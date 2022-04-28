U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    +65.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,531.00
    +305.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,301.50
    +292.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.50
    +26.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.64
    -0.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -4.25 (-12.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6780
    +2.2340 (+1.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,573.70
    +527.87 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.85
    +25.93 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.76
    +65.15 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary’s Private Meet Up Call About The State of Entrepreneurship in 2022 Is Close To Selling Out

Kennected
·3 min read

Indianapolis, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Tax Hive, the Kevin O’Leary-owned company, will be teaming up with Indianapolis-based SaaS company Kennected from June 21-23 for networking opportunities, tax tips, and inside knowledge from some of the biggest upcoming companies in the United States.

Seven speakers will provide unique instruction for growing businesses, including Kennected CEO Devin-Johnson, discussing LinkedIn lead generation.

Mr Wonderful Private Zoom Tax Hive &amp; Kennected
Mr Wonderful Private Zoom Tax Hive & Kennected

Keynote speaker via Zoom, well-known TV personality, and entrepreneur Mr. Kevin O’Leary has been empowering entrepreneurs for decades through thought leadership as well as providing financial backing to multiple startups.

Mr. O’Leary is chairman of O’Shares Advisers and Beanstox, is also referred to as “Mr. Wonderful" from his popular syndicated business TV show. He is also a strategic advisor for WonderFi, MindMed, and Immutable Holdings Inc.

In addition to Mr. O’Leary, noted sales expert Shawn Finnegan will also be speaking. Kennected co-founder Cody Harvey, author Bud Lethbridge, Pathway Financial CEO Bill Jennings, Tax Hive’s Jake Alexander, and CEO of Investment Secrets Bridger Pennington will also be taking the stage during the event.

Harvey serves as Kennected’s chief strategy officer after co-founding the company in early 2018. He also is the founder of boutique consulting firm William Harvey Group and CEO of communication app Breakout.

Lethbridge is an asset protection expert.As a trainer and author, he will train on basic asset protection principles outlined inhis book A Practical Guide To Asset Protection.

In addition to running a real estate investment company, Jennings company, Pathway Financial, provides funding solutions to small businesses and entrepreneurs to help them capitalize their ventures. Jennings will discuss funding options available to small businesses.

Alexander is an expert in tax liability. After creating his tax company Alexander Financial, which helps people maximize their tax benefits and avoid IRS pains, Alexander joined forces with Kevin O’leary and Tax Hive to expand his reach to all small businesses in the U.S He will train on how to create a strategic plan and structure to optimize business deductions and reduce overall tax liability.

Pennington has served in several financial institutions and is a speaker on entrepreneurship and smart investments. He is currently the founder of investment company Black Bridge Holdings and co-founder of Investment Fund Secrets. He will train on how to create an investment fund for any type of business.

Kennected and Tax Hive invite current customers to attend this in person event and experience the amazing networking and private zoom call with “Mr. Wonderful”. This event will be held in downtown Indianapolis at Union Station in Crowne Plaza. The event is private and exclusive to Kennected and Tax Hive clients (Airfare,hotel, and travel costs not included).

Kennected or Tax Hive customers can get free tickets here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuEBP7CGhyg

###

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:

Kennected
Devin Johnson
(317) 623-4343
201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225

CONTACT: Devin Johnson


Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for attending today's Teladoc 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer. During this call, we will also provide our second quarter and full year 2022 outlook, and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Meta’s Jump Accounts for One-Third of Nasdaq 100 Futures Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling gains in Nasdaq 100 futures as it surged in premarket trading after the social network added more users than projected.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Mon

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.