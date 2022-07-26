ENTEXS RMD-T70 Remediation System for THC-Free Production Added to Salus Bioceutical Facility in Thailand

ENTEXS' CBD Loss Rate of Less Than 5% Means Salus Bioceutical is First Manufacturer Able to Provide Premium Medical-Grade Extracts With Less Than 0.2% THC to Asian Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salus Bioceutical (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading cannabis company in Thailand, has added the ENTEXS Corporation RMD-T Series for THC-free production in their Thai GMP-compliant hemp research, cultivation, and processing facility in Thailand's Chiang Mai province, which makes Salus Bioceutical the first and only company in Thailand to provide premium medical grade distillate with THC less than 0.2%.

The Thailand Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed cannabis with extracts containing no more than 0.2% by weight of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from its banned narcotics list. Extracts containing over 0.2% THC are still illegal in Thailand. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The ENTEXS RMD-T Series THC Remediation Equipment provides industry-leading THC remediation technology to remove THC in extracts with a solution that is cost-effective and scalable while maintaining CBD loss rates below 5%. Other remediation solutions incur CBD loss rates of 3x to 10x greater than the ENTEXS' RMD-T series.

"The goal of Salus Bioceutical is to be the first to provide premium medical grade extracts to the Asian market. To achieve this, we seek the best technology available. We are pleased to work closely with ENTEXS because of their high professional standards. We are now the only manufacturer in Thailand able to produce distillate with less than 0.2% THC to the market." - Tanadee Pantumkomon, CEO, Salus Bioceutical (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Salus Bioceutical's business model emphasizes vertical operations with cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, analytical testing and marketing of cannabis and hemp products. With control of the supply chain, their products are consistently high quality and can be used for food ingredients (food grade), herbal products and medical products (pharmaceutical grade).

ENTEXS CEO, Ali Rashid comments: "Salus Bioceutical and their partners produce award-winning products through their global footprint of industry-leading operations across seven countries. Between that notability and both companies' integrity, coupled with ENTEXS innovative technologies, we are thrilled for the future of the cannabis market."

The ENTEXS RMD-T70 remediation system processes up to 70 liters per day to compliant or non-detect THC levels. The system is installed in the Salus Bioceutical facility this month.

About ENTEXS:

ENTEXS provides first-in-class customer service with extraction technology engineered and manufactured in-house for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Addressing the bottlenecks of the typical extraction process, their technology is hands-free, continuous, and closed-loop with no winterization or rotovaping necessary. This advancement increases each extraction's productivity, yields, and quality at a high capacity, industrial scale. Compliant with global standards such as cGMP, EUGMP, ENTEXS systems are customized to unique operational specifications.

