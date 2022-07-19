Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), an integrated media and entertainment company for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, July 19, 2022.



All nominees as set forth in the Company’s supplement to the management information circular dated July 12, 2022, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Albright 48,061,637 97.66% 1,150,970 2.34% Michael Beckerman 47,780,557 97.09% 1,432,050 2.91% Ben Colabrese 47,882,269



97.30% 1,330,338



2.70% Alan Friedman 46,646,659 94.79% 2,565,948 5.21% David Goldhill 50,640,912 100% 0 0.00% Janny Lee 50,640,912 100% 0 0.00% Adrian Montgomery 48,089,076 97.72% 1,123,531 2.28% Scott Michael O’Neil 48,241,971 98.03% 970,636 1.97% Angela Marie Ruggiero 48,313,824 98.17% 898,783 1.83% Richard Sherman 47,685,503 96.90% 1,527,104 3.10%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten (10); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of

Vote Votes For % Withheld/

Against % Number of Directors Carried 50,640,912 100% 0 0.00% Appointment of Auditors Carried 49,950,593 98.64% 690,319 1.36%

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

