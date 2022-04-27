U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,194.92
    +19.72 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,333.23
    +93.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,547.28
    +56.53 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.39
    -6.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.05
    -0.65 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.90
    -17.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0113 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7670
    -0.0050 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2100
    +1.0000 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,803.32
    -668.87 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.64
    +7.72 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.22
    +27.03 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Enveil, a provider of encrypted, privacy-focused search and analytics tools, raises $25M

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Collectively, as we mature as a digital society, many of us are getting more aware, and more wary, of how our profiles and information exist and are used (and misused) online. A similar theme has also been playing out in the enterprise world, where organizations have also grown their security and data protection profiles to help defend themselves against malicious activity. Today, a B2B startup called Enveil, which is aiming to build a new array of data products -- based on homomorphic encryption and secure multiparty computation -- to ensure their users' data privacy, is announcing a round of funding that includes a number of big-name strategic backers, underscoring the demand for such tools in the market among enterprises and the opportunities ahead.

The startup has raised $25 million, a Series B that is being led by insurance and financial services giant USAA, with Mastercard, Capital One Ventures, C5 Capital, DataTribe, the CIA's strategic investment arm In-Q-Tel, Cyber Mentor Fund, Bloomberg Beta, GC&H, and 1843 Capital also participating.

You'll notice that the list includes a number of very large, high-profile organizations, and Ellison Anne Williams, Enveil's founder and CEO, confirmed to me that they not just financial backers, but also paying customers. They, plus a number of others like them, have driven a 300% increase in revenue since Enveil raised its Series A in February 2020. It's now raised $40 million in total.

Enveil's big pitch is that it is one of a very small handful of security startups that's been working to commercialize the concept of homomorphic encryption. This is an approach to data privacy that was developed initially in a hypothetical context by researchers -- in essence, it's a cryptographic approach that involves encrypting with mathematical calculations to let companies analyze and use encrypted data without needing to decrypt it -- and for some it's most notable as a kind of holy grail concept that for many years looked like it might actually be impossible to execute.

Williams notes that Enveil has proven those naysayers wrong by indeed finding ways to apply the concepts, along with those from other privacy-enhancing tools such as secure multiparty computation, in commercial products. (Note: it's not the only one: others include Duality, IBM, and Paris-based Zama.)

"Skepticism is awesome because it gives us a lot of opportunity to prove them wrong," she said. "Our IP and what is special is how you take the addition and multiplication central to encryption and build them into complex business functionality."

Enveil currently offers two products, which are both marketed under its "ZeroReveal" brand: first, an encrypted search tool that lets users keep encryption in searches even when they are made outside of their own network of apps; and second, machine-learning tool, which the company notes "enables advanced decisioning through collaborative and federated machine learning in a secure and private capacity."

Given that one of the issues with working with machine learning algorithms has been the true anonymization of data; and that another has been companies and regulators adhering much more strictly to data silos to protect information -- while at the same time looking for more benefits for collaboration -- this is potentially a critical breakthrough.

Image Credits: Enveil (opens in a new window)

The idea with the investment is that it will be going towards the startup expanding that list of products, although Williams would not be drawn out on what those might be. It will also be investing in sales and marketing to expand its customer base.

The illustration above spells out where a company like Enveil is building a much-needed set of tools: data silos are well and good when data exchange is involving information and work that relates directly to others within your team or potentially wider organization, but there remain a lot of challenges for figuring out how to source data, or give information, when speaking with people or entities outside of your organization, whether they be other businesses or consumers, when you cannot account for their own security profiles.

That is especially important for businesses dealing in sensitive financial or health-related services. (And companies like USAA face this every day, with a host of scammers impersonating organizations like these preying on unassuming users.) This leaves a bit opportunity for building out new kinds of approaches that essentially let organizations take an approach where security remains intact regardless, although it will likely be years before we can develop infrastructure that can bypass bad judgment.

“Data is the backbone of the digital economy, but the market is experiencing a crisis of trust that restricts the ways in which data can be used,” said Nathan McKinley, VP of USAA corporate development, in a statement. “Enveil’s ZeroReveal solutions are changing the data usage landscape by enabling sensitive business and mission functions at scale today, and we’re excited to help push those efforts forward through this investment.”

Recommended Stories

  • P&O Ferries under pressure to return furlough cash

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also calls again for P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite to resign.

  • Facebook has lost control of user data, leaked documents claim

    ‘We can’t confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments,’ the document states, ‘yet, this is exactly what regulators expect us to do’

  • Amazon Takes Another Step Toward Becoming a Logistics Company

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doubled the size of its already massive fulfillment network over the last two years, and now it's making it even more accessible to third parties. The e-commerce giant unveiled Buy with Prime last week, a service that allows merchants to provide Amazon Prime members fast and free shipping through their own websites. Giving merchants more control over their checkout experience will help drive Amazon's third-party seller services and leverage its growing fulfillment network and Prime membership.

  • Cardano Network Developers Increase Block Size by 10%

    The upgrade did little to buffer up ADA prices in a falling market.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bu

  • Bitcoin and ETH Struggle To Hold Gains, ApeCoin Could Resume Surge

    Bitcoin price struggled to rise above $40,750, Ethereum’s ether declined below $3,000, and APE could extend gains above $18.00.

  • So What if the Ethereum Foundation Holds Fiat?

    The Ethereum Foundation disclosed in an annual report that nearly 20% of its treasury is made up of non-crypto investments.

  • Leaked document indicates Facebook has little insight into how user data is handled

    The report casts doubt on the company's ability to comply with privacy regulations.

  • Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

    Amazon chief notes the matter is complex and says Elon Musk is ‘extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity’

  • The Future of Crypto Payments Will Be Centralized

    Custodial wallets will be the lynchpin of retail crypto payments, says the co-founder of Flexa. This post is part of CoinDesk's Payments Week.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Twitter could quickly shed at least 1,000 workers, new analysis says

    If Elon Musk is eager to cut costs and boost profitability, up to 20% of its workforce could be headed for the chopping block, one writer argues.

  • Bitcoin Pullback Deepens, Support at $37K

    Bitcoin (BTC) extended its pullback, although support at $37,500 could stabilize the down move. There is risk of a breakdown in price, especially if momentum signals remain negative.

  • Google launches Media CDN to compete on content delivery

    This week at the 2022 NAB Show Streaming Summit, Google launched in general availability Media CDN, a platform for delivering content using the same infrastructure that powers YouTube. With a presence in over 1,300 cities across 200 countries, Google says that Media CDN is designed to -- in the company's words -- "automate all facets" of "serving content [close to users]." The pandemic led to an explosion in demand for streaming content as business closures and shelter-in-place orders forced folks to stay home.

  • Chinese Stocks Face a Reality Check

    After last month’s hopes of economic stimulus, investors are realizing that actual government easing policies may be limited and slow.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Want a cryptocurrency that can stand the test of time? Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency that started it all. Bitcoin can remain a great investment for decades to come because of its unparalleled brand recognition and maturity.

  • Google donates the Istio service mesh to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

    This has been a long time coming: Google today announced that it is submitting its Istio service mesh project for consideration as an incubating project within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Google's Kubernetes has long been the flagship project for the CNCF and the company recently also brought Knative, a project that aims to make it easier to build and deploy serverless applications on top of Kubernetes, to the CNCF as well.

  • Ukraine War Has Increased Cyber Risks for Advisors. Here’s How to Reduce Them.

    An attorney specializing in cybersecurity recommends that advisors conduct risk assessments and make sure their systems are updated.

  • RelationalAI wants to change the way intelligent apps are built

    RelationalAI, a startup that wants to change the way data-driven applications are built by combining a database system with a knowledge graph, today announced that it has raised a $75 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global. Previous investors Madrona Venture Group, which led the company's Series A in 2021, Addition and Menlo Ventures also participated in this round, which brings RelationalAI's total funding to $122 million. The idea here is to bring the power of knowledge graphs, that is, the technology that powers things like Google's knowledge panel feature in its search results, to every business.

  • Polkadot adds Buenos Aires as FIFTH location for flagship Polkadot Decoded event

    Polkadot is delighted to announce that its biggest annual event, Polkadot Decoded, just got even bigger.