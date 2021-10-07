Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in two upcoming October conferences:

A.G.P.'s Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held virtually at VirtualInvestorConferences.com from October 13-14, 2021. Dr. Tucker will present live on Wednesday, October 13th at 11:30 a.m. ET. Register to attend here .

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your representatives directly, or send an email to A.G.P. at agpevents@allianceg.com or KCSA Strategic Communications at envericbio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Investor Contacts

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267

valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Contacts

Raquel Cona / Joe McIntyre

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204 / 856.381.8996

rcona@kcsa.com / jmcintyre@kcsa.com

