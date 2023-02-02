U.S. markets closed

Envela's NYSE Bell Ringing Event Postponed Due to Weather

Envela Corporation
·2 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), the North American re-commerce leader, today announced that due to the severe weather impacting travel in Texas and throughout the United States, the Company has officially postponed its NYSE bell ringing scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. Envela is working with the NYSE to reschedule this event soon, and that date we will be announced when it becomes available.

Tomorrow on Groundhog Day, for a healthier planet we hope everyone will remember to promote a circular economy and join our re-commerce revolution. Please follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Envela Corporation, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture
Envela Corporation, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

About Envela
Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful lives of specialty and durable goods; and seize retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (Envela's B2C portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals, including gold, silver, and diamonds. ECHG (Envela's B2B portfolio) re-commercializes consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its re-commerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores, and online. Holdings in all of Envela's business units have recognized multiple years of growth.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding financial strength, acquisitions, and the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
investorrelations@envela.com

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737802/Envelas-NYSE-Bell-Ringing-Event-Postponed-Due-to-Weather

