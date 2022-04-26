U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

·1 min read
In this article:
  • EGLX

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience.

Date:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/26/c0828.html

