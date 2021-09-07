U.S. markets closed

Entheos Receive Conditional Approval for CSE Listing; Provides Transaction Update

Trading symbol: TSX-V-NEX: ENTH.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Entheos Capital Corp. (the "Company"), announces that, further to its press releases dated February 11, 2021 and June 25, 2021, it has received the conditional approval of the CSE for the listing of its common shares following completion of its proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with The BC Bud Corporation ("BCBC"). Subject to the Company fulfilling the CSE's listing requirements. The common shares are expected to trade under the ticker symbol "BCBC" following a change of the Company's name to 'The BC Bud Corporation'.

In addition, the Company received approval for the Transaction from Company's minority shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 29, 2021. The Company has also applied to delist its common shares from the NEX Exchange in advance of the Transaction, with such delisting anticipated to take effect immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, which is currently anticipated to occur within the next 10 days.

As previously announced, pursuant to the Transaction, the Company will issue 26,250,000 common shares in its capital to the holders of common shares in the capital of BCBC by way of share exchange.

Further details of the Transaction are set out in the Company's information circular dated June 21, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Information Concerning BCBC

BCBC is incorporated under the laws of Canada and is an early-stage company pursuing premium recreational cannabis products in the cannabis industry through licensing, manufacturing and joint venture agreements with licensed producers under the Cannabis Act. BCBC is a not a licensed producer. Its expected branded products will include The BC Bud Corporation flower products, edibles under the brand 'Canna Beans', concentrates sold as Solventless Solutions, 'Buds' beverages line and select lifestyle apparel.

Trading Halt

The Company's shares continue to be halted from trading and are expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction. Trading of the Company's shares will not resume on the NEX and will only re-commence upon listing with the CSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to complete the Transaction, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the cannabis industry, and the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Entheos Capital Corp.

"Brayden R. Sutton"
_______________________________________
Brayden R. Sutton, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular and Listing Statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release

SOURCE Entheos Capital Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c2274.html

