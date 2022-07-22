U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.70
    -18.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,021.74
    -15.16 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,916.72
    -142.89 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.23
    -11.46 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.84
    +0.49 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.60
    +16.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7960
    -0.1140 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1340
    -1.2330 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,438.38
    +866.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.20
    +10.95 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,292.38
    +21.87 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Entreprendre Sherbrooke receives over $450,000 from Government of Canada

·3 min read

The organization will be able to continue to grow Sherbrooke's entrepreneurial ecosystem thanks to support from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting cooperative entrepreneurship contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, along with Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, are today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $469,956 for Entreprendre Sherbrooke, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED. This CED support will enable the organization to develop an economic ecosystem that is innovative, inclusive, and green.

Entreprendre Sherbrooke has a mission to dynamize economic communities, foster the development of new social enterprises and investment businesses, and mentor established businesses as they face challenges, while also growing a strong entrepreneurial culture in the region. The support from CED will enable the organization to pursue its mandate with confirmed funding over three years. The organization will thus be able to implement structural projects that involve information-sharing, mobilization, cooperation, study, and planning activities, as well as accompany businesses in the pre‑start-up, start-up and growth phases.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"What we are announcing is not only good news for Entreprendre Sherbrooke but excellent news for the region! Today, we are giving a major boost to the organization so that it can continue to assist Sherbrooke's entrepreneurs. An innovative, inclusive, green recovery depends on strong, thriving SMEs, and we continue to be here to help them and the organizations that support them be successful!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"This assistance from our government will help support Sherbrooke's businesses so they can work to ensure the region stays strong and well-positioned. Thanks to CED's contribution, Entreprendre Sherbrooke will continue to provide personalized support to entrepreneurs and dynamize the region's economic ecosystem."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"SMEs are at the heart of innovation, and it is a priority in our government's economic recovery plan to support their growth. That is why we are proud to help with the development of Entreprendre Sherbrooke's activities, enabling the region's entrepreneurs to count on the assistance of such a key player. The organization is a major contributor to the Estrie region's economic vitality, and our entire economy will benefit from the success and spin-offs of its project."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's financial assistance for Entreprendre Sherbrooke will enable the Municipality to significantly expand its action in support of social enterprise initiatives in Sherbrooke. We will be able to ensure the region's socio-economic development is increasingly inclusive and with a greater focus on climate challenges."

Charles-Olivier Mercier, Executive Director, Entreprendre Sherbrooke

Quick facts

  • The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/22/c1641.html

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

    President Jair Bolsonaro has pressured the state-controlled oil producer to lower gasoline prices, sinking its shares even as other big global producers soar.

  • Powell Seen Slowing Fed’s Hikes After 75 Basis Points Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike next week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing P

  • Germany Moves to Prevent Energy Collapse With $17 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany agreed to provide a 17 billion-euro ($17.3 billion) rescue package for struggling utility Uniper SE in its biggest move to date to prevent the collapse of its energy network in the wake of Russia’s moves to slash gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia stock ahead of vote on chip-manufacturing bill

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Recession Now Appears the Price to Pay for Beating Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- After underestimating the worst inflation outbreak in decades, central banks are now driving their economies headlong toward recession in order to tame prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerfu

  • Sunak and Truss' tax plans: What Tory leadership result will mean for your income

    Find out the tax and spending policies of Conservative leadership contenders.

  • Ukraine Latest: Deals Signed to Unblock Kyiv’s Grain Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Russia and Ukraine signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations for the transit of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports for an initial three month period. Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the W

  • Intel-backed U.S. manufacturing bill clears a major hurdle

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is a lead advocate for the measure, designed to make U.S. chipmakers more competitive globally.

  • Ukraine latest: Russia 'destroys' four US-supplied Himars rocket systems

    Russian army on last legs, says MI6 chief Plan to memorialise bombed-out homes divides Kyiv suburb End the war to prevent nuclear ‘abyss’, warns Lukashenko Western fighter jets could be sent to Ukraine to boost forces Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Germany hands $15 billion bailout to Uniper after Russian gas hit

    The German government stepped in to rescue Uniper with a 15 billion euro ($15.28 billion) bailout on Friday after the gas importer became the biggest casualty of Europe's energy standoff with Russia so far. Under a bailout that is among the biggest in German corporate history, the government will take a 30% stake in Uniper, reducing the ownership of its Finnish parent Fortum to 56% from nearly 80% after weeks of tough negotiations. It will also allow Uniper to start passing on some of the costs of soaring gas prices to consumers in the coming months, which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said would be offset by more welfare support to shield poorer households.

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘using energy’ to cause political discord in Europe: Expert

    Daniel Yergin, S&P Global Vice Chairman and Author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to outline the geopolitical pressures building in Europe as the Nord Stream pipeline re-opens, the EU's push for a price cap on Russian oil, and the ongoing climate crisis.

  • Ukraine, Russia Reach Deal to Unblock Grain Exports Stranded by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and Ukraine reached a deal aimed at releasing millions of tons of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that, if implemented, would mark a major step toward shoring up global food supplies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are

  • Russia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages. Supplies via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, were halted for maintenance on July 11 but, even before that outage, flows had been cut to 40% of the pipeline's capacity in a dispute sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thursday's flows were back at that 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies could be cut further or even stop.

  • Why ECB Rate Hikes Risk Breaking the Euro—and Europe

    The euro zone’s peculiar construction means that ECB interest-rate increases can have radically different impacts across countries. It’s a problem for policy makers and politicians.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Takes Intel CEO to Task Over Chips Legislation

    Vermont Sen. Sanders goes to the mat against Intel's Pat Gelsinger over the CEO's Chips Act comments.

  • Germany to Bail Out Utility Hit Hard by Russian Gas Shortfall

    The country will take a 30% stake in Uniper, one of Europe’s largest utility companies, which has been hit hard by dwindling supplies of Russian gas and rising energy prices.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Sinking Today

    Cannabis stocks are reversing course this morning after a multiday rally. As of 10:32 a.m. ET, shares of Canada's Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were lower by 6%, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) was down 8.32%, and Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock was in the red by 2.89%. Canada's top cannabis stocks were rallying over the past few days ahead of the rumored introduction of the long-awaited Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) in the Senate.

  • Russia is yet to destroy a single HIMARS, Pentagon says

    Russia has failed to destroy any of the U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket artillery systems, operated by Ukraine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff army general Mark Milley said during a press briefing on July 20.

  • China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

    In June, a Shanghai billionaire set social media ablaze by vowing to "move abroad by next year." He's far from the only one.

  • What could epic Samsung expansion mean for Central Texas? Opportunities savored, concerns raised

    Incentives applications made public July 20 show that Samsung is eyeing an additional $192.1 billion in capital investment in the coming decades, which could create at least 10,000 new jobs. That has economic development circles buzzing about, as one elected leader put it, "potentially the largest semiconductor facility in the world." But critics of the deal lament the billions of dollars of incentives on the line. This in-depth piece explores the reactions from different corners of the Austin a