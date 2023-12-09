Entrepreneur and professor named to lead International Folk Arts Market

Dec. 8—The International Folk Arts Market has named an entrepreneur and professor as its next executive director after the resignation of its past CEO following the July market.

Stacey Edgar is the founder of Global Girlfriend, a fair trade company that sold woman-made artisan products from across the world, and co-founder of the nonprofit Trade + Impact, a trade association focused on advancing women-led social enterprises in Africa and the Middle East. After selling Global Girlfriend in 2019, Edgar has taught at the University of Colorado's Leeds School of Business, with a focus on social responsibility and sustainability.

Edgar was selected for the IFAM position after a search that began in late summer.

"I am really excited for the folk artists because of Stacey's background," International Folk Art Market co-founder Tom Aageson said Friday in a news release. "She understands the small businesses of the folk artists and the difficulties and challenges the artists experience every day at the grassroots level. It is a terrific match."

Edgar will officially start Jan. 2 but is traveling to Santa Fe in the coming week to meet with staff and board members. Reached Friday, she said she is thrilled to take the reins at the folk art market, which she has been involved with previously as a "volunteer, buyer and admirer."

"IFAM is such a treasure, not just in Santa Fe but really around the world," she said.

Edgar said her priority will be to ensure the market's core mission remains strong in the coming years, but she also thinks there are opportunities to create a more connected folk art community year-round.

That includes finding ways to connect with artists who aren't selected for the market but still want to be involved and helping folk artists break into the wholesale market across the U.S., especially online.

"I think we have a lot of really exciting potential, especially in the digital space," she said.

Edgar believes folk artists are leading the way in sustainable business practices, and large companies are taking note.

"I think there's so much the larger economy can learn from what folk artists are doing now with recycled materials, with slow fashion and with handmade production," she said.

Previous director Melissa Mann, who oversaw the market's move from Museum Hill to the Railyard Park, resigned in July, days after this year's record-breaking market. The organization did not provide a reason for her departure.

The 2024 market , scheduled for July 11-14, will be the organization's 20th and will include 167 artists from 51 countries, the release said. That will include 41 first-time artists and artists from a new country, Papua New Guinea.

To mark the anniversary, Edgar said she hopes to celebrate the founders and artists who have been with the market from the beginning.

"I'm just getting the inside scoop on some of the plans, but I know we're really going to work hard on making it a big celebration," she said.