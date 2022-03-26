U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,467.68
    +527.36 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

What Entrepreneurs Should Consider When Investing in A Second Citizenship or Residency

·5 min read

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, entrepreneurs have an endless array of tools to help them grow their empires. Advanced software, high-end automation, a talented workforce, and robust financial services; all play a major role in helping a local businessperson burst onto the global scene.

Savory and Partners Logo
Savory and Partners Logo

However, there is one tool that surpasses all of the above in its ability to elevate one's business outreach, residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI), and it is quickly becoming a hot commodity among entrepreneurs.

Nevertheless, not all RCBI programs are similar, and many of them come with unique benefits of their own. There is no one "best" RCBI program, rather one that suits you best. To that end, we bring you the major issues you should consider as a business person looking to invest in a second citizenship or residency.

Taxes

One of the most crucial issues to consider is taxation. If you are looking to move your business to a new country or even relocate yourself, it is imperative you understand the tax system you will have to deal with.

Portugal, for example, has a Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax scheme that provides wonderous tax exemptions.

Ease Of Doing Business

Setting up and running your business in a foreign country can seem like quite the task, but many nations make it effortlessly simple. Checking the Ease of Doing Business Score for a country before you commit to an RCBI program can really elevate your global business stature.

Issues such as registering a company, getting credit, trading across borders, paying taxes, and much more play a large part in how smoothly your new business venture goes. Countries such as Turkey and Portugal rank high on the list, making them great candidates to consider.

Money Transfer

One major issue you need to keep in mind is how easy it will be to move money to and from your old home to your new one. Most RCBI programs have little to no physical residency required, meaning you can stay in your country of origin until your new business grows and needs you around the clock.

But some nations may face issues when it comes to international money transfers to particular nations. Understanding the ease of moving money around is imperative, and through the RCBI programs, it becomes a simple and effortless task.

Banking

Your business needs a bank, and so do you. So you need to find a country where setting up a bank account, be it personal or corporate, is easy and comes with benefits for you and your business.

All Caribbean nations have a robust financial services sector, and banks in EU nations have strict regulatory standards, meaning you can choose which ones suit you and your needs best.

Open Market

Going global with your business means doing more international trade. Choosing an RCBI program that gives you access to an open trade market can give your business a huge boost in profitability and growth.

EU countries that offer RCBI, such as Portugal, Greece, and Malta, are great for entering one of the world's most dynamic open markets. Other nations, such as those in the Caribbean, give you access to the CARICOM market, which specializes in agriculture and raw goods.

Currency Fluctuation

Carefully consider the currency of the country you choose, as it could be a great asset for you and your business. Countries with no currency fluctuation are safe, such as those in the Caribbean that deal with the East Caribbean Dollar, which in turn is pegged to the US Dollar. Countries with low currency fluctuation and a strong currency, such as the EU's Euro, are also safe and beneficial.

On the other hand, you can use that fluctuation to your advantage, and countries such as Turkey, which sees its Lira go up and down quickly, can provide you with a great way to make a lot more money if you keep an eye on the market and strike when an opportunity presents itself.

The Workforce

You need people to operate your business, and you need the best the market can offer. Look for countries that have high numbers of skilled workers in the area of your business. Not only will that bolster your business, and keep it running smoothly even if you are not physically present, you may be able to get better rates if the market is saturated with a certain skillset.

Portugal, for example, has a highly trained tech-oriented workforce with a favourable average salary. The Caribbean, on the other hand, has a workforce experienced in agriculture and tourism. Choosing the country that best suits your business will also result in your business getting the best people to run it.

Find The Best Option

There are a lot of issues to consider, but the good news is that we at Savory & Partners make it easy for you to choose. We analyze your case as well as your business and present you with the optimal options for you, your family, and your business empire. All you need to do is contact us today to book a free, comprehensive consultation with one of our experienced consultants.

Savory & Partners is an accredited agent for multiple governments where citizenship by investment is offered. Founded in 1797, the agency has evolved from pharmaceuticals to family assets and legacy protection through second citizenship and residency. The company's professional, multinational staff is made up of expert advisors who have guided thousands of clients, including many North African investors, on their journey to find the most suitable CBI program for them. The Savory & Partners team will be happy to answer your enquiries in English, Arabic and French.

For more information, please send an email to contact@savoryandpartners.com. You can also call +971 04 430 1717 or send a WhatsApp message to +971 54 440 2955.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738007/Savory_and_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-entrepreneurs-should-consider-when-investing-in-a-second-citizenship-or-residency-301509912.html

SOURCE Savory & Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • Why Southwestern Energy, Tellurian, and NextDecade Were Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of natural gas-focused companies Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) were all screaming higher on Friday, up 14.7%, 19.3%, and 32%, respectively, as of 3:47 p.m. ET. All three companies are involved in the liquified natural gas space, and President Joe Biden and European leaders announced a new natural gas deal on Friday to help ween Europe off of Russian supplies. On Friday, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal in principle to help Europe diversify its supplies of natural gas, which is primarily used for electricity and heating.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • Decriminalization Buzz is Moving Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), but The Company may have some Significant Issues

    Hopes on cannabis decriminalization have rallied the market for companies like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), which gained 14% on the news. This comes after news that the U.S. House is cooking up the "Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment" bill, which also needs to pass in the Senate in order to be successful. A similar bill in 2020 failed in the Senate, however this time the Senate is controlled by the Democrats that support the bill.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Russian troops attack own commanding officer after suffering heavy losses

    Russian troops reportedly attacked their own commanding officer by running him over with a tank after many in their brigade were killed amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in a post on Facebook that Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev was attacked after fighting in Ukraine left nearly half of the men in the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade dead, The Washington Post reported. Tsymbaliuk said the brigade injured both of...

  • Marijuana: Where Congress stands on cannabis legalization, reform efforts

    POLITICO Reporter Natalie Fertig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent increase in cannabis stocks as well as where Congress stands on cannabis legalization.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.