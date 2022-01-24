Entrepreneur and TV Star, Emma Hernan, Takes Her Boston-Based Food Company to the Next Level

Emma Leigh & Co. to Offer Plant-Based Empanadas by Incorporating Delicious Plant-Based Beef from Beyond Meat®

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emma Leigh & Co launched new frozen plant-based food innovations, starting with Mini Beef Empanadas and Sausage Pizza Empanadas. These new products incorporate delicious plant-based ground beef from Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat.

Emma Leigh & Co. is a plant-based frozen food company founded and owned by entrepreneur, model and star in Selling Sunset on Netflix, Emma Leigh Hernan. Emma is a third-generation food manufacturer as her family has been producing food locally in Massachusetts since the 90s and her passion for food has taken her on this new business venture.

Inspired by her own healthy California lifestyle, Emma decided to start her own food brand with a focus on making plant-based frozen quality products available nationwide. Emma and Beyond Meat both share the belief that by incorporating plant-based protein in our diets, we can positively impact human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare.

"For years I have been experimenting with recipes in the kitchen where I love cooking for my family and friends. I am so grateful that I now get to make my nutritious food options with delicious and satiating plant-based meat from Beyond Meat," says Emma Hernan and adds: "This is only the beginning as I am continuing to develop new amazing plant-based products that will be coming out later this year."

"Our commitment to high-quality, non-GMO ingredients earns us the trust of companies like Emma Leigh & Co.," said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service North America, Beyond Meat. "Our plant-based innovations offer a nutritious, sustainable and ethical way to enjoy meat, with no sacrifice required on taste."

The first two products available from Emma Leigh & Co. are Mini Beef Empanadas and Sausage Pizza Empanadas. Both items include Beyond Beef®, a plant-based ground meat product from Beyond Meat designed to deliver the juicy, meaty taste and texture of beef while offering a great source of protein derived from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice.

All products are produced locally in Boston, MA, and they are available in Market Baskets, Roche Bros, Shaws Supermarket, Stew Leonards, Costco (not all locations) on QVC (airing January 2022), in local markets in Massachusetts, as well as online. More stores are being added for 2022.

About Emma-Leigh & Co:

Emma Leigh & Co. is founded and owned by Emma Leigh Hernan. Emma Hernan is an entrepreneur and angel investor. She is based in Los Angeles where she is also a Realtor with the Oppenheim Group and stars in Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset.

She grew up in the food industry since her grandfather founded Yankee Trader. Today, Yankee Trader is run by Emma's mother, Stephanie Hernan, making Emma a third-generation food manufacturer.

Visit https://emmaleighco.com and follow @emmaleighandco and @emmahernan.

