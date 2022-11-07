U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.90
    +14.35 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,691.70
    +288.48 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,493.09
    +17.84 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.07
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.51
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.20
    +2.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    +0.0470 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0139 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5080
    -0.1460 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,724.71
    -504.24 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.66
    -3.08 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

ENTREPRENEUR AND PHILANTHROPIST ADAM STEWART RECEIVES HONORARY DEGREE AT UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES COMMENCEMENT

·8 min read

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Conferred with Doctor of Laws Degree at In-Person Ceremony at Mona Campus

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing his work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree at the 2022 graduation ceremony of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona Campus, held this past Saturday (Nov. 5).

An ardent champion of possibility in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean, Stewart leads a hospitality organization that is the region's largest private employer with more than 15,000 team members spread across 24 resorts and eight islands. Beyond Sandals Resorts, Stewart directs his family's extensive media, automotive and appliance business holdings, and is the force behind international brands AC by Marriott and Starbucks® entering the Caribbean market. And while his business enterprises and acumen are highly regarded, his tireless work on the region's most pressing issues – from access to healthcare and protection of natural resources to investment in education – is where Stewart shines. It is for these reasons that Stewart was awarded the degree.

"I am humbled and so proud to be recognized by The UWI for the work I am passionate about. My father, the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, taught me that opportunity is a gift not to be wasted. His tenacity and drive to make life better not only for himself and his family, but for his employees, community and country gave me the firsthand understanding of what is possible when people are given a chance. I accept this degree with a full heart and the promise to continue to earn the confidence this illustrious body has placed in me," said Stewart.

"The University of the West Indies is honoured to have Adam Stewart join our distinguished cadre of recipients of Honorary Doctorates," said Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies. He continued, "Adam is the embodiment of the modern renaissance man leading the charge in the Caribbean in the innovation and creativity critical to achieving high levels of growth. His is the type of acumen and agility that The UWI prides itself on honing to meet the needs of our burgeoning region. Congratulations Dr. The Hon. Adam Stewart. Well deserved!"

Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett sent his regards from World Travel Market (WTM) in London, saying that he, "could not let such an important event pass without expressing how profoundly pleased" he was and offering his congratulations to "this young champion of Caribbean Tourism." "Not only has he so ably carried the mantle passed on by his late father, Hon. Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, but he has been taking the leading chain in the Caribbean to even greater heights," said Bartlett.

Prior to becoming Executive Chairman of SRI, Stewart spent more than a decade as Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the organization, leading the brand's transition to its now Luxury Included® signature and overseeing a period of great expansion that also introduced the region's first over-the-water accommodations. His efforts have been recognized by numerous hospitality industry awards including being named the 2015 Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Hotelier of the Year.

An entrepreneur in his own right, Stewart is founder and CEO of leading attraction and tour company Island Routes Adventure Tours, offering more than 500 tours in 12 Caribbean destinations, making it easy for visitors to authentically connect with locals and experience the region.

Deeply committed to the region, Stewart is founder and President of the Sandals Foundation, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization aimed at making a difference in the Caribbean communities where Sandals Resorts operates. One hundred percent of the monies contributed by the public to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean. He is also founder and active Chairman of the local non-profit 'We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital,' which raises funds to improve hospital facilities and chairs the country's Tourism Linkages Council, which seeks to enhance the capacity and competitiveness of local suppliers, making the strength of tourism work for all.

For his outstanding contribution to tourism and the hotel industry, Stewart received the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2016 and later that year, was named the Caribbean American Mover and Shaker – Humanitarian of the Year by the Caribbean Media Network. In 2017, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) honoured Stewart with the Jerry Award for outstanding contributions to Caribbean development. Under his leadership in 2020, SRI responded to the Jamaican Government's call for COVID-19 relief, handing over Sandals Carlyle Resort free of charge for 18 months and donating JA$30M for the purchase of care packages.

Stewart sits on the Board of Directors of Wysinco Group Limited and is a member of the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). A graduate and active alumnus of The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Stewart recently orchestrated a partnership between FIU and The UWI, where he serves as Ambassador of the Western Jamaica Campus. Pledging US $10 million in support from SRI, and signing an MOU, The UWI and FIU will work together to establish The Gordon "Butch" Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism in honor of Stewart's father and SRI founder, Gordon "Butch" Stewart.

In addition to the degree awarded to Stewart, the University Council approved conferral of honorary degrees to 15 other notable individuals including Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson of Antigua and Barbuda for his contribution to Sport; Alston Becket Cyrus of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer; Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, PhD, LLM of Dominica for her work in International Labour and Maritime Law; Sir Hugh Anthony Rawlins of St. Kitts and Nevis for contributions to the Judicial arena; Dr. Joy St. John of Barbados for her work in Medicine and Public Health leadership; His Excellency Ambassador Gabriel Abed of Barbados/UAE for Entrepreneurship and pioneering Digital Currency; Mr. E. Neville Isdell of Ireland for contributions to Business and Philanthropy; Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Agricultural Science and Nutrition; Ms. Ingrid L-A Lashley of Trinidad and Tobago for her work in Corporate Banking/Finance; Ms. Rosalind Gabriel of Trinidad and Tobago for her work as a Band Leader/Entertainer; Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Surgical Science; Lord Robert Nelson of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to culture and Calypso; Professor The Honourable Orlando Patterson of Jamaica for his work as a Historical and Cultural Sociologist; Senator The Honourable Dr. Rosemary Moodie of Jamaica/Canada for Paediatric Medicine and Philanthropy; and Ms. Diane Jaffee of The USA for her work in Finance.

About Sandals Resorts International

Family owned and operated Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of the world's most well-known travel brands including Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, the Caribbean's leading luxury all-inclusive resort brands; private island Fowl Cay Resort; and the private home collection Your Jamaican Villas. Founded in 1981 by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, SRI is based in Montego Bay, Jamaica and responsible for resort development, service standards, skills training and day-to-day operations. For more information, visit Sandals Resorts International.

About The UWI

The UWI has been and continues to be a pivotal force in every aspect of Caribbean development; residing at the centre of all efforts to improve the well-being of people across the region.

From a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948, The UWI is today an internationally respected, global university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and its Open Campus, and 10 global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Culture, Creative and Performing Arts, Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, and Sport. As the Caribbean's leading university, it possesses the largest pool of Caribbean intellect and expertise committed to confronting the critical issues of our region and wider world.

The UWI has been consistently ranked among the top universities globally by the most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education (THE). In the latest World University Rankings 2022, released in September 2021, The UWI moved up an impressive 94 places from last year. In the current global field of some 30,000 universities and elite research institutes, The UWI stands among the top 1.5%.

The UWI is the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists since its debut in the rankings in 2018. In addition to its leading position in the Caribbean, it is also in the top 20 for Latin America and the Caribbean and the top 100 global Golden Age universities (between 50 and 80 years old). The UWI is also featured among the leading universities on THE's Impact Rankings for its response to the world's biggest concerns, outlined in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality and Climate Action.

For more, visit www.uwi.edu.

Contact:
The Decker/Royal Agency
sandals@deckerroyal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneur-and-philanthropist-adam-stewart-receives-honorary-degree-at-university-of-the-west-indies-commencement-301670556.html

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Raise a Key Fee

    Neither cruise line makes a big point of sharing that your cruise fare isn't really the full price you would pay.

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Here are two such explosive growth stocks to consider adding to your portfolio before the year is out. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) made its dazzling public debut nearly two years ago when it snagged the title of 2020's largest IPO with a $3.5 billion deal.

  • Royal Caribbean Returns to Profitability. Is Now the Time to Buy?

    The cruise ship operator sees next year's bookings far outstripping the record volumes it saw in 2019.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Down 44%, Should You Really Buy Airbnb Stock?

    It has been a rough 2022 for many stocks, and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is no exception. Since its initial public offering, Airbnb is down 33%, while the S&P 500 has risen 2%. Let's start by looking at Airbnb's third-quarter 2022 results, which it reported recently.

  • Airbnb changes price display on app after customer complaints

    "I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren't transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," CEO Brian Chesky tweeted. Chesky said Airbnb would make four changes starting next month, where guests would be able to see the total price they are required to pay up front. Customers would now be able to view full price breakdown with Airbnb's service fee, discounts, and taxes, according to Chesky's tweet.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Plunged This Week

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) fell 16.6% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the release of the short-term rental leader's third-quarter financial results. Airbnb's revenue surged 29% year over year (YOY) to $2.9 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, the rental real estate platform's sales growth would have been an even more impressive 36%.

  • Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

    The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney and Comcast's Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation of theme park attractions in 2010 when it introduced the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure in 2010 and added similar lands to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Hollywood in 2016. Disney had a real challenge on its hands and answered with a flurry of new areas at its parks, including Pandora - The World of Avatar land in Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando in 2017 and Toy Story Land in Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2018.

  • Travel app Hopper receives $96 million investment from Capital One

    Hopper, a travel booking app, said on Monday it received a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One Financial Corp, funds it will use in part to build its social commerce business aimed at younger travelers. Hopper said the investment will also be used to grow its business-to-business unit including building fintech products and travel portals for partners like Capital One. Its social commerce business includes games and referral programs to earn travel credit, according to the President of Hopper, Dakota Smith.

  • Here’s What Makes Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) an Attractive Investment

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, trailing their benchmark indexes in the third quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -7.3% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned -14.4% net, Focus Composite returned […]

  • The 20 Best National-Park Lodges in the U.S.

    Get a front-row seat to epic views and adventure by staying at a national-park lodge. From Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel to Shenandoah's Big Meadows Lodge, these are our favorites.

  • Analysis-Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips

    Airlines around the world are ripping up schedules and bringing in new flights to cope with a COVID-triggered trend in corporate travel for executives like Jerome Harris - the scrapping of one-day business trips in favour of longer stays. For Sydney-based Harris, exhausting one-day treks to Melbourne or Brisbane - meaning four taxi rides, two flights, extended waits and the risk of delays - are no more after a pandemic-driven reassessment of his travel habits. "I'm happier to save the effort and the carbon and do a few days in a location and have time to meet up with multiple people and visit multiple projects," said Harris, who works for an infrastructure company.

  • Home Depot Stock: Retailer Jumps on a New Trend

    Superhost Kristie Wolfe spent $32,000 reformatting a six-ton model potato into a hotel that now attracts Airbnb guests from all over the world. Wolfe made both hosting and building unique vacation rentals her career. While visitors will book the latter no matter how one decorates it, cool interior design can both attract interest and boost the value of a rental property to prospective renters.

  • ‘We don't listen to Greta Thunberg,’ says Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary

    Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has criticised the “flight-shaming” movement promoted by Greta Thunberg and other climate campaigners, saying they are peddling a “fallacy” that air travel could be replaced by other modes of transport.

  • Choice Hotels Looks to Transcend Budget Image by Going Upscale

    Choice Hotels‘ recent acquisition of Radisson’s Americas business looks like a post-pandemic statement of intent. The $675 million deal will help shift the company’s portfolio mix upmarket. “Currently, every new unit entering our portfolio has continued to generate, on average, twice the revenue as a unit leaving it,” said Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, in […]

  • Mexican carrier Aeromexico expands routes to Europe, Asia

    Mexican airline Aeromexico is expanding its flights to Europe and reestablishing a route to Asia, the company said on Monday. Beginning March 25, the airline will launch a new route to Rome from Mexico City, offering three weekly flights and expanding to five by June 1, it said in a statement. An Aeromexico spokesperson told Reuters the flight will be from the Mexico City International Airport, which has dealt with congestion and safety issues, rather than a new airport farther from the Mexican capital's center that the government has promoted.

  • Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Flight Centre Travel Group Limited's (ASX:FLT) CEO Compensation

    Performance at Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( ASX:FLT ) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may...

  • EU wants Airbnb, rivals to share bookings data with authorities

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies will have to share data on the number of people using their platforms under proposed EU rules, the European Commission said on Monday, in a light-touch approach to regulating this sector. The EU executive's proposal comes as popular tourist destinations such as Paris, Venice and Barcelona blame Airbnb for aggravating housing shortages by pushing out lower-income residents. But smaller towns and rural areas want to attract more tourists via online rental platforms, which account for a quarter of all tourist accommodation across the 27-country European Union.

  • Hilton hotel apologises to bride-to-be for cancelling rooms due to Taylor Swift concert

    The ‘Midnights’ singer announced her tour dates last week

  • 8 Best Hot Springs in Colorado With Stunning Mountain Views and Healing Waters

    Found in picturesque towns throughout the state, these Colorado hot springs offer a relaxing, beautiful soak.