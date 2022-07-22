Entreprendre Sherbrooke receives over $450,000 from Government of Canada

The organization will be able to continue to grow Sherbrooke's entrepreneurial ecosystem thanks to support from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting cooperative entrepreneurship contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, along with Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, are today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $469,956 for Entreprendre Sherbrooke, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED. This CED support will enable the organization to develop an economic ecosystem that is innovative, inclusive, and green.

Entreprendre Sherbrooke has a mission to dynamize economic communities, foster the development of new social enterprises and investment businesses, and mentor established businesses as they face challenges, while also growing a strong entrepreneurial culture in the region. The support from CED will enable the organization to pursue its mandate with confirmed funding over three years. The organization will thus be able to implement structural projects that involve information-sharing, mobilization, cooperation, study, and planning activities, as well as accompany businesses in the pre‑start-up, start-up and growth phases.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"What we are announcing is not only good news for Entreprendre Sherbrooke but excellent news for the region! Today, we are giving a major boost to the organization so that it can continue to assist Sherbrooke's entrepreneurs. An innovative, inclusive, green recovery depends on strong, thriving SMEs, and we continue to be here to help them and the organizations that support them be successful!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"This assistance from our government will help support Sherbrooke's businesses so they can work to ensure the region stays strong and well-positioned. Thanks to CED's contribution, Entreprendre Sherbrooke will continue to provide personalized support to entrepreneurs and dynamize the region's economic ecosystem."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"SMEs are at the heart of innovation, and it is a priority in our government's economic recovery plan to support their growth. That is why we are proud to help with the development of Entreprendre Sherbrooke's activities, enabling the region's entrepreneurs to count on the assistance of such a key player. The organization is a major contributor to the Estrie region's economic vitality, and our entire economy will benefit from the success and spin-offs of its project."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's financial assistance for Entreprendre Sherbrooke will enable the Municipality to significantly expand its action in support of social enterprise initiatives in Sherbrooke. We will be able to ensure the region's socio-economic development is increasingly inclusive and with a greater focus on climate challenges."

Charles-Olivier Mercier, Executive Director, Entreprendre Sherbrooke

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

