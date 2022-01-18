U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,612.75
    -42.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,542.00
    -254.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,366.50
    -229.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.10
    -18.60 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.90
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.45
    +1.14 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6760
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,786.07
    -803.46 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.97
    -25.76 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.81
    -39.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Enveric Biosciences CEO, Dr. Joseph Tucker, Provides 2021 Year in Review and 2022 Outlook in Letter to Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company, today released a letter to shareholders from Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences.

Dear Enveric Shareholders and Partners:

Reflecting on 2021, I am both extremely impressed with all the accomplishments and progress made and humbled and energized to tackle the opportunities that lie ahead. 2021 was a foundational year that set the stage for our Company by assembling a talented and expert team to execute our strategy for the future. As we move forward in 2022, we find ourselves strategically positioned with a strengthened balance sheet, a deep bench of experienced industry professionals, a platform for new drug discovery, a robust IP portfolio and a growing pipeline of what we believe to be promising drug candidates. We are energized to engage with what I believe will be yet another transformative year for the company.

2021 Year in Review
Enveric launched as a patient-centric biotechnology company, employing innovation and scientific leadership as core principles. Notable highlights from 2021 include:

As of September 30, 2021, we had $21 million in cash, no debt related to loans payable, and working capital of approximately $20 million, enabling us to continue executing on our business plan.

Looking Forward to 2022
The foundation of Enveric's growth in 2022 will be built upon three pillars: our Drug Development pipeline, Drug Discovery process, and Intellectual Property strategy.

  • Drug Development:

  • Drug Discovery:

  • Intellectual Property:

With the new company structure, strengthened by the foundational achievements in 2021 including the assembly of an expert team with the passion and drive for drug development, I am confident in Enveric's ability to execute on our programs in 2022 and beyond.

On behalf of the Enveric management team and Board of Directors, I thank you for your continued support of the company and I look forward to providing you with further updates as our progress continues.

Sincerely,

Dr. Joseph Tucker,
Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments and clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug discovery efforts and clinical development programs to enable potential commercialization of effective treatments for millions of patients in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Enveric's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Enveric's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; Enveric's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-ceo-dr-joseph-tucker-provides-2021-year-in-review-and-2022-outlook-in-letter-to-shareholders-301462479.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Is Moderna Stock Too Expensive in 2022?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has soared for the past two years thanks to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. Then, they doubled down on their positions when Moderna commercialized its product and started to generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit. Considering this point, is Moderna stock too expensive?

  • Fourth Covid Vaccine Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Says Preliminary Israeli Study

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • ‘Not a tolerable situation’: Patient groups take aim at CMS over Alzheimer’s coverage decision

    Their goal is to strong arm the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services into covering Aduhelm, the $28,200-per-year drug, for far more people.

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for January 2022

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

    Booster jabs provide up to 70 per cent protection, study finds

  • Canada approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, deliveries delayed

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday approved Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, but said global supply shortages meant only a few doses would be ready now. Rising infections and hospitalizations due the Omicron variant are forcing provinces to put in restrictions and the federal government to support impacted businesses. Ottawa said last month it had signed a deal with Pfizer for a million treatment courses, pending approval.

  • US inmates sue jail over ivermectin treatment for Covid as ‘medical experimentation’

    The lawsuit alleges that the jail physician told the four men that the prescribed drugs were ‘mere vitamins, antibiotics and/or steroids’ Inmates at an Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images Four inmates at an Arkansas jail have filed a lawsuit against the facility and its doctor after they said they were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as a form of “medical experimentation” despite US health officia

  • FDA data on chemical abortions scrutinized in new study

    The FDA's data on chemical abortions is encountering fresh scrutiny from authors alleging that significant discrepancies have occurred in previous figures.

  • Popular Drug Used to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Impurity

    Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling 23 lots of metformin, a popular type 2 diabetes medication. Here’s everything you need to know about the metformin recall.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Gold Prices Edge Higher on Chinese GDP Beat

    The Peoples Bank of China reduced their lending facility rates

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks W

  • Citi Defuses Warning on Vivion Debt That Had Sent Bonds Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityCitigroup Inc. has revisited its warning on bonds issued by Vivion Investments, which slumped on the investment bank’s initial note highlighting its expo

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the Wo

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Starbucks ties up with Meituan to bolster presence in crucial China market

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Starbucks, which has seen sales slow in China due to COVID-19's fallout, is attempting to widen its reach in its second-biggest market globally by distributing its coffees through the country's dominant food delivery firm, Meituan. The U.S. coffee chain said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with Meituan that will allow its Chinese customers to order coffee delivery and make reservations at its stores via the super-app's platforms. The move comes as competition in the Chinese coffee market is intensifying, and is aimed at expanding the availability of Starbucks, which first begun food delivery services in the country in 2018 through an exclusive partnership with Alibaba Group's Ele.me arm, Meituan's main rival.