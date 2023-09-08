What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?
When it comes to pursuing higher education or returning to college, one burning question lingers: What kind of paycheck can you expect with that hard-earned degree in hand?
To answer this, GOBankingRates delved into the data, leveraging the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to uncover median earnings for associate, bachelor's and graduate degree holders in cities across the nation.
From there, we calculated the median income for college grads in each state, providing you with valuable insights to align your career and income goals based on where you live.
Alabama
Median salary for college graduates: $47,518
In Alabama, those with associate's degrees can earn $37,181, while bachelor's degree holders start at $50,526. Graduate degree holders can achieve higher earnings, with a starting salary of $65,945.
Arizona
Median salary for college graduates: $45,842
In Arizona, individuals with associate's degrees can expect median earnings of $37,368. Bachelor's degree holders see median earnings of $50,982, and those with graduate degrees start at $66,068.
Arkansas
Median salary for college graduates: $42,721
Arkansas sees associate's degree holders earning $34,062 yearly, while bachelor's degree holders start at $47,207. Those with master's degrees in the state can earn significantly more, with starting salaries around $63,065.
California
Median salary for college graduates: $63,319
California features a high earning rank at No. 6. Those with associate's degrees have median earnings of $44,707; those with bachelor's degrees have median earnings of $67,786. Those with graduate degrees will find that this state offers pretty significant median earnings at $91,326.
Colorado
Median salary for college graduates: $52,891
In this picturesque mountain state, the entry salary of those with associate's degrees is $41,422; for those with bachelor's degrees, that number rises to $57,200. A graduate degree has a median entry salary of $71,315.
Connecticut
Median salary for college graduates: $73,235
Those pursuing careers in Connecticut will find that an associate's degree earns $49,811 to start. Those with bachelor's degrees earn $75,485 and those with graduate's degrees earn $92,326.
Delaware
Median salary for college graduates: $57,722
Those with associate's degrees in this state have starting salaries around $41,427; people with bachelor's degrees open at $61,112. Those with graduate degrees have the opportunity to earn starting salaries around $75,326.
Washington, D.C.
Median salary for college graduates: $76,633
The District of Columbia outranks all 50 states when it comes to median earnings. In this federal district, those with associate's degrees can enjoy median earnings of $43,665; a bachelor's degree carries a median salary of $78,399.
Florida
Median salary for college graduates: $76,633
In the Sunshine State, those with associate's degrees earn $37,862 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,289. For those with graduate degrees, the median starting salary is $70,223.
Georgia
Median salary for college graduates: $48,275
In Georgia, the starting salary for those with associate's degrees is $36,104; for those with bachelor's degrees, it stands at $52,162. People with graduate degrees earn $66,792.
Hawaii
Median salary for college graduates: $54,060
Employees in Hawaii with associate's degrees have a median starting salary of $41,360; for those with bachelor's degrees, the starting salary is $53,388. The number increases for those with graduate degrees; the starting salary is $71,144.
Idaho
Median salary for college graduates: $54,060
Idaho's starting salaries fall on the lower end -- $34,900 for an associate's degree and $48,300 for a bachelor's degree. Those with graduate degrees have the highest chance of surpassing the median salary for college students, with the median earnings falling at $65,068.
Illinois
Median salary for college graduates: $52,267
Employees in Illinois with associate's degrees earn $41,407 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $56,495. The median salaries for both associate and bachelor's degree holders in Illinois fall within the mid-range compared to all 50 states. Likewise, those with graduate degrees can anticipate median starting salaries of $71,953, aligning with the state's competitive job market.
Indiana
Median salary for college graduates: $52,267
In Indiana, those with associate's degrees earn $39,291 and those with a bachelor's earn $51,550. For those with a graduate degree in this state, the median earning salary is $64,258.
Iowa
Median salary for college graduates: $47,846
Iowa employees with associate's degrees have a median starting salary of $40,080 and, for those with bachelor's degrees, the salary rises to $50,661. Employees with graduate degrees earn $67,159 in this state.
Kansas
Median salary for college graduates: $44,456
Kansas's entry-level salary falls on the low end compared to all the states across the nation. Those with an associate degree earn $37,398 in this state and those with bachelor's degrees earn $48,236. For those with graduate degrees, the median entry-level salary falls at $59,658.
Kentucky
Median salary for college graduates: $48,964
In Kentucky, individuals holding associate's degrees typically earn an initial salary of $38,845, while those with bachelor's degrees enjoy median income of $53,162. Notably, the starting salaries for both associate's and bachelor's degree holders in this state are competitive. However, it is worth mentioning that those with graduate degrees in Kentucky earn a slightly lower median income of $64,819 compared to many other states within this category.
Louisiana
Median salary for college graduates: $46,768
Employees in Louisiana with associate's degrees earn $37,332 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,942. For those with graduate degrees in this state median entry-level earnings fall on the lower end at $61,413.
Maine
Median salary for college graduates: $46,768
In Maine, those with associate's degrees earn $37,688 and those with bachelor's degrees earn a higher $49,989. For those with graduate degrees in this state start earnings are even higher at $68,202.
Maryland
Median salary for college graduates: $71,096
Maryland's earning rank takes the third-place spot and this state features high starting rates for anyone looking for somewhere to live after college where they can start their career earning well. Associates in this state earn $51,525, bachelors earn $71,225 and graduates earn an impressive $91,135.
Massachusetts
Median salary for college graduates: $64,789
In this New England state, the median earnings for those with associate's degrees is $46,109 and stands at $66,003 for those with bachelor's degrees. Anyone with graduate degrees in this state earns $84,775.
Michigan
Median salary for college graduates: $48,229
Michigan's average salaries fall on the lower end across the board. Those with associate degrees earn the lowest at $37,149 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,285. Those with graduate degrees have the highest starting salary in this state, at $67,912.
Minnesota
Median salary for college graduates: $52,041
In Minnesota, employees with associate's degrees earn $41,689 and those with bachelor's degrees fall close to the state's average salary for college students at $55,721. Employees with graduate degrees in this state earn $72,604.
Mississippi
Median salary for college graduates: $43,235
Mississippi ranks at the lower end of this list in terms of earning potential, holding the 49th position. It's not the most lucrative state for employment, especially for individuals aspiring to secure substantial salaries. Those with associate's degrees in Mississippi start with a median income of $34,252, while bachelor's degree holders earn $46,688. Even for those with graduate degrees, the starting median income is $58,129, which falls below the national average.
Missouri
Median salary for college graduates: $44,238
The starting salary for employees with associate's degrees in Missouri is $36,151 and stands at $49,422 for those with bachelor's degrees. Across the board, the starting salaries for this state fall on the lower end; graduate degrees earn starting salaries around $61,240.
Montana
Median salary for college graduates: $43,429
In Montana, compensation also tends to favor the lower end, regardless of degree level. For individuals with associate's degrees, the median starting salary stands at $35,678. Similarly, those with bachelor's degrees or graduate degrees also experience relatively modest pay, with median starting salaries of $47,426 and $60,390, respectively.
Nebraska
Median salary for college graduates: $46,768
In the Cornhusker state, employees with associate's degrees earn $39,026 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $48,374. Those with graduate degrees have the highest starting salary in this state at $62,362.
Nevada
Median salary for college graduates: $54,116.02
In Nevada, the starting salary is slightly higher than in Nebraska; those with associate's degrees earn $44,153 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $56,529. For anyone with a graduate degree in this state, the median starting salary is $73,343.
New Hampshire
Median salary for college graduates: $53,609
In New Hampshire, employees with associate's degrees earn $42,253 while those with bachelor's degrees see an increase to $53,655. Notably, this state features a substantial leap in earnings for those with graduate degrees, where the median starting salary stands at a remarkable $71,115.
New Jersey
Median salary for college graduates: $70,814
New Jersey boasts high salaries for college students, securing the fourth spot on this list. Those with associate's degrees earn $50,254, while bachelor's degree holders see their earnings rise to $72,260. Remarkably, individuals with graduate degrees command a substantial starting salary of $92,032 in the Garden State.
New Mexico
Median salary for college graduates: $47,703
While New Mexico's median salaries fall below those of New Jersey, they still offer opportunities. Those with associate degrees earn $36,218, and bachelor's degree holders start at $50,793. However, graduate degree holders in New Mexico enjoy the highest earnings, with a median starting salary of $73,028.
New York
Median salary for college graduates: $62,553
New York secures the seventh spot on this list with notably high earnings for college graduates. In this state, individuals with associate's degrees start around $46,245, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $64,465. Graduate degree holders command $82,068.
North Carolina
Median salary for college graduates: $47,588
In North Carolina, those with associate's degrees earn $36,107 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $51,234. Those with graduate degrees in this state earn $65,945.
North Dakota
Median salary for college graduates: $50,610
North Dakota boasts one of the smallest gaps between starting salaries for associate degree holders and graduate degree holders. Those with an associate's degree in this state begin at $45,085, while bachelor's degree holders earn slightly more, at $52,634. For individuals with graduate degrees in North Dakota, the median starting salary stands at $63,849.
Ohio
Median salary for college graduates: $51,751
In Ohio, the starting salary for employees with associate's degrees is $39,729 and stands at $55,748 for those with bachelor's degrees. Those with graduate degrees in this state have higher starting salaries, around $71,252.
Oklahoma
Median salary for college graduates: $43,444
Oklahoma's salaries for college graduates tend to lean toward the lower end across the board. Individuals with associate's degrees start with a median salary of $36,144. Those with bachelor's degrees fare somewhat better, earning $47,149, while those with graduate degrees earn a more comfortable $59,383.
Oregon
Median salary for college graduates: $51,770
In the Beaver State, individuals with associate degrees begin their careers with a median salary of $39,875, while those with bachelor's degrees enjoy a bump to $56,938. For people with graduate degrees, the median starting salary takes a significant leap, landing at $72,289.
Pennsylvania
Median salary for college graduates: $53,346
Pennsylvania secures the 16th spot on this list, offering competitive starting salaries for college graduates. For individuals with associate's degrees, the median starting salary stands at $41,887, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $55,409. The highest starting salaries in the state belong to graduate degree holders, with a median of $70,987.
Rhode Island
Median salary for college graduates: $61,623
Rhode Island boasts higher median entry-level salaries across the board. Individuals with associate's degrees begin with a median salary of $45,184, while bachelor's degree holders enjoy a more substantial $65,201. Those with graduate degrees have an impressive median starting salary of $75,247.
South Carolina
Median salary for college graduates: $47,223
In South Carolina, starting salaries for employees with associate's degrees are $36,986, while those with bachelor's degrees start at $49,854. For individuals with graduate degrees in this state, the starting salary falls on the lower end, at $64,678.
South Dakota
Median salary for college graduates: $44,258
South Dakota's earnings trend lower across the board, with individuals holding associate's degrees starting at a median salary of $37,826. Those with bachelor's degrees see earnings of $48,307, while graduate degree holders start higher at $60,084.
Tennessee
Median salary for college graduates: $47,552
In Tennessee, the starting salary for employees with associate's degrees is $37,413, while those with bachelor's degrees begin at $51,143. For those who have graduate degrees in this state, the starting salary falls at $63,545.
Texas
Median salary for college graduates: $53,300
In the Lone Star State, which ranks 17th on the median earnings lost, individuals with associate's degrees earn a starting median salary of $41,520. For those with bachelor's degrees, median earnings start at $58,579, while graduate degree holders see starting earnings around $73,905.
Utah
Median salary for college graduates: $54,071
Utah offers competitive salaries, with employees holding associate's degrees earning $41,284. Those with bachelor's degrees begin at $53,270, while employees with graduate degrees start at a robust $76,970.
Vermont
Median salary for college graduates: $48,596
In Vermont, individuals with associate's degrees earn $39,453, while those with bachelor's degrees fall on the lower end, at $48,965. For those with graduate degrees, the median starting salary also falls on the lower end for their degree at $60,426.
Virginia
Median salary for college graduates: $59,340
Virginia offers competitive salaries, with those holding associate degrees earning $42,908 and bachelor's degree holders earning $63,761. For people with graduate degrees, the median starting salary falls at a robust $83,533.
Washington
Median salary for college graduates: $61,310
Washington boasts high starting salary rates across all degrees. Those with associate's degrees earn $45,932, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $66,286. People with graduate degrees have the highest starting salaries in this state: an impressive $85,507.
West Virginia
Median salary for college graduates: $46,075
West Virginia offers slightly lower starting salaries compared to Washington. Those with associate's degrees start at $36,596, while bachelor's degree holders begin at around $50,892. For individuals with graduate degrees, median starting salaries are $60,545.
Wisconsin
Median salary for college graduates: $51,438
In Wisconsin, the starting salary for those with associate's degrees is $42,392, while those with bachelor's degrees begin at a higher rate of $54,264. Graduate degree holders in this state enjoy starting salaries beginning at $67,504.
Wyoming
Median salary for college graduates: $50,041
Wyoming offers a median starting salary of $41,069 for those with associate's degrees. For individuals with bachelor's degrees, the starting salary increases to $52,203; for those with graduate degrees, it significantly rises to $69,974.
Methodology: To find the median entry-level salary in every state, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to find the median earnings within every city for; [1] associate's degree attainment, [2] bachelor's degree attainment, and [3] graduate degree attainment. Using the median incomes, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the median income for each state. All data was collected on Aug. 24, 2023.
