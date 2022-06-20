U.S. markets closed

Entrepreneurial Funding is Available in Arizona; Founders Need to be Ready

·2 min read

Chandler Innovations is now accepting applications for Pitch Power 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation, and entrepreneurial development program, is offering its Pitch Power program to teach startups how to attract investment dollars by elevating their presentations.

Jasmine Holmes, Chandler Innovations Executive Director, says, "I am thrilled to be offering this program again. There are many educational opportunities for startups, but Pitch Power goes beyond other offerings, providing opportunities to connect."

The intensive 7-week virtual program, which begins on September 27, 2022, is open to startups in the state, ready to pitch to investors within the next 12 months. Applicants must have a business plan, three-year financial forecast, market research, target audience information, and a goal of how much money they are trying to raise.

The application deadline is Friday, August 12, 2022.

Tom Fulcher, the Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Chandler Innovations, is the program facilitator. With experience growing his consulting business and leading projects and divisions at internationally known companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Heinz, he has unique insights into how new companies can put their best foot forward when presenting to seed, angel, and venture capital investors.

"Pitching or telling your business story is a critical skill for entrepreneurs hoping to raise money from investors," says Fulcher. "In Pitch Power, we help you hone your slide content and design and your storytelling ability. You will also interact with and gain insight from local investors through guest presentations."

By participating in Pitch Power, founders learn the ten critical components of any great pitch and how to assemble them into a ten-minute presentation. The program offers participants a chance to hear first-hand from some of Arizona's most active investors and get feedback about their pitches.

The founders meet weekly with Fulcher to discuss pitch concepts, learn what investors care about, and refine talking points. The result is the "pitch deck," a brief presentation that discusses their concept and potential market and introduces the business' team, competitive strategy, and anticipated revenues.

For more information, visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/pitch-power.html.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses that includes curriculum, mentoring, and community events. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET.

Contact:
Jasmine Holmes
Executive Director, Chandler Innovations
adminci@nacet.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneurial-funding-is-available-in-arizona-founders-need-to-be-ready-301571362.html

SOURCE Chandler Innovations Incubator

