U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,990.00
    -439.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,821.75
    -241.00 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.20
    -31.50 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    -0.51 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -17.10 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0700 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    20.82
    +0.24 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1880
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,917.29
    -133.84 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.31
    -4.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.29
    -31.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Enterprise Video Market by Offering, Application, Deployment mode, Organization Size, Delivery Technique, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2027

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The enterprise video market size is projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. Need to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity, need to connect remote workforce, and increasing number of internet users around the world are expected to drive the adoption of the enterprise video market in the future. The interactive and seamless enterprise communication and collaboration helps organizations to maintain operational efficiency and meet business goals. However, the lack of strong communication tools significantly limits employee productivity. According to a Cisco global survey focused on the future of work, 98% of workers stated that they experienced frustration from distractions during video meetings when working from home. The increasing demand for the better video solutions is encouraging the enterprise video vendors to updating their solutions with advanced technologies such as noise cancellation and speech recognition technologies, and to help enterprises in improving the operational efficiency and productivity.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05018007/?utm_source=PRN


â€¢ By offering, Solutions segment to account for larger market size during forecast period

Effective enterprise collaboration offers a seamless video experience for various application areas, such as marketing, client engagement, knowledge sharing, team collaboration, and employee training.The advanced enterprise video solutions also comply with regulations, such as HIPPA and GDPR, making it easier for highly regulated industries to adopt these solutions.

Major enterprise video solution vendors are gradually adopting smart technologies, such as cloud computing, 5G, and AI and ML, to offer an advanced suite of solutions to cater to the business needs of the customers; this factor is expected to provide growth opportunities to the enterprise video solutions in the upcoming years.
â€¢ By vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content on a daily basis.Enterprise video collaborations enable healthcare providers in the telemedicine and patient care, medical education, and healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options.

Currently, the enterprise video market is witnessing increased growth opportunities in the healthcare and life sciences vertical. This growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for video solutions to enhance clinical collaborations, staff training, medical education, and healthcare communication.

Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate during the forecast period
The presence of regional solution providers is high in this region, and they provide multiple offerings with attractive pricing packages.The increasing popularity of eLearning and distance education modules has led to the expansion of the enterprise video market to meet diversified educational requirements across various countries in the APAC region, such as Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, China, Singapore, and India.

Distance education and eLearning are becoming popular with the introduction of smart classes in the APAC region. Several large enterprises and SMEs are looking forward to the APAC region as an opportunity for their growth.

Breakdown of primaries
The study contains various industry expertsâ€™ insights, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1 â€" 18%, Tier 2 â€" 9%, and Tier 3 â€" 73%
â€¢ By Designation: C-level â€" 9%, D-level â€" 18%, and Others â€" 73%
â€¢ By Region: North America â€" 55%, Europe â€" 9%, Asia Pacific â€" 36%

The major players covered in the enterprise video market report IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Avaya (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), Poly (US), Adobe (US), Zoom Video Communications (US), LogMeIn (US), RingCentral (US), MediaPlatform (US), INXPO (US), Kollective Technology (US), Haivision (Canada), BlueJeans (US), Kaltura (US), Lifesize (US), On24 (US), Enghouse Systems (Canada), Brightcove (US), VIDIZMO (US), Panopto (US), Vbrick (US), Qumu (US), Dalet Digital Media Systems (US), and Sonic Foundry (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the enterprise video market.

Research Coverage
The market study covers the enterprise video market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across segments, including application, component, deployment, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global enterprise video market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05018007/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-video-market-by-offering-application-deployment-mode-organization-size-delivery-technique-vertical-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301691271.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More

    AWS continues to push the envelope to vertically integrate, challenging other top software and hardware suppliers.

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatThe Organization of Petroleum Exporti

  • Elon Musk meets with Apple’s Tim Cook, says misunderstanding is 'resolved'

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Elon Musk's meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook to resolve a dispute over Twitter and the App Store.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Zscaler Stands to Weaken After Issuing Conservative Growth Outlook

    In this updated daily bar chart of ZS, below, we can see that prices continued up but made a high on Sept. 10 and worked in three waves to a low in early November. The trading volume shows us an uneven pattern that does not have follow-through strength. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from early September, telling us that sellers of ZS are more aggressive than buyers.

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • SentinelOne Slips Ahead of Earnings

    SentinelOne is making new 52-week lows Wednesday as cybersecurity firms are being shunned by traders ahead of its planned Dec. 6 earnings report. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of S, below, we can see that prices have struggled the past 12 months.

  • Total pulls investment from North Sea in response to Sunak’s windfall tax

    French oil giant TotalEnergies has become the first major North Sea operator to cut investment as a direct result of Rishi Sunak's windfall tax.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman on Outflows, Clients, Job Cuts

    Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann says outflows "basically have stopped" as he discusses feedback from investors and clients, the company's brand, and staffing challenges. He speaks with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • When Is It Time to Retire? Readers (and I) Want to Know

    In a farewell column, Glenn Ruffenach considers how you know you’re ready to walk away, even if it’s hard to do.

  • Silicon Valley startup beaming electricity wirelessly raises $30 million

    Reach Power Inc, a Silicon Valley startup that beams electricity wirelessly, said on Friday it had raised $30 million in a funding round that will help it commercialize its products. While big-dish antennas with high-power sources have been used to demonstrate similar technology in the past, Chris Davlantes, Reach founder and CEO said the recent development of high-power antennas that can precisely focus beams of energy, and software improvements for control have made it possible to create effective wireless power transmission systems. In a demonstration for Reuters, Davlantes connected a radio with no batteries to an antenna-based wireless power receiver that turned on the radio as far as 25 feet (7.6 meters) from the power transmitter.

  • Winsome Resources Signs Binding Agreement to Purchase Hong Kong-Based Sinomine's Interests in Power Metals Corp

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Winsome Resource Limited (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") has agreed to acquire shares in TSX-V listed Power Metals Corp. that are currently owned by Hong Kong-based Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd ("Sinomine").

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Boeing gains new congressional support for MAX certification extensions

    The Boeing Co. has garnered the support of another senator in its hopes of gaining congressional approval for a certification deadline extension for its newest 737 MAX variants. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., this week presented a draft proposal that would allow the coming MAX 10 and MAX 7 to bypass a Dec. 27 deadline for upgraded cockpit equipment. According to a report from Reuters, Cantwell’s proposed amendment would, however, require retrofits of other enhanced safety measures on all MAX aircraft that Boeing (NYSE: BA) would have to cover.

  • Apple Executive Who Pushed for Shift to Cloud Leaves for Roblox

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executive in charge of media-related software technology is leaving the iPhone maker to join Roblox Corp., adding to a string of recent high-profile departures. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Cer

  • Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

    Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing market as buying homes becomes costlier, hitting what was until last year a booming industry. The latest reductions in the lender's mortgage unit add to thousands already made by Wells Fargo this year, the Bloomberg report said. In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, had also started laying off employees in its mortgage business.