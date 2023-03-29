Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:EGLX) future prospects. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The CA$116m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$77m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 Canadian Interactive Media and Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CA$2.2m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 90% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 6.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

