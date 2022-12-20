Enterprise Video Global Market to Reach $31.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Video Market by Offering, Application (Corporate Communications, Training & Development, and Marketing & Client Engagement), Deployment mode, Organization Size, Delivery Technique, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The enterprise video market size is projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. The need to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity, the need to connect the remote workforce, and an increasing number of internet users around the world are expected to drive the adoption of the enterprise video market in the future.
The interactive and seamless enterprise communication and collaboration help organizations maintain operational efficiency and meet business goals. However, the lack of strong communication tools significantly limits employee productivity. According to a Cisco global survey focused on the future of work, 98% of workers stated that they experienced frustration from distractions during video meetings when working from home.
The increasing demand for better video solutions is encouraging enterprise video vendors to update their solutions with advanced technologies such as noise cancellation and speech recognition technologies and to help enterprises in improving operational efficiency and productivity.
By offering, Solutions segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.
Effective enterprise collaboration offers a seamless video experience for various application areas, such as marketing, client engagement, knowledge sharing, team collaboration, and employee training. The advanced enterprise video solutions also comply with regulations, such as HIPPA and GDPR, making it easier for highly regulated industries to adopt these solutions. Major enterprise video solution vendors are gradually adopting smart technologies, such as cloud computing, 5G, and AI and ML, to offer an advanced suite of solutions to cater to the business needs of the customers; this factor is expected to provide growth opportunities to the enterprise video solutions in the upcoming years.
By vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content on a daily basis. Enterprise video collaborations enable healthcare providers in telemedicine and patient care, medical education, and healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options. Currently, the enterprise video market is witnessing increased growth opportunities in the healthcare and life sciences vertical. This growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for video solutions to enhance clinical collaborations, staff training, medical education, and healthcare communication.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Employee Productivity
Need to Connect Remote Workforce
Increasing Number of Internet Users Worldwide
Increasing Smartphone Adoption Worldwide
Growing Demand for Video Streaming
Surge in Adoption of Video Marketing Strategy
Restraints
Data Security Concerns
Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues
Opportunities
Advancements in AI-Powered Video Technologies
Increasing Use of Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Communication and Collaboration in Enterprises
Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Solutions
Challenges
Limited Interoperability of Different Enterprise Video Solutions
Limitations in Scalability
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Enterprise Video Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Technology Advancements Help Increase Overall Productivity and Provide Better Growth Opportunities
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Inducing Skills, Knowledge, and Information Via Cloud-Based Solutions and Specialized Video Experts
7 Enterprise Video Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 Deployment of On-Premises Solutions to Reduce Costs and Service Maintenance
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Dynamic Infrastructure Deployment to Help Achieve Flexible Scaling
8 Enterprise Video Market, by Delivery Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Downloading/Traditional Streaming
8.3 Adaptive Streaming
8.4 Progressive Downloading
9 Enterprise Video Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Real-Time Unified Access Within Large Enterprises Leads to Higher Adoption for Effective Communication
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Platforms Offering Resource Utilization and Reduced Geographical Obstacles
10 Enterprise Video Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Corporate Communications
10.2.1 Video Conferencing Solutions to Provide Effective Personalized Communication Within Organization
10.3 Training and Development
10.3.1 Accessible Video Solutions for Employees to Increase Constructive Learning
10.4 Marketing and Client Engagement
10.4.1 Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Customer Engagement and Provide Effective Communication
11 Enterprise Video Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.2.1 Facilitation of Video Solutions to Empower Organizations by Improving Accountability
11.3 Telecom
11.3.1 Increased On-Demand Bench Training of Employees by Transferring Knowledge Through Videos
11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.4.1 Enhanced Medical Education and Clinical Collaborations Through Video Solutions
11.5 Education
11.5.1 Video Meeting Gives Rise to Virtual Collaboration of Faculty and Productive Distance Learning
11.6 Media and Entertainment
11.6.1 Video Streaming and Webcasting Solutions to Enhance Personalized Viewing Experience
11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
11.7.1 Real-Time Communication to Help Increase Customer Brand Loyalty
11.8 IT and ITES
11.8.1 Adoption of Video Solutions to Improve Facilitation of Video-Based Training and Unified Communications
12 Enterprise Video Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
