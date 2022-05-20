U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    +46.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,490.00
    +288.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,068.00
    +189.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.50
    +26.60 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.61 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -2.41 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0300
    +0.2360 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,402.53
    +968.54 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.96
    +26.72 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.62
    +138.88 (+1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Entourage Health Reaffirms First Quarter 2022 Preliminary Record Revenues of $17.4 Million and Announces Financial Results Call to be held on May 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Entourage Health Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ETRGF
Entourage Health Corp.
Entourage Health Corp.

Q1 financial filings expected after-market May 30, with management conference call following day

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products announced today that it is scheduled to file its first quarter 2022 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis after-market on Monday, May 30, 2022. Entourage will host a conference call the following day on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review the results for the period, provide an operational update, and discuss recent milestones.

Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its previously reported first quarter 2022 preliminary unaudited total revenues of $17.4 million for the period ended March 31, 2022(1), an increase of 35% year-over-year, representing another record quarter of sales growth and expanded market share across its adult-use and medical sales channels.

Conference Call Details:

The conference call will be hosted by CEO and Executive Chair, George Scorsis and CFO Vaani Maharaj. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.

Date:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Time:

10 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number:

Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340
Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call

Replay Dial-in:

Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010
Replay Access Code: 9003
Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until June 30, 2022

To read Entourage’s Shareholder Newsletter 2022, visit our website here. To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co. – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:
Valter Pinto or Scott Eckstein
KCSA Strategic Communications
1-212-896-1254
entourage@kcsa.com
investor@entouragecorp.com

For Media Enquiries:
Marianella delaBarrera
SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs
416-897-6644
marianella@entouragecorp.com

(1) Preliminary and unaudited financial results are subject to customary financial statement procedures by the Company and its auditors. Actual results could be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these preliminary financial results, the results involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These preliminary fiscal results represent forward-looking information. See "Forward Looking Information" and “Financial Outlook”.

Financial Outlook This news release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook has been prepared by management of the Company to provide an outlook for the Company’s forecasted revenue for the first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022 and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The financial outlook has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading “Forward Looking Information” below. The actual results of the Company’s operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. The Company and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed under the heading "Forward Looking Information" below, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information included in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of the Company’s forecasted revenue for the first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World EconomyElon Musk’s co

  • Applied Materials misses earnings estimates, Ross Stores cuts full-year earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Applied Materials and Ross Stores.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

    In the fourth quarter, Nvidia stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices and a handful of high-quality growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Move Over, ExxonMobil: There's a New Energy Supermajor Emerging

    For years, oil supermajors like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) dominated the energy sector. With globally diversified operations and strong balance sheets, they were well-designed to weather the sector's ups and downs. In its place, a new energy supermajor is emerging.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Shopify and 5 More Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks have tumbled this year. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by projecting its...

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD or Qualcomm

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) both saw their stock prices surge to all-time highs last year, but both semiconductor plays have stumbled in recent months as rising interest rates drove investors out of tech stocks and into more conservative investments. AMD and Qualcomm are both "fabless" chipmakers, meaning they outsource the production of their chips to third-party foundries. It trails behind Intel and Nvidia in CPUs and GPUs, respectively, but it doesn't face any other notable rivals in either market.

  • Analysts Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Celebrations may be in order for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With