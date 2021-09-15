U.S. markets closed

Entreflow Consulting Group Launches QuickBooks Online Flight Program for Startups

·2 min read

Helps Startups Quickly Implement QBO with Confidence and Acquire the Critical Accounting and Bookkeeping Skills Essential for Growth.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today, Entreflow is excited to announce the launch of the QuickBooks Online Flight Program for startups, with the support of Intuit Canada.

"A well-implemented accounting system is a key component of any successful startup, and yet many founders delay getting help until it becomes a problem," says Entreflow CEO Helina Patience. "Our new QuickBooks Online Flight Program is ideal for startups looking to quickly implement QBO with confidence and acquire the accounting and bookkeeping skills essential to business growth."

  • Entreflow has provided bespoke QBO implementation services for over five years and has been working to launch the QuickBooks Online Flight Program since 2017. This innovative program includes:

  • Implementation of QuickBooks Online accounting in just one week

  • Three virtual group sessions covering QBO training

  • Use of a free QBO account for the duration of the program.

"We designed this program to be cost-effective and to provide ongoing support," Helina continues. "The QBO implementation workshops are limited to groups of 8 -10 clients, allowing all participants to gain a greater understanding of cash flow management, set up QBO quickly, and grow through successive investment rounds and milestones."

To learn more about Entreflow Consulting Group or to connect with a consultant, please visit https://entreflow.com.

About Entreflow
As a licensed public practice CPA accounting firm and licensed recruiting agency, their highly unusual team of 25 Finance legends, HR Leaders, and Systems ninjas specializes in supporting startups and scale-ups that have a big vision. Every day, they leverage hands-on expertise in the complex operations and finance of technology and manufacturing companies to help clients set, track, and crush their goals. Entreflow is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was founded in 2017.
Entreflow is different. Entreflow is your secret weapon for growth.

When you work with Entreflow, you're partnering with an award-winning team that has earned Elite status with Intuit QuickBooks, Xero Partner Advisory Council status, and a Top 50 Cloud Accountants North America award. Entreflow are regularly invited to speak at international conferences and webinars about how they help companies grow and scale through effective Finance, Accounting and HR.

Media Contact
Helina Patience
315307@email4pr.com
604-814-7154
225 W 8th Ave #300E
Vancouver, British Columbia

SOURCE: Entreflow



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664150/Entreflow-Consulting-Group-Launches-QuickBooks-Online-Flight-Program-for-Startups

