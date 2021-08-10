U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.26
    -1.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,225.94
    +124.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,776.58
    -83.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.39
    +1.58 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +1.98 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0240 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,265.52
    -291.77 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.94
    -2.36 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.12
    +25.82 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Entrata is Named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

·4 min read

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)
Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

"We are thrilled to be listed among some of the most elite and innovative companies in the cloud industry as we bring more attention to the incredible work being done at Entrata as it shapes the future of the property management industry," said Adam Edmunds, CEO at Entrata. "Entrata has grown to incredible heights over the last two decades, but is just beginning to scratch the surface of what is possible. With our recent round of funding, we are doubling down on R&D, investing heavily in personnel and talent growth and expanding our already industry leading offering."

Entrata recently secured a $507 million round of funding, which will allow it to more than double its research and development spend in the coming years. It is a clear category leader and is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform. Entrata currently processes more than $20 billion in rent payments annually through its platform and serves more than 20,000 apartment communities across the United States. Additionally, it is the fastest-growing software company in real estate with over $200 million in annual recurring revenue and more than 2,100 employees, with plans to hire hundreds more in the coming months.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

For more information about Entrata and its technology, please visit www.entrata.com.

Bessemer Venture Partners
Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has 130 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, MindBody, and Fiverr. Bessemer's team of investors and partners are positioned all over the world in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, and Beijing. Follow @BessemerVP and learn more at bvp.com.

About Forbes
The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

Salesforce Ventures
Salesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Auth0, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, Twilio, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures.

ABOUT ENTRATA
Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, the Entrata® platform currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrata-is-named-to-the-2021-forbes-cloud-100-301352292.html

SOURCE Entrata

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • Jim Chanos Says AMC Entertainment’s Fundamentals Have Gotten Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- The fundamentals at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. have deteriorated since before the Covid-19 pandemic with streaming services battering the company, short seller Jim Chanos said.“The reality is that things have gotten worse at this company,” Chanos said in an interview on CNBC. “So clearly something has changed. And that change is streaming.” Chanos said his firm, Kynikos Associates, has a small put position in AMC representing less than 1% of its assets.While AMC reported earn

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Should You Think About Buying BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Now?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

    Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio may seem prudent, investors should remember that not all of his holdings are buys at this time.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • What You Need to Know About SunPower's Latest Results

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) continues to transform its business in 2021, partly as a result of new technologies coming out and partly because it's no longer in the business of building solar panels after spinning off its panel manufacturing to Maxeon Solar Technologies. As we've seen before, there were some good trends for SunPower and some weak points for the business. Overall, I think this is a solar energy stock that has a lot of potential, but the stock's performance will depend on how the company executes its growth strategy.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.