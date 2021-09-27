U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.38
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9990
    +0.3140 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,134.29
    -262.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Entheos Receive Conditional Approval for CSE Listing; Provides Transaction Update

Trading symbol: TSX-V-NEX: ENTH.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Entheos Capital Corp. (the "Company"), announces that, further to its press releases dated February 11, 2021, June 25, 2021 and September 7, 2021, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the NEX in advance of the completion of its proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with The BC Bud Corporation ("BCBC"). Delisting will occur at the close on September 29, 2021 following which it is expected that the Transaction will close and the Company will effect its name change to 'The BC Bud Corporation'. It is anticipated that the common shares will list on the CSE under the symbol "BCBC" on or around September 30, 2021.

Further details of the Transaction are set out in the Company's information circular dated June 21, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's listing statement to be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile prior to listing on the CSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to complete the Transaction, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the cannabis industry, and the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Entheos Capital Corp.

"Brayden R. Sutton"

_______________________________________
Brayden R. Sutton, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular and Listing Statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release

SOURCE Entheos Capital Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/27/c6552.html

