Envela to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference on October 26, 2022

Envela Corporation
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), the North American leader in the "re-commerce" business, announced that its management team will deliver a corporate presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XV on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. Additional information is available at LD Micro.

About Envela

Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world via the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful life of specialty and durable goods, and to seize retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (Envela's B2C portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals, including gold, silver, and diamonds. ECHG (Envela's B2B portfolio) re-commercializes consumer electronics and IT equipment, and also provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its re-commerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores, and online. Holdings in all of Envela's business units have recognized multiple years of growth.

At Envela we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
investorrelations@envela.com

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721066/Envela-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XV-Investor-Conference-on-October-26-2022

