Entertainment and amusement market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global entertainment and amusement market size is estimated to grow by USD 681.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5%. North America will account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Global entertainment and amusement market - Five forces
The global entertainment and amusement market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Global entertainment and amusement market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global entertainment and amusement market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (entertainment and amusement) and age group (13 to 20 years, above 20 years, and below 12 years).
The entertainment segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of gaming bars and cafes offering video games. Family entertainment centers offer a wide range of arcade games, AR and VR gaming zones, and physical gaming activities for groups of different ages. Improvements in gameplay design and consoles have increased the popularity of family entertainment centers globally In recent years, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global entertainment and amusement market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global entertainment and amusement market.
North America is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing spending on entertainment. In addition, the popularity of innovative rides, accommodation facilities, and merchandise in amusement parks is increasing among visitors of all age groups. Such factors will boost the regional market.
Global entertainment and amusement market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The rapid growth of social media is notably driving the market growth.
Visitors share their experiences, photos, and videos on social media platforms, which helps promote parks across the world.
Social media posts encourage others to visit amusement and theme parks, which increases the number of visitors.
Thus, the widespread use of social media is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Virtual theme parks are gaining traction, which is an emerging trend in the market.
Innovations in virtual reality have changed the landscape of the amusement park industry. Theme parks are integrating VR into their existing attractions and are developing VR rides.
VR tourism is influencing various aspects of marketing, thereby creating new opportunities for those interested in careers in the hospitality industry.
During the forecast period, several virtual theme parks will be established.
Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
High maintenance cost is challenging the market's growth.
Maintenance of an amusement park requires high investments.
Amusement parks need regular maintenance to operate optimally and limit liability for park-related accidents.
Thus, proper maintenance management at rides or shows is required to ensure visitor satisfaction and safety.
These factors may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this entertainment and amusement market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the entertainment and amusement market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the entertainment and amusement market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the entertainment and amusement market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of entertainment and amusement market vendors
Entertainment and Amusement Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
148
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 681.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 54%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Al Hokair Entertainment, Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR LP, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd., Compagnie des Alpes, Entertainment Plus Production, Fakieh Hospitality & Leisure Group, IMG Artists, irque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Mousetrap, The Rocky Horror Show, The Walt Disney Co., Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Universal Studios Recreation Group, Untamed Entertainment, and Wonderla Amusement Park
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global entertainment and amusement market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Age group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Amusement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Age Group
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Age Group
7.3 13 to 20 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Above 20 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Below 12 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Age Group
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Al Hokair Entertainment
12.4 CEDAR FAIR LP
12.5 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd.
12.6 Compagnie des Alpes
12.7 Entertainment Plus Production
12.8 Fakieh Hospitality Leisure Group
12.9 IMG Artists
12.10 irque du Soleil Entertainment Group
12.11 Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.
12.12 PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA
12.13 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.
12.14 Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
12.15 The Walt Disney Co.
12.16 Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
12.17 Universal Studios Recreation Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
