U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,969.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,614.75
    -5.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.90
    -5.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    +0.46 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +9.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.07
    +0.93 (+5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    -0.3890 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,366.11
    -146.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.60
    -0.87 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.59
    -86.94 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Enveric Biosciences Announces MagicMed Industries' Presentations at the Following Investor Conferences in September

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, MagicMed Industries' ("MagicMed") Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day.

Dr. Tucker's H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available on-demand beginning Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. To attend please register here.

Dr. Tucker is also scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET at the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day. To register for the event please use the following LINK.

On May 24, 2021, Enveric Biosciences announced the definitive agreement to acquire MagicMed Industries. Enveric and MagicMed will each hold a meeting of their respective stockholders. The Enveric annual meeting will be held virtually on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ENVB2021.

For more information about each conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MagicMed's management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright or Gravitas representative directly, or KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held as a virtual event from September 13-15, 2021. A record-setting number of participants are expected to view the 850+ company presentations scheduled as live feed or available as recorded for this year's edition of the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

The conference offers six sector tracks devoted to Healthcare & Biotech, Metals & Mining, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech, CleanTech, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Shipping & Maritime.

The daily format includes corporate presentations, investor one-on-one meetings, topical presentations by keynote speakers and virtual evening events to encourage informal interaction amongst conference participants. The annual conference is a "must see" event for institutional investors of all types, private equity firms, venture capitalists, industry executives and business development executives.

About the Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day
This year's Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day will feature several leaders in the healthcare space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

About MagicMed
MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the Psybrary™, is anticipated to be an essential building block from which industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the Psybrary™ is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and it is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine. For more information, please visit https://www.magicmedindustries.com/.

Investor Contacts
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267
valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1241 / 212.896.1204
ckasunich@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com

MagicMed Industries Contact
Natalie Dolphin
Director of Marketing
ndolphin@magicmedindustries.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-announces-magicmed-industries-presentations-at-the-following-investor-conferences-in-september-301371997.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines stock drops after revenue warning, as rise in COVID-19 cases hurt bookings

    Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. shed 1.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier cut its third-quarter revenue outlook, as the recent rise in COVID-19 cases has led to weak bookings starting in August. The company now expects revenue to be down 24% to 28% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance of a 20% decline. The FactSet revenue consensus of $9.23 billion implies a 22.5% decline. The company said it now expects adjusted pre-tax margin to

  • YouTube Paid Subscriptions Kick In Amid Booming Advertising Growth

    Google stock is getting a boost from paid subscriptions for YouTube's video and music services as ad revenue benefits from connected TV.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September

    With the S&P 500 up 20% in 2021 and trading at record levels, investors might suspect stocks that went in the opposite direction this year have something seriously wrong with them. If a rising tide is generally lifting all boats, sinking ships will only weigh down your portfolio. Although Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has outpaced the market index gains so far this year, shares remain well below the highs hit several years ago and the tobacco giant still faces a number of headwinds that are holding it back.

  • Boston Beer Stock Is Slumping. Blame Hard Seltzer.

    The company had already warned in July that sales of the hard sparkling alcohol drink, which boomed during the pandemic, would fail to meet expectations.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Pfizer: Best Big Pharma Play in the Market?

    Pfizer (PFE) has been one of the earliest biotech firms to launch a COVID-19 vaccine successfully. However, this pharmaceutical company has not seen its stock price perform as well as some of its peers. Looking at Moderna (MRNA), for example, there's quite a large variance between the two drug makers. Granted, both companies have very different business models. However, Pfizer's relative underperformance to the sector invites fundamentally-conscious investors to consider whether there's some rea

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.