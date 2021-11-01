U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,618.00
    +21.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,880.00
    +176.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,902.50
    +64.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.40
    +14.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.47 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2520
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,119.04
    +1,406.36 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.91
    +11.94 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.61
    +36.04 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Entourage Health Closes Acquisition of Craft Cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Entourage Health Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Closing of deal merges craft brand Royal City Cannabis Co. into Entourage’s product portfolio

  • Company enhances board with two new appointments from CannTx Life Sciences

  • Entourage also completes amendments to its second secured $30 million credit facility

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, and renowned craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. (“CannTx”), are pleased to confirm the closing of the previously announced acquisition of CannTx by Entourage (the “Acquisition”). Following overwhelming approval from CannTx shareholders, and satisfaction of other closing conditions, the formerly privately owned micro-propagator, which operates out of its licensed production facility in Guelph, Ontario, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Entourage.

“In finalizing this complementary transaction with the CannTx team, we are thrilled to emerge as a cannabis operator widely recognized for consistently producing award-winning cannabis products and brands - which now houses some of the most sought-after genetics, IP and craft specialities in Canada,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage. “We have brought together a team of industry experts and talented people that are crafting cannabis with passion and heart – all dedicated to bringing craft-grade cannabis products to our local markets. With new strains and further product expansion into hash, rosin production, tissue culture, micropropagation and craft cultivation specialties, we’re thrilled to add Royal City Cannabis Co. to our brand portfolio that includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal and Mary’s Medicinals Canada.”

Acquisition and Transaction Summary

Upon closing of the Acquisition, Entourage issued an aggregate of 57,352,488 Entourage common shares (“Common Shares”) to CannTx shareholders of which an aggregate of 3,571,429 of such Common Shares will be held in escrow to secure indemnification and other obligations undertaken by certain vendors.

Under the terms of the Acquisition, certain former CannTx shareholders entered into agreements pursuant to which an aggregate of 14,685,278 Common Shares are subject to a post-closing lock-up arrangement whereby one quarter of such Common Shares shall be released from lock-up in equal installments at the end of each six (6) month period following closing of the Acquisition.

Board of Directors

In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of CannTx board members Andrew Bulmer and S. Randall Smallbone to Entourage’s board of directors (the “Board”). The Board is now comprised of the following directors:

George Scorsis, currently Interim CEO and Executive Chairman of Entourage.
Gail Paech, formerly Associate Deputy Minister, Ministry of Health, Ontario.
G. Edmund King, former CEO and Chairman of CIBC Wood Gundy, former Starseed director.
Jason Alexander, former Chief Legal Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Starseed and Entourage.
Bruce Croxon, co-founder of Lavalife, former Dragon’s Den mentor, current BNN “Disruptors” host.
Lu Cacioppo, former Deloitte partner, now managing partner of private equity firm Beringer Capital.
Andrew Bulmer, formerly of Molson Coors, Red Bull, now President of Active International (Canada).
S. Randall Smallbone, former CFO of Magna Company’s Decoma International, currently President and CEO of Astron Connect Inc.

Additional information and biographies of Entourage’s board of directors can be found here.

Amendment to Second Secured Credit Facility

The Company also announced today that it has signed an amendment to its second secured credit facility entered into on September 30, 2020 (the “Credit Facility”). The amendments to the Credit Facility modify the terms under which Entourage secured up to $30 million of debt financing over a two-year term ending in 2022.

Under the terms of the amendment, the Company secured a deferral of certain of its financial covenants to December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company has agreed to a 25 basis point increase in the applicable interest rate margin on the Credit Facility, and retains the option, at the Company’s discretion, to capitalize interest in lieu of cash payments of interest. The Credit Facility continues to provide Entourage with non-dilutive financing and greater financial flexibility in alignment with market conditions. A copy of the Credit Facility agreement will be made available on the Company’s SEDAR page.

Visit Entourage Health’s newly launched website here. To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In October 2021, Entourage closed the acquisition of craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Craft brand Royal City Cannabis was added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio that includes adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Entourage recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada with production expected in Q4, 2021 and product launch in early 2022.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:
Valter Pinto
Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
1-212-896-1254
entourage@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:
Marianella delaBarrera
SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs
416-897-6644
marianella@entouragecorp.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies, including the successful integration of CannTx and execution of its strategic partnerships; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Recommended Stories

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • XPeng Stock Jumps After Massive Month for EV Deliveries. October Wasn’t Kind to NIO.

    XPeng comes close to record monthly deliveries in October, but NIO sees its deliveries slip by nearly one-third.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Li Auto Doubles, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng and Li Auto are near buy points.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Top 8 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 8 stock picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. If you want our detailed analysis of Michael Sidhom’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 3 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. Michael Sidhom has been the managing partner at Immersion Capital, a […]

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 1, 2021.