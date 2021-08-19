U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.11
    +3.84 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,882.29
    -78.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,538.28
    +12.37 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.13
    -24.65 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.10
    -1.36 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    -0.0110 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,645.93
    +1,793.58 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.30
    +65.25 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Entrinsik Tabs Lou DiCello to Lead Brewery Business Intelligence Division

·3 min read

Brewing and technology industry veteran joins Entrinsik as company continues to expand its Brewery Business Intelligence division.

CARY, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik, Inc. (https://entrinsik.com), a leader in intuitive business intelligence software, announced today the addition of Louis DiCello to lead the Informer Brewery Division. In this role, Lou will be responsible for creating and executing the company's brewery business strategy, sales, and expanding Entrinsik's footprint within the brewery industry.

"Lou's sales and management experience, as well as his unique understanding of the brewery and technology space are incredible assets for Informer," said Doug Leupen, CEO and Founder of Entrinsik. "The brewery market continues to expand and faces commodity price inflation, so business intelligence becomes an increasingly important tool. Entrinsik's business intelligence software, Informer, provides a huge opportunity for brewery executives to tap into their data for improved business decisions, and I'm confident Lou is the right lead for Entrinsik to capitalize on this opportunity and drive continued success for our brewery business intelligence product."

Lou brings more than 20 years of executive sales and management experience to Entrinsik, with expertise in technology, retail, distribution, and brewery operations. Lou has worked directly with several national and region-leading clients to drive innovation and revenue.

"Informer has an exciting opportunity in the brewery space to shape efficiency," said Lou. "I understand the challenges facing breweries and how the market has changed. We help breweries keep their beer fresh and the right inventory in stock. This position is a perfect opportunity to leverage my industry knowledge to grow Informer's overall business and expand into a thriving vertical. I'm thrilled to have the chance to join such an innovative technology organization and expand the company's reach."

With commodity supplies tight and as the brewery space grows increasingly competitive and diverse, leaders recognize it is imperative to improve profitability by making data-driven decisions. Brewing is an art, while production and profitability are a science. Informer unlocks the data to provide easily digestible insights to support distribution, operations, and within the taproom. In his new role, Lou will look to capitalize on this opportunity to educate the brewers about how Informer's award-winning business intelligence software can dramatically improve the bottom line.

About Entrinsik
Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or email sales@entrinsik.com. Visit www.entrinsik.com.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12881981

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrinsik-tabs-lou-dicello-to-lead-brewery-business-intelligence-division-301359257.html

SOURCE Entrinsik

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Fell 5% Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock stumbled 6% in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange this morning, and remain down 5% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Citigroup this morning gave AMC a price target hike from $3.70 per share to $5 even. Problem is, right now AMC stock is trading closer to $35 a share than to $5.

  • Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20% for some flagship products

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20% for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook. The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7 announcing the change. The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall $168 billion in sales.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.

  • ‘The biggest concern in the equity market would be a taper tantrum’: Expert

    Megan Horneman, Verdence Capital Advisors Director of Portfolio Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss outlook on the overall market, tapering from the Federal Reserve, and potential market impacts from geopolitical tensions.