New entertainment venue Punch Bowl Social headed to Franklinton in the spring

An entertainment and dining venue called Punch Bowl Social plans to open its second Ohio location in Franklinton this spring.

The Denver-based "eatertainment" concept will occupy 21,000 square feet on the ground floor of an apartment building now being completed in the second phase of the Gravity development on West Broad Street.

Punch Bowl Social will offer a wide variety of games including bowling, ping pong, billiards, foosball, darts, arcade games and karaoke, along with food and drinks.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening our next Punch Bowl Social location in Columbus in the thriving Franklinton Arts District,” Robert Cornog Jr., co-founder, chairman and CEO of Punch Bowl Social, said in a news release.

“We cannot wait to throw our hat in the ring and get the party started next year by sharing with Columbus our take on hospitality as the proud host of the unexpected.”

Punch Bowl Social offers a similar mix of activities as Columbus-based Pins Mechanical Co., which is planning to open a 40,000-square-foot venue in 2026 in the Peninsula development, around the corner from Gravity.

Punch Bowl Social will join Gravity's wide mix of tenants and uses, including apartments, art studios, offices, restaurants and outdoor space, including an adult playground it will operate with Land-Grant Brewing Co.

“Punch Bowl Social has created these incredibly high-energy, enjoyable spaces around the country, and we’re thrilled they’re making their next home in Columbus, in Franklinton, and at Gravity,” Gravity Founder Brett Kaufman said in a news release.

“We want people to live life to its fullest, and having fun, celebrating and laughing is a really important piece of that. Punch Bowl Social is the perfect platform for these shared experiences, and we’re excited to welcome them.”

Founded in 2012, Punch Bowl Social opened a venue in Cleveland's Flats district in 2015. Punch Bowl closed all 19 of its locations, including that one, during COVID. The future of the brand was uncertain when its largest investor, Cracker Barrel, pulled out of the venture in 2020, prompting Punch Bowl to file for bankruptcy protection later that year.

Under new owners, Punch Bowl emerged from bankruptcy and reopened 15 of its locations. The Columbus location will be Punch Bowl's first new venue since COVID.

