U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,101.43
    -30.72 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,748.04
    -242.08 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,034.62
    -46.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.72
    -16.32 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.50
    +1.83 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0066 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9280
    +0.0840 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0108 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9000
    +1.2240 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,169.47
    -505.85 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    679.58
    -4.62 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.42
    -51.24 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Entertainment site Fandom adds long-requested creator features, ‘Interactive Wiki Maps’ and ‘Fandom Trivia’

Lauren Forristal
·5 min read

Fandom, a wiki hosting service and fan platform with over 300 million monthly active users and 250,000 wiki communities, has just announced its newest features and tools, Interactive Wiki Maps and Fandom Trivia.

Creators on Fandom have known about Interactive Wiki Maps and Fandom Trivia via the community blog for over a year as the features have been tested and perfected. Today is the first time the platform is announcing the features to the public.

Interactive Wiki Maps introduces a customizable mapping tool that has been long-requested by the creator community. Fandom Trivia, meanwhile, is a built-in wiki feature that enables creators to enhance a fan’s experience and test their knowledge of every detail of the imagined worlds they can’t get enough of. Now, creators across all Fandom communities can design their own maps and quizzes to further immerse fans into imagined worlds that provide them with information about their favorite games, TV shows, and movies.

The features finally rolled out last month after a period of testing, bug fixes, and receiving feedback from creators. The team is still working on evolving the maps tools and implementing new features such as custom map markers and more.

Some examples of published maps include the world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and the planet Batuu from “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Image Credits: Fandom

The Interactive Wiki Maps feature was created using the open-source Leaflet JavaScript library and is defined using JSON (JavaScript Object Notation). It can be built as a wiki page in the Map namespace and is embeddable in other pages with template transclusion. Transclusion is the use of the template functionality of MediaWiki to incorporate identical content in many documents without the need to edit those documents separately. The JSON file is the source editor and the underlying code. The team also built a much more intuitive editor on top of that.

Then, to make the creation of Interactive Maps available to everyone, Fandom created a visual editor tool that would simplify the building experience. This tool is similar to the current Theme Designer and allows users to comfortably upload a map image, place custom markers on the map, add descriptions, and more without needing to work with the JSON source code. Users who are familiar with JSON can still edit the code in the source editor.

This isn’t the first time Fandom has tried to implement maps. There was an older Wikia Maps feature attempted back in 2014; however, there were fewer resources in Fandom’s arsenal to pull off something that had the right tools and would garner enough user adoption.

Gamepedia, which was a separate wiki platform that Fandom acquired in 2018, had IP-specific solutions for interactive maps but was never centralized into one tool. The development team was smaller than Fandom’s current team as well. This new unified, customizable mapping tool is fulfilling a promise to creators that took years to perfect.

Fandom Trivia has also gone through a series of tests, especially the location of quizzes on the site.

For instance, Fandom found that not a lot of fans were engaging with the feature when it was located on the top, side, or even bottom of the page. With data and research, the team discovered that engagement increases when the feature is placed in the content itself. Over 12 million people (4% of users) engaged with Fandom Trivia when quizzes looked like they belonged as part of the content as opposed to on the side of the page where advertisements go.

Below is an example of what the in-content placement looks like on mobile devices.

Image Credits: Fandom

Unlike the limited Trivia Quiz feature that was developed in 2019, this newly evolved experience uses an internal tool that staff, Wiki Representatives, and Wiki Specialists can access. Staff members and the Wiki team can make quizzes efficiently by using a catalog of pre-written questions or just creating them from scratch.

Also, after lots of research, Fandom determined that gaming users were the most interested in taking quizzes (73%). Meanwhile, 44.4% of anime fans wanted to take quizzes. Additionally, Fandom found there was a strong desire to see both users create quizzes and fandom-created quizzes. In fact, 64% of people who responded said a mix of the two made the most sense.

TechCrunch spoke with Vice President of Community Brandon Rhea, who said that Fandom is in early conversations about opening up quizzes that are made by fans themselves. Difficulty levels, community leaderboards, challenges, and even a gamification element are also being considered.

Fandom Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Fried also chimed in and emphasized that the main goal for the platform is to offer everything a fan could possibly need and to keep returning to the platform for more. With these two features and other enhancements in the future, Fandom aims to be a one-stop-shop for fans. Brandon adds that he wants users to say that Fandom isn’t just the place to go for answers but also the place where they can go for a full fan experience.

“Fandom is thrilled to have passionate creators managing our 250,000 wikis, and their contributions to our platform allow us to be the #1 source of information and the leading site for gaming, television, film, and pop culture,” said Rhea. “These new features will provide them with more immersive opportunities for fan exploration on their wikis and also welcome new users to our communities by providing a more seamless and immersive site experience.”

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Tax Could Be Eliminated by Reforms — How To Find Out If You Pay Taxes

    Close to 60% of Americans aren't aware that the Social Security benefits they receive during retirement are not taxed the same way as withdrawals from individual retirement accounts, according to a...

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Responds to Backlash Over Her WWE Name

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 20-year-old daughter Simone announced her wrestling name on Twitter Sunday, changing her handle to @AvaRaineWWE.

  • Helen Mirren Proves XXL Hair Looks Incredible at Any Age

    Give the rest of us a chance, Helen.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Terra’s Mirror Protocol Allegedly Suffers New Exploit

    Community users are raising the alarm about a possible bug in the LUNC pricing oracles.

  • Instagram will push Amber Alerts to users' feeds

    Instagram will start pushing Amber Alerts to users’ feeds to notify them about missing children in their area.

  • China-backed hackers are exploiting unpatched Microsoft zero-day 

    China-backed hackers are exploiting an unpatched Microsoft Office zero-day vulnerability, known as “Follina”, to execute malicious code remotely on Windows systems. The high-severity vulnerability - tracked as CVE-2022-30190 - is being used in attacks to execute malicious PowerShell commands via the Microsoft Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) when opening or previewing specially crafted Office documents. The flaw, which affects 41 Microsoft products including Windows 11 and Office 365, works without elevated privileges, bypasses Windows Defender detection, and does not need macro code to be enabled to execute binaries or scripts.

  • Amazon no longer offers in-app Kindle and Music purchases on Android

    If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed you can’t the software anymore to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited services.

  • Terra's New Luna Token Surges 40% After Listing on Binance

    The newly-minted Luna token has risen by 40% after it was listed on Binance.

  • Pluribus Technologies Corp. Expands in Digital Enablement Vertical through Acquisition of Rowanwood

    Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquiror of small, profitable software companies, today announced that pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated May 30, 2022, the "Share Purchase Agreement") it has acquired (the "Acquisition") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rowanwood Professional Service Limited ("Rowanwood" or "RPSL").

  • South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

    Many businesses looking to set up pan-African operations are often met with the challenge of establishing payment services that are appropriate for each country they go to. Most of the payment services merchants working in the continent have solutions that are limited to specific regions, meaning that businesses have to sign deals with multiple providers to cater for the unique preferences of their users in different countries. This is a gap that Talk360 is looking to bridge as it creates a new payment platform that will integrate all available payment options across Africa.

  • Prada appoints new chief business development officer

    Italy's Prada said it had appointed Roberto Massardi as the luxury group's chief business development officer at a time when the fashion group looks to expand its business after the hit on the sector by the coronavirus pandemic. Massardi, who is already in his new role and reports directly to the company's chief executives, will be responsible for assessing new business opportunities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. He had worked for Prada in the past and was the director general of Stone Island, a brand recently acquired by the Moncler group.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Crypto Markets Rebound After Bitcoin’s Record Losing Streak

    Crypto markets staged a rebound over the holiday weekend.

  • GM and Ford Targets Are Cut at Citi. Ford Stock, Though, Has Near-Term Catalysts.

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • Recognizing ‘legacy debt’ is key to better funding of public pensions

    Legacy debt — leftover costs from the startup of retirement programs — is important not only when considering policy changes for Social Security but also for state and local pension plans. In the case of Social Security, the required payroll tax rate to fund promised benefits is high because we gave away the trust fund to provide benefits to early generations of retirees. Read: This insurance policy can protect your retirement savings from a volatile stock market — but is it worth it?

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Investors, Make Sure You Know How to Calculate This

    The nominal rate of return shows the yield of an investment over time without accounting for negative elements such as inflation or taxes. By calculating the nominal rate of return, you can compare the performance of your assets easily, regardless of the inflation … Continue reading → The post What Is the Nominal Rate of Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.