is witnessing increased growth opportunities in the healthcare and life sciences vertical. This growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for video solutions to enhance clinical collaborations, staff training, medical education, and healthcare communication.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Employee Productivity

  • Need to Connect Remote Workforce

  • Increasing Number of Internet Users Worldwide

  • Increasing Smartphone Adoption Worldwide

  • Growing Demand for Video Streaming

  • Surge in Adoption of Video Marketing Strategy

Restraints

  • Data Security Concerns

  • Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues

Opportunities

  • Advancements in AI-Powered Video Technologies

  • Increasing Use of Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Communication and Collaboration in Enterprises

  • Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Solutions

Challenges

  • Limited Interoperability of Different Enterprise Video Solutions

  • Limitations in Scalability

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Enterprise Video Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Technology Advancements Help Increase Overall Productivity and Provide Better Growth Opportunities
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Inducing Skills, Knowledge, and Information Via Cloud-Based Solutions and Specialized Video Experts

7 Enterprise Video Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 Deployment of On-Premises Solutions to Reduce Costs and Service Maintenance
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Dynamic Infrastructure Deployment to Help Achieve Flexible Scaling

8 Enterprise Video Market, by Delivery Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Downloading/Traditional Streaming
8.3 Adaptive Streaming
8.4 Progressive Downloading

9 Enterprise Video Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Real-Time Unified Access Within Large Enterprises Leads to Higher Adoption for Effective Communication
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Platforms Offering Resource Utilization and Reduced Geographical Obstacles

10 Enterprise Video Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Corporate Communications
10.2.1 Video Conferencing Solutions to Provide Effective Personalized Communication Within Organization
10.3 Training and Development
10.3.1 Accessible Video Solutions for Employees to Increase Constructive Learning
10.4 Marketing and Client Engagement
10.4.1 Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Customer Engagement and Provide Effective Communication

11 Enterprise Video Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.2.1 Facilitation of Video Solutions to Empower Organizations by Improving Accountability
11.3 Telecom
11.3.1 Increased On-Demand Bench Training of Employees by Transferring Knowledge Through Videos
11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.4.1 Enhanced Medical Education and Clinical Collaborations Through Video Solutions
11.5 Education
11.5.1 Video Meeting Gives Rise to Virtual Collaboration of Faculty and Productive Distance Learning
11.6 Media and Entertainment
11.6.1 Video Streaming and Webcasting Solutions to Enhance Personalized Viewing Experience
11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
11.7.1 Real-Time Communication to Help Increase Customer Brand Loyalty
11.8 IT and ITES
11.8.1 Adoption of Video Solutions to Improve Facilitation of Video-Based Training and Unified Communications

12 Enterprise Video Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe

  • Avaya

  • AWS

  • Bluejeans

  • Brightcove

  • Cisco

  • Dalet Digital Media Systems

  • Enghouse Systems

  • Google

  • Haivision

  • IBM

  • Inxpo

  • Kaltura

  • Kollective Technology

  • Lifesize

  • Logmein

  • Mediaplatform

  • Microsoft

  • On24

  • Panopto

  • Poly

  • Qumu

  • Ringcentral

  • Sonic Foundry

  • Vbrick

  • Vidizmo

  • Zoom Video Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1k3ff

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-video-global-market-to-reach-31-4-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-9-7-301707184.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Comcast Raises Prices (Again); T-Mobile Goes on the Attack

    If its customers have a choice when it comes to internet service, it's usually an inferior one. Comcast has a good product -- one that for decades was a legally mandated monopoly in many markets -- and it has a huge edge over competitors. Now, even where it has rivals, Comcast holds the incumbent's edge.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) came close in 2021 when the company's market cap peaked at $831 billion. Nvidia just launched its most important new products since 2020. The RTX 4000 series of graphics cards (GPUs) were announced in September, replacing the RTX 3000 that launched in September 2020.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion for Mistreating Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with federal regulators, including a record $1.7 billion fine, to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers, causing some to lose their cars or homes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Spar

  • Intel Has a $39 Billion Graphics Opportunity

    The graphics card market had been a two-horse race for many years. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at it since the company was founded in 1993, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) entered the market with the acquisition of ATI in 2006. It's been Nvidia and AMD battling each other since then, with Nvidia generally coming out on top in terms of market share.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chie

  • If You're Jobless, Here's Where You Might Want to Move

    Personal-finance website WalletHub created a list of the states where employers are having the most difficulty hiring.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU cuts gas consumption by 20% over past four months

    EU countries have cut the amount of natural gas they consume by 20 percent over the past four months as they adapt to an energy crunch, the bloc's statistics agency said Tuesday.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Apple Christmas iPhone Sales Will Take Supply Chain Hit, Says JPMorgan; Cuts Price Target

    "We continue to see the supply shortfall continuing through year-end and impacting the typical seasonal uptick in iPhone volumes," said JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA

    Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment, retirement plan lost and found, among Secure 2.0 retirement measures

    Provisions include higher RMD age, higher catch-up contribution limits, and a student-loan matching program.

  • Delta Air Lines to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi

    The carrier is expected to begin offering the service as soon as early 2023, intensifying competition among airlines.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.