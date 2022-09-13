U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

ENTEXS Corporation Selects TAP Financial Partners as Its Financial Advisor

ENTEXS Corporation
·2 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Financial Partners, a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has been retained by ENTEXS Corporation to function as its corporate finance advisor. The Cameron Park, California-based company develops technology to automate and optimize cannabis-related extraction and refinement.

Under the terms of the agreement, TAP is providing advisory, financing, and business-related services to the engineering and technology company to fuel its growth. This includes utilizing TAP's cannabis industry expertise to identify additional sales, distribution, and/or manufacturing channels, as well as providing capital structure and project financing. "With our fast growth and expansion, TAP's financial advisory will be pivotal towards scaling ENTEXS. They have been a pleasure to work with," said Ali Rashid, CEO of ENTEXS.

Cannabis for medicinal purposes is now legal in most U.S. states and demand is high in Latin America and Europe. "TAP's international footprint will be a valuable complement to what we have going on outside the U.S.," said Alex Sevilla, ENTEXS' director of business development and international affairs. "Understanding the different rules and regulations internationally is the key to becoming an industry leader worldwide."

Emil Bayan, COO at ENTEXS, added, "We've organically grown our footprint in both domestic and international markets and now is the time to unleash TAP's network to maximize growth, revenue streams, and opportunities. They understand our vision and provide the backbone to grow all aspects of our business."

Beyond commercial success, ENTEXS, which was formed in 2019, aims to advance extraction technology and have a long-term impact on an executive level as cannabis becomes a more mainstream industry.

"We have the knowledge and resources to help ENTEXS accomplish current goals and objectives while also positioning them for significant expansion," said Al Razavi, a TAP managing partner. "We're both bullish on the commercial future of cannabis and where the industry is headed."

# # #

TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisoryrestructuringdebt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.

To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com

ENTEXS provides first-in-class customer service with extraction technology engineered and manufactured in-house to evolve constantly and develop machinery for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Addressing the bottlenecks of the typical extraction process, their patent-pending technology is hands-free, continuous, and closed-loop with no winterization or rotovaping necessary. This advancement increases each extraction's productivity, yields, and quality at a high capacity, industrial scale. Compliant with global standards such as cGMP, EUGMP, and UI, all ENTEXS systems are customized to unique operational specifications.

Reach them at (888) 960-ENTX or info@entexs.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


