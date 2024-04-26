Entrust fights deepfakes, phishing, and account takeover attacks with AI-powered identity-centric security solution

Entrust has launched a single-vendor enhanced authentication solution that integrates identity verification (IDV) and identity and access management (IAM). The aim is to fight deepfakes, phishing, account takeover (ATO) attacks and other threats.

Specifically, Entrust has enhanced its Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform with Onfido’s AI-powered document and biometric verification. As a result, customers will be able to deploy next-level identity authentication before allowing a privileged action or making a high-value transaction.

This equips the IDaaS platform with a new layer of hardened security that resists identity fraud and phishing, secures digital interactions, and safeguards sensitive information.

"As physical and digital credentials merge, identity has become central to security. AI-driven threats, deepfakes, synthetic identities and ransomware gangs are driving a rising need for confidence in the identities of the people seeking to connect, access, and transact,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President of Digital Security at Entrust.

“That’s why identity-centric security is essential to making Zero Trust work. Entrust is the only provider that can integrate world-class IDV and IAM to enhance fraud prevention. It reduces manual intervention and improves the user experience.”

Entrust Identity as a Service solution: key features

Securely and efficiently authenticate users and validate their identities in real-time to protect against fraud, phishing and other account takeover attacks. Last year Onfido saw a 3,000% increase in deepfake attempts, speaking to the critical need for identity verification.

Seamlessly deploy IDV with ID and biometric checks as step-up authentication for employees or customers attempting a privileged action. Examples include a high value transaction or being issued a passkey or phishing-resistant token.

Prevent lateral movement in the event of a breach by incorporating AI-driven facial biometrics and the IDV process enabled by risk-based adaptive authentication to enforce a higher level of assurance.

Stay ahead of evolving deepfakes and cheapfakes.

"Entrust fights deepfakes, phishing, and account takeover attacks with AI-powered identity-centric security solution" was originally created and published by Retail Banker International, a GlobalData owned brand.







