U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,940.59
    +27.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,731.20
    +103.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,377.54
    +162.31 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.84
    -20.71 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8080
    -0.0930 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,065.66
    -2,610.41 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.24
    -52.21 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.95 (-2.07%)
     

Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
·17 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Q4 revenue of $42.5 million up 34% vs Q3
Q4 direct sales grew 230% to $3.3 million vs Q3
Q4 revenue per viewer grew 100% to $0.52 vs Q3

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) the largest gaming media platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Today we announced record Q4 and 2020 revenue. These robust results show the tremendous progress made in 2020 and provide insight into the overall growth potential of the Company in 2021,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We exceeded our internal expectations, while delivering on our strategy of increasing direct sales revenue, which grew 230% in Q4 compared to Q3. We will continue to aggressively invest in our direct sales efforts to drive higher revenue per viewer and margin growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenue was $42.5 million, a 34% increase compared to pro forma revenue of $31.7 million in Q3 2020;

  • Gross profit was $8.1 million, an increase of 52% compared to pro forma gross profit of $5.3 million in Q3 2020;

  • Net and comprehensive loss was $6.9 million, resulting in a net and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted, of $0.06, compared to a pro forma net and comprehensive loss of $8.0 million and $0.10, respectively in Q3 2020;

  • Direct advertising sales were $3.3 million, an increase of 230% compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2020;

  • Paid subscribers grew 60% in the past 12 months to end the year at 122,000;

  • Total views across written and video content were 9.9 billion for Q4; and,

  • RPV (revenue per viewer) was $0.52, an increase of 100% from $0.26 in Q3 2020 driven by the inclusion of Omnia Media results for a full quarter, as well as strong results from Media and Content.

“Looking back at the full year, I am so proud of our team and the considerable achievements we made despite the COVID-19 backdrop that presented a number of financial and operational challenges. We took significant steps forward towards building out our proprietary fan flywheel, by (1) completing and integrating the transformative acquisition of Omnia Media; (2) building out a direct sales team and closing nearly $5 million in integrated deals with clients like the Biden Harris presidential campaign, Gillette, Activision, Disney, Amazon, among many others; (3) growing our subscriber base by more than 60%; and (4) syndicating content to platforms Samsung TV Plus and Snapchat. Our Luminosity Gaming esports roster added some superstar talent, including xQc, Muselk, Chica, and Nick Eh 30 among many others. Finally, we successfully pivoted over half a dozen live events to virtual,” added Montgomery. “For 2021, we will continue to invest to accelerate growth and expect revenue growth of at least 20%, as we move more aggressively into Phase 2 of our strategic plan to grow and monetize our premium media, talent, esports and entertainment assets. Finally, the Company continues to advance its NASDAQ listing application, which we understand is in its final stages, and accordingly plans on filing a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming weeks.”

Significant events subsequent to December 31, 2020:

  • The Company joined the ‘Comscore 100’ ranking of Top 100 Internet Properties in the United States - one of only two gaming properties to make the list alongside Amazon’s TWITCH.TV, ranked #1 Gaming Information property for unique visitor traffic from mobile devices;

  • Strengthened balance sheet by approximately $50 million with the combination of a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $42.5 million and the reduction of the Company’s indebtedness through the conversion of its outstanding debentures of approximately $9 million;

  • Announced key partnership deals with Samsung and TikTok;

  • Signed exclusive monetization agreements with nine new video game fan communities;

  • Announced the launch of Upcomer, a new premium online publication dedicated to the growing needs of today’s esports fan; and

  • Entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Vedatis SAS, owners of Icy Veins, the Company’s largest affiliate fan community, for €7 million in cash and stock, plus an earnout subject to certain milestones being achieved.

The Company completed the acquisition of Omnia Media Inc. (“Omnia”) on August 30, 2020 (see press release dated August 31, 2020). The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, (the “Financial Statements”) include the financial results of Omnia from August 31 through December 31, 2020. References to “pro forma” figures herein will assume the acquisition of Omnia took place on the first day of the respective period. The Company is providing pro forma quarterly information for 2020 as a number of mergers and acquisitions closed in the second half of 2019 reduce the comparability of year-over-year figures. The Financial Statements contain comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results are presented in Canadian dollars.

Select Pro Forma Financial Metrics: Quarterly 2020

Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition

(in $M except for EPS)

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

YE20

Total Revenue

$26.2

$27.2

$31.7

$42.5

$127.6

Media and Content

$22.5

$24.4

$29.0

$39.6

$115.5

Subscription

$1.2

$1.7

$1.6

$1.7

$6.2

Esports and Entertainment

$2.5

$1.1

$1.1

$1.2

$5.9

Gross Profit

$4.7

$4.5

$5.3

$8.1

$22.6

Gross Margin %

18.0

%

16.7

%

16.8

%

19.1

%

17.7

%

Operating Income (loss)

($4.6

)

($4.3

)

($4.0

)

($4.4

)

($17.3

)

Operating Margin

-17.6

%

-15.8

%

-12.6

%

-10.4

%

-13.6

%

Net & Comprehensive Income (loss)

($5.9

)

($6.6

)

($7.9

)

($6.9

)

($27.3

)

Earnings (loss) Per Share (basic & diluted)

($0.08

)

($0.09

)

($0.10

)

($0.06

)

($0.33

)


Select Pro Forma Operating Metrics: Quarterly 2020

Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

YE20

Total Views (millions)

9,201

12,485

10,554

9,852

42,092

Web pageviews

2,296

3,119

2,427

2,522

10,364

Video views

6,905

9,366

8,127

7,330

31,728

Paid Subscribers
(thousands - as at end of period)

92

111

112

122

122

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 22, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss results for the fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2020.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): +1 877-407-9039

International: +1 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13717348

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/.

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until April 5, 2021, as follows: North America: +1 844-512-2921; International: +1 412-317-6671. The conference ID is 13717348. A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Enthusiast Gaming investor relations website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the world’s largest media platform of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s Gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate approximately 1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast Gaming’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast Gaming’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

Investor Relations Contact:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
416-623-9360
investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media Relations:
Carmela Antolino, Provident Communications
647-287-2286
carmela@providentcomms.com

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures and metrics presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, “revenue per view” or “RPV” are non-GAAP measures. Enthusiast Gaming includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance and that such measures highlight trends in the Company's financial performance that may not otherwise be apparent when one relies solely on GAAP measures.

The non-GAAP measures presented in the news release are as follows:

i. “Revenue per viewer or (“RPV”)” which is measured as the Company’s content and media revenue plus subscription revenue plus certain categories of esports and entertainment revenue including sponsorship and streaming revenue, the sum of which is then divided by the average monthly viewers over the indicated period. In the case of an interim three-month period, the quotient is multiplied by four to produce an annualized figure.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further discussion on non-GAAP measures is provided for in the MD&A.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2020 and 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

4,323,823

$

13,211,722

Investments

124,998

804,865

Trade and other receivables

22,424,596

6,701,087

Loans receivable

194,389

205,936

Income tax receivable

290,077

-

Prepaid expenses

576,802

612,386

Total current assets

27,934,685

21,535,996

Non-current

Property and equipment

354,850

298,312

Right-of-use asset - lease contract

2,848,400

733,413

Long-term investment

2,606,100

2,480,405

Investment in associates

1,026,910

914,295

Long-term portion of prepaid expenses

263,196

104,630

Intangible assets

81,106,007

60,017,320

Goodwill

106,181,086

83,259,416

Total Assets

$

222,321,234

$

169,343,787

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

23,602,547

$

7,423,396

Contract liabilities

1,625,594

1,647,594

Income tax payable

-

2,415

Current portion of long-term debt

1,250,000

-

Current portion of deferred payment liability

636,600

1,208,413

Current portion of convertible debentures

7,546,453

-

Current portion of lease contract liability

578,330

193,366

Total current liabilities

35,239,524

10,475,184

Non-current

Long-term debt

21,651,956

19,691,220

Long-term lease contract liability

2,308,336

548,846

Long-term portion of convertible debentures

-

7,015,820

Vendor-take-back loan

5,559,250

-

Long-term portion of deferred payment liability

529,124

473,413

Deferred tax liability

15,161,987

12,482,605

Total liabilities

$

80,450,177

$

50,687,088

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

232,616,997

176,511,857

Shares to be returned to treasury

-

(3,858,756

)

Warrants reserve

-

15,404,728

Contributed surplus

7,494,164

9,439,324

Accumulated other comprehensive income

45,428

90,078

Deficit

(98,285,532

)

(78,930,532

)

Total shareholders' equity

141,871,057

118,656,699

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

222,321,234

$

169,343,787


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Revenue

Revenue

$

72,758,717

$

11,760,927

Gain on player buyout

204,764

448,399

Total revenue

72,963,481

12,209,326

Cost of sales

54,294,967

7,245,000

Gross margin

18,668,514

4,964,326

Operating expenses

Professional fees

2,273,088

1,174,890

Consulting fees

5,805,134

6,793,925

Advertising and promotion

1,409,084

2,104,622

Office and general

2,878,813

1,371,821

Salaries and wages

9,131,447

1,794,054

Technology support, web development and content

4,734,548

1,144,534

Esports player, team and game expenses

3,446,652

1,728,525

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(13,832

)

239,828

Share-based compensation

818,383

6,113,644

Amortization and depreciation

5,036,787

2,933,874

Total operating expenses

35,520,104

25,399,717

Other expenses (income)

Listing expense

-

6,829,371

Transaction cost

1,882,081

3,154,313

Share of loss from investment in associates

2,057,135

746,424

Interest and accretion

5,236,482

2,825,793

Goodwill impairment on acquisition of businesses

-

46,170,418

Change in fair value of investment

(183,951

)

57,708

Loss on modification of long-term debt

1,140,320

-

Loss on conversion of convertible debentures

49,002

-

Interest income

(102,158

)

(677,276

)

Net loss before income taxes

(26,930,501

)

(79,542,142

)

Income taxes

Current tax expense

5,617

-

Deferred tax (recovery)

(83,786

)

(995,715

)

Net loss for the year

(26,852,332

)

(78,546,427

)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(44,650

)

90,078

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$

(26,896,982

)

$

(78,456,349

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

$

(0.32

)

$

(2.07

)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted

83,401,398

37,872,549


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss for the year

$

(26,852,332

)

$

(78,546,427

)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization and depreciation

5,036,787

2,933,874

Share-based compensation

818,383

6,113,644

Interest and accretion

1,868,063

1,444,017

Goodwill impairment on acquisition of businesses

-

46,170,418

Deferred income tax recovery

(83,786

)

(995,715

)

Gain on player buyout

(204,764

)

(448,399

)

Foreign exchange loss

16,409

100,540

Listing expense

-

6,829,371

Capitalized interest and success fee

1,494,910

1,102,691

Shares issued for services

441,613

1,770,090

Loss on modification of long-term debt

1,140,320

-

Loss on conversion of convertible debentures

49,002

-

Provisions

47,716

-

Change in fair value of investment

(183,951

)

57,708

Share of loss from investment in associates

2,057,135

746,424

Lease payments

(404,958

)

(87,159

)

Changes in working capital

Changes in trade and other receivables

(7,114,118

)

(3,593,513

)

Changes in prepaid expenses

(1,777

)

75,827

Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,896,882

(689,483

)

Changes in contract liabilities

(22,000

)

1,031,352

Changes in income tax receivable

(292,492

)

(85,983

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(15,292,958

)

(16,070,723

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash paid for acquisitions

(10,500,000

)

(6,116,972

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

281,125

(9,051,864

)

Proceeds from disposal of investment

680,000

-

Deferred payment liability

(659,832

)

(11,965,500

)

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

204,764

1,113,799

Investment in associate

(2,169,750

)

-

Acquisition of property and equipment

(7,259

)

(139,294

)

Acquisition of intangibles

-

(64,940

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,170,952

)

(26,224,771

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from the issuance of shares for the Offering, net of

15,609,256

-

transaction costs

Proceeds from the issuance of shares for subscription receipts,

-

23,201,002

net of transaction costs

Proceeds from convertible debenture, net of transaction costs

-

9,345,004

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs

26,000

18,354,050

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

2,728,015

382,418

Proceeds from exercise of options

228,536

21,837

Net cash provided by financing activities

18,591,807

51,304,311

Foreign exchange effect on cash

(15,796

)

47,851

Net change in cash

(8,887,899

)

9,056,668

Cash, beginning of year

13,211,722

4,155,054

Cash, end of year

$

4,323,823

$

13,211,722


Recommended Stories

  • Luminar Is on Course to Lead the Auto Lidar Industry, Says Analyst

    Last week, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) gave its first business update since becoming a publicly traded entity in December. It’s safe to say, the market liked the news. Shares gained 16% in the subsequent session as investors digested what’s in-store for the lidar maker. Northland analyst Gus Richard was among those impressed. “The key takeaway is the Company continues to be the leading automotive Lidar company as it moves toward commercialization in 2022,” said the 5-star analyst. “Also consistent with our checks LAZR makes a compelling case the designs are sticky as it would be costly to re-write software.” Luminar expects CY21 revenue to come in between $25 million to $30 million, compared to the Street’s – and Richard’s - $26 million forecast. Capex is expected in the $10 million to $15 million region, with total cash spend expected to hit $140 million, below the $154 million in proceeds from the sale of warrants in 1Q21. By the end of CY21, the company expects its forward orders to increase to at least $1.8 billion from the current $1.3 billion. Luminar is looking to secure a number of production wins in CY21, and already announced the first. The company is partnering with SAIC, China’s largest automotive company. One of Luminar’s 2021 targets is to finish off the alpha version of its full-stack Sentinel software, which will be integrated into SAIC's new R brand vehicles. Series production is slated to kick off in 2022. Once the full-stack software is included, Richard believes the company can charge $2,500 per unit, far more than the $1000 the company currently charges for its sensor and perception software. Richard thinks China is “going the extra mile to enable autonomous driving,” and due to the government's ability to dictate regulations without much resistance, expects the country to be the first where “higher-levels of autonomy will emerge.” Richard summed up, “LAZR is the first company to have production nominations in the region that is likely to lead in AVs, putting LAZR in pole position for level 3 and above and we believe it is the lidar leader.” All in all, the Northland analyst sticks to an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating for the shares, along with a $38 price target. The implication for investors? Potential upside of 26%. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here) Richard’s take aside, the rest of the Street is split when considering Luminar’s prospects; 2 additional Buys and Holds, each, add up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $34, indicating gains of 13% in the year ahead. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Mideast Equities Drop Tracking Slump in Oil Prices: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Middle East stock markets retreated Sunday as oil’s worst week since October ruffled sentiment among traders.Gauges in Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Egypt and Israel dropped. The benchmark in Kuwait finished little changed, while Saudi Arabia’s main index edged higher.Brent crude lost 6.8% last week, amid inflation concerns and worries over the trajectory of near-term demand. Still, Wall Street banks said the selloff was transitory. Adding to the pressure, an index tracking emerging-market stocks posted the first weekly drop in March as U.S. Treasuries breached key levels after the Fed signaled tolerance for higher yields.“People are going to be focused especially if oil supply fundamentals change,” including potential production coming from Libya and Iran, said Alia Moubayed, the Middle East, North Africa analyst and managing director at Jefferies International. “This is what markets are looking at for the medium-term.”Aramco climbed 0.6% for the session in Riyadh, erasing a drop of 0.6% earlier, after sticking to its goal of paying shareholders a $75 billion dividend for last year even as the pandemic caused earnings to plunge. The stock contributed the most by points to the positive performance of the main Saudi index.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.1%, extending increase this year to 9.3%Insurance company Tawuniya climbed 2.1% after reporting profit for the full year that beat the average analyst estimateDubai’s DFM General Index declined 0.8%, Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index fell 0.2%The UAE is expanding its coronavirus vaccination program after inoculating the majority of those at riskDubai allowed medical centers to resume all non-essential surgeries from SundayQatar’s QE Index retreated 0.9%, the most in the GulfREAD: Qatar First Bank Exits $31.5 Million Investment in CMRCEgypt kept monetary easing on pause for a third meeting last week, counting on the world’s highest real interest rate to maintain foreign interest in its debtThe EGX 30 retreated 1.1% as of 2:42 p.m. in CairoFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • Turkish Stock Drop Triggers Circuit Breakers as Banks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stock exchange was forced into back-to-back trading halts as equities fell the most in eight years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise ouster of the country’s central bank chief.The BIST 100 Index slumped 9.8% to close at 1379.25 in the biggest retreat since June 2013, with all members finishing lower. The drop triggered circuit breakers for the first time since their introduction in August as the benchmark sank 5%, then extended losses to 7%.READ: Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira TurmoilTurkish markets are taking a hit in the wake of Erdogan’s weekend firing of Naci Agbal, whose appointment in November had marked a return to more hawkish monetary policy. The lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading.“Investors are worried that the replacement of the central bank governor could mark a U-turn in monetary policy setting,” said Mathieu Racheter, an emerging-market strategist at Julius Baer in Zurich, who cut Turkish stocks to underweight.“While the MSCI Turkey remains the cheapest equity market within our emerging market universe, an increase in inflation will likely lead to a further de-rating going forward,” he said.Drug distributor Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS and car retailer Dogus Otomotiv were among 18 stocks in the benchmark that lost 10% in Monday’s session. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, where foreign investors’ presence is higher, sank 9.9%.Turkey’s stock exchange said it was monitoring trading activity continuously and called on investors to act in line with regulations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Plug Power and FuelCell Boom Raises Specter of 2000 Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy stocks have surged in the past year, raising alarm bells on Wall Street, which considers the gains too frothy -- but this latest rally ain’t nothing but a blip compared with the boom and bust experienced by the sector at the turn of the millennium.Plug Power Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are just two examples of companies that have soared in the past 12 months, having gained more than 10-fold since March 2020 in a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm for the fuel cells used in electric vehicles and power plants.Read more: Fuel Cell, Solar Stocks Surge on Covid Bill, Capping Banner YearValuations are extended, with FuelCell’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio sitting at 58 for the current fiscal year. That compares with 5.9 for Apple Inc. and 13 for Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They are fairly subdued however, when compared with the 113 EV-to-sales ratio FuelCell hit in 2000 or the 187 Ballard Power Systems Inc. reached the same year, amid an early version of today’s fuel-cell exuberance.And herein lies the risk, according to some analysts. Investors who believe valuations can go way higher may be overlooking the fact that bubble ended badly, amid product delays and a series of bankruptcies.“Investor euphoria has now reached new heights bordering on mania,” the managing partners at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC, a natural-resource investment firm, wrote in a recent market commentary. “Stretched valuations leave investors vulnerable to any setback or delay in the green energy transition.”There are reasons why fuel cell companies may be poised for stronger sales now than 20 years ago. The devices, which use natural gas or hydrogen to produce electricity, are gaining popularity as a cleaner way to power offices, warehouses and data centers without relying on the electric grid -- a key selling point at a time when blackouts have plagued California and Texas.But fuel cell stock prices in the past year have been based on the technology’s potential, not on current sales.Goehring & Rozencwajg cautioned that the industry could be in for the same fate two decades after its first boom and bust. The firm is invested primarily in traditional energy and uranium, and said it would consider clean energy if the future looked more promising.There have been recent signs of trouble in the industry, with Plug Power slumping last week after it revealed accounting errors and FuelCell falling on revenue that missed estimates.Read more: Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge“A decade ago, a series of failed promises and bankruptcies plagued the battery industry, making it nearly impossible for subsequent ventures to find financing and move forward,” they wrote. “We worry the same could occur on a much larger scale if tens of trillions of ‘green’ investments are eventually written off.”(Adds context in paragraphs 6-7)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Banned From WallStreetBets, Reddit User Tired Of GameStop Talks Creates 'WallStreetSilver'

    Ivan Bayoukhi, a banned member of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, stated that members of the subreddit are “tired” of talking about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and at least up to 40% of the WSB forum loves silver. What Happened: Bayoukhi, the founder of the subreddit WallStreetSilver, told Kitco News that WSB users were behind the silver short-squeeze in January, despite the subreddit having earlier denied they were not the ones behind the metal’s rally. He claimed that one could find several silver-related posts if they just scrolled back five to six months on the WSB forum. Bayoukhi also said that he and others who tried to post about silver on WSB were banned from the Reddit forum as the majority of the members did not want the focus to deviate from GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. He added that the silver squeeze movement — that drove the market prices of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), Comstock Mining Inc (AMEX: LODE), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) higher earlier this year — is still ongoing and the number one goal of WallStreetSilver is to wake up “billions of people to getting silver.” See Also: Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors Why It Matters: Silver prices rose earlier this year to an 8-year high amid speculation the Reddit investors-led short-squeeze rally that pushed up shares in GameStop and others has extended into the precious metals market. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ However, top posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit at that time said the silver trade was orchestrated by the very hedge funds the community was targeting. WallStreetBets posters accused Citadel LLC of pushing the silver short squeeze in an attempt to lure traders away from GameStop. Peter Hug, the global trading director for Kitco Metals, had said that while there was ample supply of larger silver investment products, the pandemic had created a shortage of smaller coins and bars. The renewed demand was putting pressure on the physical market, he added. Read Next: Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsAMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Support.com stock skyrockets after merger deal with bitcoin mining company

    Shares of Support.com Inc. more than tripled on massive volume Monday, after the provider of technical support services and cloud-based software announced a deal to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

  • ‘Altcoin Season’ Leaves Some Bitcoin Alternatives Frozen

    Index data points to a changing of the altcoin guard, as Web 3.0 surges.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of America CEO Says Its Earnings Are Poised to ‘Substantially Increase’ as Rates Rise

    Brian Moynihan also says that bank is eager to buy back more stock pending approval from federal regulators.

  • Why This High Dividend REIT Could Be A Steal Right Now

    With interest rates still historically low, many investors are turning to high-yield real estate investment trusts as a reliable source of income. Yet a REIT’s dividend yield is only as reliable as its underlying business. Sabra Health Care REIT Stock: One high-yield REIT that may be attractive to investors at current levels is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA). Sabra invests in health care real estate, including skilled nursing facilities, senior housing communities and specialty hospitals. Related Link: 3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends REITs are required by law to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders, and Sabra has a sizable 6.7% yield. In addition, shares are relatively undervalued based on the company’s funds from operations. FFO is simply the term REITs use to describe cash flow from operations. Sabra Health Care REIT's Numbers: Sabra shares currently trade at a price-to-FFO ratio of around 10.5x, a significant discount to the average P/FFO average of the senior housing REIT group as a whole. Sabra’s FFO peaked back in 2018, but it remains up 182.9% overall in the past five years. Value investors likely love the REIT’s yield and attractive valuation, while skeptics likely point out that revenue, net income and FFO growth were all negative in 2019 prior to the pandemic. After peaking at $22.08 in late 2019 prior to the emergence of the coronavirus, Sabra shares have now recovered nicely from a bottom of $5.11 in March 2020. Sabra Health Care REIT's Outlook: Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Sabra shares to take a breather over the next 12 months. The average price target among the 14 analysts covering the stock is $18, suggesting just 1.4% upside. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: S&P 500 Hits 1,500 For The First Time3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fed’s Powell says bitcoin is more of a substitute for gold than the dollar

    Bitcoin is lacking key ingredients that would make it a useful currency, and as a result, is essentially more of a substitute for gold than the dollar, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.