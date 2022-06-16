U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,680.75
    +12.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,012.00
    +84.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,173.00
    +48.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,656.80
    +4.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.69
    -0.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.90
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9090
    +0.6690 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,421.26
    -2,185.83 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.50
    -42.51 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,905.60
    -525.60 (-1.99%)
     

ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2022 AGM RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ERLFF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG) (OTCQB:ERLFF) (the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 12, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For


Withheld Votes

Director

#


%


#


%

Teresa Conway     

82,934,292


98.47


1,289,512


1.53

Alan Edwards

82,832,009


98.35


1,391,795


1.65

Allan Moss

82,856,430


98.38


1,367,374


1.62

Michael Price

82,836,430


98.35


1,387,374


1.65

Paula Rogers

82,969,257


98.51


1,254,547


1.49

Stephen Scott

82,450,330


97.89


1,773,474


2.11

 

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia.  Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royalty North Partners, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources are major shareholders of Entrée, holding approximately 25%, 9% and 7% of the shares of the Company, respectively.  More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entree-resources-announces-2022-agm-results-301570055.html

SOURCE Entrée Resources

Recommended Stories

  • WNBA Star Sue Bird to Retire After 2022 Season: 'This Will Be My Final Year'

    "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year just like this little girl played her first," Seattle Storm star Sue Bird said

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Adobe stock falls after hours on slashed guidance, earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down highlights from Adobe's latest quarterly earnings report.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Dives As Recession Fears Swell; How Low Can It Go?

    Stocks dived Thursday as a mild recession may now be the best-case scenario. The major indexes are nearing a key support level.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Adobe Stock Is Falling After Hours. Earnings Guidance Was Disappointing.

    Adobe's light outlook overshadowed strong fiscal-second-quarter earnings. The software giant cited issues with stock-based compensation, and factors including the war in Ukraine.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • This Is Not a Volatile Market, It's a Declining Market

    Do not listen to any so-called expert telling you that this is "market volatility." The first rule to follow is that the stock market follows the bond market. Look at this chart and show me where you see volatility.