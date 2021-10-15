U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,475.17
    +4,436.39 (+7.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Entourage Health Announces Filing of Amended Financial Statements and MD&A

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Entourage Health Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, today announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review conducted by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”), the staff of the Corporate Finance Branch requested that the Company refile its management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the interim periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Revised Financial Disclosure").

On the request of the OSC staff, the Company is filing the Revised Financial Disclosure to reclassify certain loan balances from non-current to current liabilities and to provide additional information in connection with the Company's liquidity, capital resources and its ability to continue as a going concern. No further adjustments have been made to the previously released income statement or statement of cash flows.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the expected closing in the fall of 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:
Valter Pinto
Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
1-212-896-1254
entourage@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:
Marianella delaBarrera
SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs
416-897-6644
marianella@entouragecorp.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Week: Tapering Since February

    Bob Diamond, Atlas Merchant Capital CEO, and Liz Anne Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist wrap up the week in markets and bank earnings with David Westin on Bloomberg Wall Street Week. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Tribe Capital to Launch $75M Crypto Fund

    Tribe Capital, a venture capital firm with investments in Kraken and FTX among others in the crypto sector, is launching a $75 million crypto fund, sources familiar with the initiative told CoinDesk. San Francisco-based Tribe Capital’s fund will focus strictly on the crypto sector, taking long positions in early-stage projects, SAFTs (simple agreements for future tokens, a type of investment agreement that developers use to work with investors), yield farming, treasury buys and mining. The fund will make 75% of its investments in U.S. projects and 25% internationally.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 3.3% on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly climbed in September. Concerns had been mounting that stubbornly high COVID-19 case counts, the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, and supply chain bottlenecks would conspire to weaken the retail industry's recovery. As the largest e-commerce company and second-biggest retailer (by sales) in the U.S., Amazon stands to benefit from these sales trends as it enters the all-important holiday shopping season.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit an all-time high at more than $400 per share the first day the company was public. As my Motley Fool colleague Rick Munarriz so eloquently said, "Coinbase is a bet on crypto trading -- and not necessarily its ascent." In other words, Coinbase generates most of its highly profitable revenue from trading volume.

  • Virgin Galactic shares tumble nearly 20% after launch delay announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest stock movement from Virgin Galactic.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) moved higher on Friday, climbing more than 3%. The growth stock's gain was likely fueled both by an upbeat day in the overall market and an analyst's increased price target for the shares. On Friday, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois boosted his price target for Tesla stock from $850 to $950.

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • Why Copper Stock Freeport-McMoRan Sizzled This Week

    Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were on fire this week, popping 14.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A torrid run in metal prices has sparked strong investor interest in the copper stock ahead of the company's quarterly earnings release. The biggest trigger for this stunning price surge is tight global supply, with copper inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) tumbling to levels last seen in 1974.

  • Goldman Sachs & 23andMe shares higher, Corsair Gaming trims revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    After years of trial and error by would-be fund sponsors, cryptocurrency investing is finally opening up to the masses with the tacit U.S. approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader's key China market have now been put to rest.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations this coming week. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will report on Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.”

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Literally Printing Money,’ Says Wall Street Firm DA Davidson

    The broker started research coverage of “top four” Bitcoin mining stocks with a positive view on the sector for the near term.