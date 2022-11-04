U.S. markets closed

Enthusiast Gaming Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
·5 min read
Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
Enthusiast Gaming Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLX; TSX: EGLX) (the “Company”) today disclosed the receipt of a notice (the “Notice”) on November 3, 2022 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Notice indicated that, consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days, or until May 2, 2023 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by having the closing bid price of the Shares meet or exceed $1.00 per Share for at least ten consecutive business days.

The Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at this time, and neither the Company’s operations nor the Company’s TSX listing are affected by the receipt of the Notice. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Deadline, the Company may be eligible for an extension to the Compliance Deadline, provided the Company meets any conditions to such extension imposed by Nasdaq in connection therewith. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance periods, including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Shares will be subject to delisting, subject to the right of the Company to appeal any such determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the availability and implementation of remedial actions to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the availability of any extensions to the Compliance Deadline and the conditions to any such extension that may be imposed by Nasdaq, and the Company’s right to appeal any Nasdaq delisting order.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and gaming media industry; the Company’s growth plan, and judgment applied in the application of the Company’s accounting policies and in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


