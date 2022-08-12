U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

Envelope Paper Market to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2027; Abundant Use in Postal Services & E-commerce

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Firms offering envelope papers with variety of printability attributes and easily trackability; increasing preference for bright white paper to offer stable revenue streams to companies in envelope paper market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Envelope manufacturers are increasingly adopting recyclable paper in response to global push toward sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, the need for incorporating lightweight and transparent packaging material in envelops offers value-grab opportunity for industry players in the envelope paper market. An in-depth business intelligence study by TMR found that the envelope paper market size was pegged at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021.

Paper companies are tapping into the massive demand for packaging mailers in postal services in a bid to boost their envelope paper market growth shares. A scrutiny of the ongoing trends suggest that envelope paper market companies are embracing new printing technologies. Furthermore, they are leaning on commercializing inexpensive bright white paper for envelopes used in direct mail. Massive usage of envelops in e-commerce industry presents tremendous opportunities.

Rising usage of packaging envelops in e-commerce has led to a robust uptick in demand for envelope paper. Lightweight envelope paper in variety of shapes and sizes is extensively utilized, thereby generating humungous opportunities for firms in the envelope paper market. Aside from emphasis on product attributes that make up for secure packaging, companies are also unveiling envelopes with new designs for third-party mailers.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59505

Key Findings of Envelope Paper Market Study

  • Advancement in Printing Technologies Expanding Avenue in Envelope Paper Market: Rise in demand for envelopes in postal mailing services and e-commerce sector has catalyzed the development of printing technologies. Printed paper thus have grown in use for envelopes, and will generate substantial lucrative opportunities for players in the envelope paper market.

  • Rising Demand for Window Envelops Expanding Lucrative Avenues: The popularity of window envelopes for business mailing has provided substantial revenue streams for firms in the envelope paper market. These are used in a wide range of mailing applications, and given their versatility they are produced in various shapes to capitalize on the rising opportunities. Furthermore, growing use of privacy defender envelopes by third-party mailers is anticipated to spur sales in envelope paper market. Their growing use among government and health care agencies will expand the avenue.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=59505

Envelope Paper Market: Key Drivers

  • Strides made by online businesses who make use of envelopes for range of items is a key factor propelling the revenue potential for paper companies, since paper is lightweight, allow easy printability, and can be sourced from renewable materials. Stridently, emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions will enrich the value chain for players in the envelope paper market.

  • Rise in demand for window envelops presents a vast value-grab opportunity for stakeholders in the envelope paper market.

Envelope Paper Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific, the study has estimated, is anticipated to hold a major share of the global envelope paper market during the forecast period. The region is home to businesses who are increasingly augmenting the local production of paper in developing countries, notably in India and China. The region is also a key consumer of envelope paper globally, all of which makes it a markedly lucrative market. The demand for products in the Asia Pacific envelope paper market is likely to proliferate especially on the back of a flourishing e-commerce sector.

Envelope Paper Market: Competitive Dynamics

High degree of fragmentation is characterizing the competition landscape of the envelope paper market, mainly due to the presence of several players holding significant stakes.

Some of the key players in the market are Kuvert Polska Group, Koehler Paper, JK Paper, Lintec Corporation, Neenah, Inc., Domtar Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Technologies, Inc., International Paper Company, and Mondi Group.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=59505

Envelope Paper Market Segmentation

  • Material

    • Bright White Paper

    • Kraft Paper

    • Colored Paper

    • Specialty Paper

  • Basis Weight

    • Less than 80 GSM

    • 80 to 120 GSM

    • 121 to 180 GSM

    • More than 180 GSM

  • End Use

    • Postal Services

    • Logistics & Shipping

    • E-Commerce

    • Institutional

Regions

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

Packaging Research Reports 

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market- The global aseptic paper packaging market is anticipated to reach US$ 16.8 Bn by 2032

Rotary Die Cutters Market- Rotary Die Cutters Market is anticipated to reach US$ 561.5 Mn by 2030

Alcohol Packaging Market- Alcohol Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 17.2 Bn by the end of 2030

Pulp Market- Pulp Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ 203.8 billion by 2030

Portion Cup Market- Portion Cups Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,241.1 Mn by 2027

Sortation Systems Market- Sortation Systems Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 2 Bn by 2026

Paper Straws Market- Paper Straws Market is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 5.2 Bn by 2028

Bulk Container Packaging Market- Bulk Container Packaging Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 11.6 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


