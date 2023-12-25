Entravision Communications Corporation's (NYSE:EVC) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Entravision Communications' (NYSE:EVC) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Entravision Communications' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Entravision Communications is:

1.1% = US$3.2m ÷ US$286m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Entravision Communications' Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Entravision Communications' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.7%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Entravision Communications was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 27% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Entravision Communications' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is EVC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EVC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Entravision Communications Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Entravision Communications has a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Entravision Communications is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Entravision Communications is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Entravision Communications has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

