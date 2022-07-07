U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte Announces New Board

·2 min read

19 entrepreneurs across Charlotte named to leadership positions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte (EO Charlotte) today announced its new board members for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Led by incoming President Chris Mehalic, Owner of Truly Nolen, LLC/Acuity Investments, the new board includes 19 leading Charlotte entrepreneurs.

"We're grateful to have passionate, visionary members of Charlotte's entrepreneurial community willing to volunteer their time and talents toward leading EO Charlotte into 2023. More broadly, these incoming board members have taken up the mission of driving greater connectivity and support amongst our region's entrepreneurs and the corporations, institutions, and partners with whom they intersect," said incoming President Chris Mehalic. "This past fiscal year, EO Charlotte realized record membership growth of over 25% which stands as a testament to both our values as an organization and the expanding vitality of the Charlotte region as a leader in fostering and supporting independent business and innovation."

Founded in 1998, EO Charlotte is the largest group of successful business owners in the region, contributing over $1B in economic benefit to the community. EO Charlotte is part of the global Entrepreneurs' Organization, a $124 billion global, nonprofit peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000+ influential business owners with 167 chapters in 61 countries exclusively for entrepreneurs. The members are business professionals who are the owners, founders, co-founders or controlling shareholders of companies that have annual revenue of $1 million USD or more.

The new board consists of:

To learn more about EO Charlotte, visit www.eocharlotte.org.

Media Contact:
Heather Karriker
Executive Director
704.957.6951
340107@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneurs-organization-of-charlotte-announces-new-board-301582496.html

SOURCE EO Charlotte

