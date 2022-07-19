U.S. markets closed

Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
·2 min read
  • EGLX
Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
Enthusiast Gaming Inc.

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), an integrated media and entertainment company for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, July 19, 2022.

All nominees as set forth in the Company’s supplement to the management information circular dated July 12, 2022, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

John Albright

48,061,637

97.66%

1,150,970

2.34%

Michael Beckerman

47,780,557

97.09%

1,432,050

2.91%

Ben Colabrese

47,882,269

97.30%

1,330,338

2.70%

Alan Friedman

46,646,659

94.79%

2,565,948

5.21%

David Goldhill

50,640,912

100%

0

0.00%

Janny Lee

50,640,912

100%

0

0.00%

Adrian Montgomery

48,089,076

97.72%

1,123,531

2.28%

Scott Michael O’Neil

48,241,971

98.03%

970,636

1.97%

Angela Marie Ruggiero

48,313,824

98.17%

898,783

1.83%

Richard Sherman

47,685,503

96.90%

1,527,104

3.10%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten (10); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

 

Outcome of
Vote

Votes For

%

Withheld/
Against

%

Number of Directors

Carried

50,640,912

100%

0

0.00%

Appointment of Auditors

Carried

49,950,593

98.64%

690,319

1.36%

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


