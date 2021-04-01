U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,932.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,125.25
    +35.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.51
    +0.35 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7480
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,446.67
    +476.77 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.19
    +22.65 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,532.90
    +354.10 (+1.21%)
     

Entrée Resources Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Reviews Corporate Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·16 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) (the "Company" or "Entrée") has today filed its annual operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Oyu Tolgoi Underground Development
The Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia includes two separate land holdings: the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence, which is held by Entrée's joint venture partner Oyu Tolgoi LLC ("OTLLC") and the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property (the "Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property"), which is a partnership between Entrée and OTLLC. On March 8, 2021, OTLLC's 66% shareholder Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill") provided an update on underground development on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence:

  • Work on the Oyu Tolgoi underground project has continued to materially progress in line with the Definitive Estimate (as defined below) despite COVID-19 controls and ongoing travel restrictions implemented by the Government of Mongolia. Ongoing impacts to domestic and international movement could have an impact on key project milestones on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence.

  • Overall, underground lateral development has now reached 53,000 equivalent metres with development required before first drawbell on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence substantially complete. More than one million tonnes of underground material has moved through Shaft 2 since commissioning and scheduled annual maintenance of Shaft 2 was successfully completed in October 2020 using remote technology. Materials Handling System 1 progress continues with civil work complete on Primary Crusher 1 and steel and cable installation continuing thereon.

  • Remobilization of international shaft-sinking specialists occurred in the fourth quarter 2020. Installation and commissioning of sinking related equipment continues at Shafts 3 and 4. Activities at Shaft 4 in the fourth quarter 2020 were focused on completing all construction and commissioning activities for load testing and verification in preparation for shaft sinking, which commenced in early February 2021. Shafts 3 and 4 will provide ventilation to support the ongoing development associated with production ramp up for Panels 1 and 2. Should flight restrictions continue, productivity on the project and the ability to perform specialized maintenance and commissioning activities could be impacted. Turquoise Hill continues to assess any potential implications, particularly for Panel 1 and Panel 2 ramp-up which Shafts 3 and 4 support.

  • In the first quarter 2020, OTLLC submitted a resources and reserves update for registration pursuant to local regulatory requirements in Mongolia. On July 2, 2020, Turquoise Hill announced the completion of an updated Oyu Tolgoi Feasibility Study ("OTFS20"), which incorporates the new block cave mine design for Hugo North Lift 1 Panel 0 previously announced by Turquoise Hill on May 13, 2020. The expert review of the resources and reserves update is in progress and OTFS20 is expected to be considered for endorsement by the Mongolian regulators following registration.

  • OTFS20 incorporates an update to the first sustainable production schedule and capital cost estimates for the underground mine development based on the new Panel 0 mine design. On December 18, 2020, Turquoise Hill announced the completion and delivery by Rio Tinto of the definitive estimate of cost and schedule (the "Definitive Estimate"), which refines the analysis contained in OTFS20. The results of the Definitive Estimate include a revised base case development capital cost of $6.75 billion for the new design, confirmation that sustainable first production from the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence is forecast to occur in October 2022, and verification that all surface infrastructure required for sustainable first production from Panel 0 on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence is now complete. Additional project infrastructure will still be needed to support the production ramp-up profile and the life of mine material handling infrastructure capacity. The Definitive Estimate also finalized pillar locations on the Panel 0 boundaries and optimized the drawpoint layout to minimize exposure to the lower fault. OTLLC board approval of the Definitive Estimate will be considered following registration of the resources and reserves update and endorsement of OTFS20.

  • The Hugo North (including Hugo North Extension) Lift 1 mine plan incorporates the development of three panels and in order to reach the full sustainable production rate of 95,000 tonnes per day from the underground operations, all three panels need to be in production. The Hugo North Extension deposit on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property is located at the northern portion of Panel 1.

  • Turquoise Hill has advised that several mining studies are in progress, which are focused on the evaluation of different design and sequencing options for Panels 1 and 2 as part of OTLLC's planned Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility Study level work. These studies are underpinned by additional geology and geotechnical data that is being collected from underground and surface drilling. The data collection is complete for Panel 0 and the focus of data collection and analysis has now shifted to Panel 1 and Panel 2. Data collection and analysis is being prioritized to complete study work in line with mining progression

Corporate

  • During Q3 2020, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 10,278,000 units of the Company at a price of C$0.43 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$4.4 million. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.60 per share for a period of three years following the date of issuance.

  • For the full 2020 year, the operating loss was $2.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in 2019.

  • For the full 2020 year, operating cash outflow before working capital was $1.5 million compared to an operating cash outflow before working capital of $1.5 million in 2019.

  • As at December 31, 2020, cash was $7.3 million and the working capital balance was $7.3 million.

  • The Company recognizes the unprecedented situation surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is closely monitoring the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and operations and will continue to update the market on the impacts to the Company's business and operations in relation to these extraordinary circumstances.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY
The Company's primary objective for the 2021 year is to work with other Oyu Tolgoi stakeholders to advance potential amendments to the joint venture agreement (the "Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JVA") that currently governs the relationship between Entrée and OTLLC and upon finalization, transfer the Shivee Tolgoi and Javhlant mining licences to OTLLC as manager of the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture (the "Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV"). The form of Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JVA was agreed between the parties in 2004, prior to the execution of the Oyu Tolgoi Investment Agreement and commencement of underground development. The Company currently is registered in Mongolia as the 100% ultimate holder of the Shivee Tolgoi and Javhlant mining licences.

The Company believes that amendments that align the interests of all stakeholders as they are now understood would be in the best interests of all stakeholders, provided there is no net erosion of value to Entrée. No agreements have been finalized and there are no assurances agreements may be finalized in the future.

In addition, the Company is currently in the process of reviewing the data and assumptions underlying OTFS20, the OTFS20 block cave designs, updated costs and schedules and the updated mineral resources and reserves in order to assess the potential impact on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property resources and reserves and the assumptions and outputs from the Company's 2018 Technical Report. The Company will update the market following completion of its review and assessment.

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS
Operating Loss
For the full 2020 year, the operating loss was $2.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in 2019. Project expenditures in 2020 included expenditures of $0.2 million for administration costs in Mongolia compared to $0.2 million in the comparative 2019 period. Holding costs on all other properties in 2020 and 2019 were insignificant.

General and administration expenditures in 2020 were $1.4 million and were consistent with the same period in 2019.

Depreciation expenses in 2020 were consistent with the same period in 2019.

Non-operating Items
The foreign exchange gain in 2020 was primarily the result of movements between the C$ and U.S. dollar as the Company holds its cash in both currencies and the loan payable is denominated in U.S. dollars.

Interest expense was primarily related to the loan payable to OTLLC pursuant to the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JVA and is subject to a variable interest rate.

The amount recognized as a loss from equity investee is related to exploration costs on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property.

Deferred revenue finance costs are related to recording the non-cash finance costs associated with the deferred revenue balance, specifically the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stream.

The total assets as at December 31, 2020 were higher than at December 31, 2019 due to funds received from the non-brokered private placement completed during Q3 2020 while total non-current liabilities were higher due to recording the non-cash deferred revenue finance costs for the 2020 year.

The Company's Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), and Annual Information Form are available on the Company's website at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and is available on the Company's website at www.EntreeResoucesLtd.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's audited Annual Financial Statements upon request.

QUALIFIED PERSON
Robert Cinits, P.Geo., consultant to Entrée and the Company's former Vice President, Corporate Development, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical information in this release. For further information on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, see the Company's Technical Report, titled "Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi Joint Venture Project, Mongolia, NI 43-101 Technical Report", with an effective date of January 15, 2018, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV, depending on the depth of mineralization. Sandstorm, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill are major shareholders of Entrée, holding approximately 23%, 9% and 8% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws with respect to corporate strategies and plans; requirements for additional capital; uses of funds and projected expenditures; the expectations set out in OTLLC's OTFS20 and the Company's 2018 Technical Report on the Company's interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property; timing and status of Oyu Tolgoi underground development; the mine design for Hugo North Lift 1 Panel 0 and the related cost and production schedule implications; the re-design studies for Panels 1 and 2 of Hugo North (including Hugo North Extension) Lift 1 and the possible outcomes, content and timing thereof; timing and amount of production from Lift 1 of the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, potential production delays and the impact of any delays on the Company's cash flows, expected copper and gold grades, liquidity, funding requirements and planning; future commodity prices; the potential impact of COVID-19 on Oyu Tolgoi underground development and the Company's business, operations and financial conditions; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; projected mining and process recovery rates; estimates of capital and operating costs, mill throughput, cash flows and mine life; capital, financing and project development risk; mining dilution; discussions with the Government of Mongolia, Rio Tinto, OTLLC and Turquoise Hill on a range of issues including Entrée's interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, the Shivee Tolgoi and Javhlant mining licences and certain material agreements; potential actions by the Government of Mongolia with respect to the Shivee Tolgoi and Javhlant mining licences and Entrée's interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property; the potential for Entrée to be included in or otherwise receive the benefits of the Oyu Tolgoi Investment Agreement or another similar agreement; the potential for the Government of Mongolia to seek to directly or indirectly invest in Entrée's interest in the Hugo North Extension and Heruga deposits; potential size of a mineralized zone; potential expansion of mineralization; potential discovery of new mineralized zones; potential metallurgical recoveries and grades; plans for future exploration and/or development programs and budgets; permitting time lines; anticipated business activities; proposed acquisitions and dispositions of assets; and future financial performance.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budgeted", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based these forward-looking statements on its expectations about future events as at the date that such statements were prepared, the statements are not a guarantee of Entrée's future performance and are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the correct interpretation of agreements, laws and regulations, local and global economic conditions and negotiations and the environment in which Entrée will operate in the future, including commodity prices, projected grades, projected dilution, anticipated capital and operating costs, anticipated future production and cash flows, the anticipated location of certain infrastructure and sequence of mining within and across panel boundaries, the construction and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine and the status of Entrée's relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia, OTLLC, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill. With respect to the construction and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine, important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information include, amongst others, the timing and cost of the construction and expansion of mining and processing facilities; the timing and availability of a long term domestic power source for Oyu Tolgoi (or the availability of financing for OTLLC or the Government of Mongolia to construct such a source); the willingness of third parties to extend existing power arrangements; the potential impact of COVID-19, including any restrictions imposed by health and governmental authorities relating thereto; the ability of OTLLC to secure and draw down on the supplemental debt under the Oyu Tolgoi project finance facility and the availability of additional financing on terms reasonably acceptable to OTLLC, Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto to further develop Oyu Tolgoi; the impact of changes in, changes in interpretation to or changes in enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practises in Mongolia; delays, and the costs which would result from delays, in the development of the underground mine; the status of the relationship and interaction between OTLLC, Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill and the Government of Mongolia on the continued operation and development of Oyu Tolgoi, future funding plans and requirements and OTLLC internal governance (including the outcome of any such interactions or discussions); the willingness and ability of the parties to the Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine Development and Financing Plan to amend or replace the agreement; the nature and quantum of the current and projected economic benefits to Mongolia resulting from the continued operation of Oyu Tolgoi; the anticipated location of certain infrastructure and sequence of mining within and across panel boundaries; projected commodity prices and their market demand; and production estimates and the anticipated yearly production of copper, gold and silver at the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.

Other risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Entrée to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, amongst others, unanticipated costs, expenses or liabilities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; development plans for processing resources; matters relating to proposed exploration or expansion; mining operational and development risks, including geotechnical risks and ground conditions; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability); risks related to international operations, including legal and political risk in Mongolia; risks related to the potential impact of global or national health concerns, including the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with changes in the attitudes of governments to foreign investment; risks associated with the conduct of joint ventures; inability to upgrade Inferred mineral resources to Indicated or Measured mineral resources; inability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; changing foreign exchange rates; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility; activities, actions or assessments by Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill or OTLLC and by government authorities including the Government of Mongolia; the availability of funding on reasonable terms; the impact of changes in interpretation to or changes in enforcement of laws, regulations and government practices, including laws, regulations and government practices with respect to mining, foreign investment, royalties and taxation; the terms and timing of obtaining necessary environmental and other government approvals, consents and permits; the availability and cost of necessary items such as water, skilled labour, transportation and appropriate smelting and refining arrangements; unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes to assumptions as to the availability of electrical power, and the power rates used in operating cost estimates and financial analyses; changes to assumptions as to salvage values; ability to maintain the social licence to operate; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; global climate change; title disputes; limitations on insurance coverage; competition; loss of key employees; cyber security incidents; misjudgements in the course of preparing forward-looking statements; as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed MD&A and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, dated March 31, 2021 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entree-resources-announces-fiscal-year-2020-results-and-reviews-corporate-highlights-301260178.html

SOURCE Entrée Resources

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/31/c2019.html

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia's AirAsia shares slide after record quarterly loss

    Shares in AirAsia Group Bhd fell in morning trade on Tuesday, as analysts lowered earnings forecasts after the Malaysian budget airline group posted its record quarterly loss. Affin Hwang Capital cut earnings forecasts for 2021 and 2022, expecting a larger net loss this year due to lockdowns in Malaysia in the first quarter, closed borders and longer-than-expected timeframe for the COVID-19 immunisation programme. "We now anticipate AirAsia to report net loss of 92 million ringgit in 2022 due to slower-than-expected recovery in international tourism," analyst Isaac Chow said in his note.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Analysis: Cathie Wood's ARK funds still in favor despite poor first-quarter performance

    Cathie Wood failed to repeat her stellar 2020 performance with ARK Invest funds in the first quarter, but the celebrity fund manager still managed to attract a steady pile of cash into her red-hot funds. Wood outperformed every other actively managed equity mutual or exchange-traded fund manager last year, according to Morningstar, helping propel the firm's assets under management of its flagship ARK Innovation fund from $1.86 billion at the end of 2019 to nearly $22 billion as of March, according to Lipper data. But for the first quarter her flagship fund is down 10.7% through March 29, ranking in the worst 1 percentile of the 601 U.S. mid-cap growth funds, according to Morningstar data https://www.morningstar.com/etfs/arcx/arkk/performance.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The Australian dollar will continue to look soft at this point, due to the fact that the US dollar looks so strong.

  • Huawei Quarterly Sales Fell For First Time After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market. It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter. That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG. Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars. It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role. “I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsCash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters. Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.Huawei’s consumer electronics unit -- which still accounts for more than half of total revenue -- missed sales targets, he added. Huawei’s smartphone shipments tumbled 42% during the final three months of last year to lag behind Apple, Samsung and domestic rivals Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo, according to research firm International Data Corp. The firm intends to keep launching flagship phones as planned, while it builds up other consumer electronics, like wearables, which grew by 65% last year, Hu said.Huawei is the subject of persistent speculation it wants to join tech giants from Apple to Dubai Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. exploring automotive technology or designing and assembling entire cars. While Huawei has denied it plans to launch a car under its own brand -- which Hu reaffirmed Wednesday -- it’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its info and entertainment features can already be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic players such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai in April.It also plans to begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, promising to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, versus the $7.50 that Apple says Qualcomm demands of every iPhone.How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeTikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTake(Updates with comments from rotating chairman starting from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows

    ZURICH/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street counted the cost of the Archegos Capital meltdown on Tuesday, with pressure mounting on heavily exposed Credit Suisse and regulators stepping up scrutiny of the fallout from banks' unwinding the New York fund's positions. Its unwinding may result in those global lenders losing more than $6 billion, sources familiar with trades have told Reuters. Credit Suisse's shares fell another 3% on Tuesday and have slumped 16% so far this week, while shares of most other major European and U.S. banks bounced back from Monday's battering.

  • Canada’s Recovery Gains Steam, With Growth Tracking Above 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy continued showing surprising strength at the start of the year despite a second wave of closures that forced many businesses to shut their doors again.Gross domestic product grew 0.7% in January, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. A preliminary estimate for February shows the country kept the momentum going with output expanding 0.5%, the 10th-straight monthly gain in GDP.The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the latest wave of lockdowns, resilience that’s fueling expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era.“This is yet another pleasant upside surprise,” Doug Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal, said in a report to investors.Economists were anticipating a 0.5% gain in January and the better-than-expected numbers for the first two months of the year suggest first-quarter growth will be better than the Bank of Canada forecast. Growth for the quarter is tracking at more than 5% on an annualized basis even if the expansion stalls in March.The central bank, which had originally expected a contraction in the first quarter, has begun signaling it will slow the pace of its purchases of Canadian government bonds. The bank’s first foray into what’s known as quantitative easing has been a key tool policy makers have used to keep market interest rates low since the pandemic hit a year ago.“With the economy doing much better than policy makers expected, it seems likely that the Bank of Canada will cut the pace of its asset purchases,” Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a report to investors.To be sure, the winter lockdowns are having some impact. Overall, despite the robust start to the year, growth is still expected to slow in the first three months of this year after a 10% annualized gain in the fourth quarter of 2020.In January, wholesalers led gains, with activity for the sector up 3.9% for the month. Manufacturing was another strong sector, posting a 1.9% expansion in January, led by growth in fabricated metal and machinery. The pandemic-exposed sectors like retail and restaurants all posted declines in January amid shut downs, but Statistics Canada said retail rebounded in February.(Updates with details throughout, chart, economist quotes.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Micron outlook beats expectations as memory chip prices rise

    Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to a rise in demand for memory chips thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software that is pushing memory chip prices upward. The Boise, Idaho-based company, which makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in laptops and other computing devices, benefited from the coronavirus pandemic as a global shift to remote work boosted chip demand. On top of that, a global chip shortage has spurred buyers such as personal computer makers to begin snapping up supplies, sending memory chip prices upward.

  • Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout

    Global banks may lose more than $6 billion from the downfall of Archegos Capital, sources familiar with trades involving the U.S. investment firm said on Monday, and regulators and investors fear the episode could reverberate more widely. Japan's Nomura and Credit Suisse of Switzerland warned of major losses from lending to Archegos for equity derivatives trades, triggering a worldwide sell-off in banking stocks.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Singapore Exchange Considers Stricter SPAC Listing Rules Than U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.Singapore’s stock exchange is proposing a stricter rulebook for listing blank-check companies than the U.S., as it prepares to compete in one of the hottest capital market trends in the past year.Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s regulatory arm is proposing a minimum S$300 million ($225 million) market capitalization for listing special purpose acquisition companies, it said in a market consultation paper released Wednesday. The U.S. has no such floor. The Southeast Asian trading venue is also proposing stricter criteria for warrants and share redemption.SGX joins a slew of exchanges that are looking to host these structures, where essentially a shell company lists with the aim to acquire an operating business. About $100 billion has been raised through SPACs globally this year alone, mostly in the U.S., but concerns have mounted about issues like protections for smaller investors. American regulators have reportedly opened a probe into SPAC practices there, and Starwood Capital LLC CEO Barry Sternlicht recently said the SPAC market is “out of control.”Despite the potential perils, Singapore is hoping to grab a slice of the pie as it tries to shore up its stock market amid a sluggish initial public offering market, racing with rival Asian hub Hong Kong to green-light them even as it looks to protect smaller investors.The most successful SPACs were those that managed the risks of “free-riding by investors and excessive dilution of long-term investors, and second, the rush to do a business combination also known as a de-SPAC,” Tan Boon Gin, chief executive officer of SGX RegCo, said at a briefing.READ: Singapore Exchange Hopes to List SPACs as Early as This YearDe-riskingTo limit risks, SGX is proposing that only those investors who vote against a business combination be allowed to redeem shares, unlike in the U.S. where investors can vote for an acquisition and then cash out without contributing to the deal.To avoid dilution, the bourse is also asking to make warrants undetachable from shares -- so they are extinguished together when a share is redeemed -- or imposing a cap on their dilutive effect. In addition, it wants only independent shareholders rather than sponsors to vote for a merger, with sponsors holding some minimum equity at IPO. The exchange is allowing companies up to three years to acquire a target.Some market observers say the stricter rules could hurt Singapore’s efforts to lure SPACs however.“The market expects and has priced in U.S.-style SPAC terms,” said Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner at legal firm TSMP Law Corp. “We need to be a ‘price taker’ on this or risk missing the boat entirely.”Furthermore, a minimum market value of S$300 million implies a valuation of the target company of over $1 billion, she said, which is relatively hard to find among Southeast Asian companies.This isn’t the exchange’s first market consultation on SPACs. It released a paper on the topic in 2010, but Tan said the market feedback at the time was that “conditions weren’t ripe.”Depending on market feedback on the consultation, which is open until April 28, the exchange aims to have the framework in place by midyear, Tan said. SGX is hoping the new avenue to listings will help boost its heft in sectors like technology.The exchange could attract traditional businesses in the hospitality, lifestyle and medical sectors that are well understood in Asia, have several listed peers and are linked to Asian consumption through SPACs, according to Vineet Mishra, J.P. Morgan’s co-head of Asean investment banking.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These infrastructure stocks could rise up to 41% in a year on Biden’s massive spending plan, analysts say

    The president on Wednesday will release details of his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes $2 trillion for infrastructure spending across the country.

  • Credit Suisse Bondholders Left Guessing on Archegos Capital Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit investors have been dumping the riskiest bonds issued by Credit Suisse Group AG after being left in the dark about the full scale of the hit to the bank’s capital buffers from the Archegos Capital crisis.Some of the Swiss bank’s most subordinated notes, known as CoCos or Additional Tier 1s, have fallen more than 5 cents on the dollar since Monday.Whether the bonds have significantly further to fall -- and at what point they become cheap enough to attract bargain hunters -- is the “million dollar question,” said Andrew Fraser, head of financial research, credit, at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which oversees 464.7 billion pounds ($640 billion).The bank warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.”“Ultimately it depends on the size of the loss,” Fraser said. “Even if the number is not as big as some fear then I think the bonds will struggle to go back to Friday’s levels and trade at a discount to the sector given risk management failings.”A spokesperson for Credit Suisse didn’t respond to a request for a comment.Some of the bonds were better bid on Wednesday. The bank’s $2.5 billion 6.25% note, for example, gained 0.125 cents to 106.75 cents.S&P Global Ratings downgraded its outlook on Credit Suisse to negative on Tuesday, citing concerns about the quality of risk management that could lead to “potential material losses.”Material LossesKnowing the extent of the damage is crucial for CoCo bondholders in particular, because coupon payments may be canceled if the bank breaches regulatory capital requirements. The Swiss regulator FINMA can also prohibit coupon payments.Credit Suisse’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 12.8% compared to a minimum requirement of 10%, according to a fixed income presentation on the bank’s website dated March 30. Its leverage ratio is 4.4% compared to a 3.5% requirement.For now, coupon cancellation risk remains “pretty low” but the bank will need to boost its capital cushion to rebuild investor confidence, said Hank Calenti, founder and financials credit analyst at CreditContinuum Ltd, an independent research provider. He estimates the bank may need as much as 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.5 billion) of additional capital to restore its buffer to a level that’s competitive with peers.“It is too early to consider this a buying opportunity,” he said. “The flames are rising, and more fuel could be added before the capital blanket is applied. As such, we believe CS’s bonds may continue to lag those of its peers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ‘ill-prepared to grapple with a major plot twist’ in stock market, warns Morningstar analyst

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund has had a rough March after a scintillating stretch for the once-highflying exchange-traded fund, but there may be more gut-wrenching volatility in store for ETF, according to at least one analyst, who cautions investors to be wary.

  • Tech Shares Push Stocks Higher; Crude Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks higher, regaining favor on the last day of a quarter where they trailed the rest of the major market sectors, with President Joe Biden set to unveil his next stimulus plan.Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial finished lower with investors favoring growth over value shares again. The benchmark S&P 500 set an intra-day high, retreating from a record closing level in the last moments of trading. Oil fell after an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without an oil policy recommendation. The dollar weakened, but still posted its best quarter in a year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index and developing-nation currencies climbed.“The message is pretty clear that he intends to go big,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. “It’s really really huge fiscal tailwinds.”Data for March showed U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months, adding to evidence that the vaccine drive and business reopenings are encouraging hiring.Investors, rattled this week by the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, are turning their attention to growth and inflation as volatility spurred by the forced sales subsides. While Europe’s struggle with inoculations and the resurgence of the coronavirus have tempered growth expectations, the U.S. vaccine rollout is surpassing targets.“We continue to be in this rotational kind of market and in particular some of what had been -- to use a supermarket term -- the hot pockets of speculative excess,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “But it obviously has not taken the market down with it more broadly, nor did the spectacle of Archegos do that either, so there’s clearly still resilience in the market.”The fallout from the Archegos liquidation continued to play out. Discovery Inc.’s Class B shares surged as much as 115% before paring some gains and triggering several volatility halts. The gain far outpaced the advance in Class A shares, which trade with significantly more daily volume.Ten-year Treasury yields rose for the fourth time in five days, trading near a 14-month high. Gold steadied after a two-day slump. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after a gathering among producers ended without any recommendations on output, according to delegates.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • The US faces a 'real crisis' in affordable homes: economist

    Home prices are rising at a historic rate, putting the dream of owning a home out of reach for millions of Americans.

  • Home Sales Could Keep Falling. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

    Pending home sales fell 10.6% in February from January, the biggest month-over-month decline since April 2020. The drop could signal further declines ahead for in existing home sales.