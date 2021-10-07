U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.00
    +41.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,576.00
    +285.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,941.50
    +182.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +18.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.10
    -1.33 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    -1.17 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3180
    -0.0960 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,194.00
    +2,917.14 (+5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.46
    +50.36 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.77
    +83.90 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in two upcoming October conferences:

  • A.G.P.'s Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

  • KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held virtually at VirtualInvestorConferences.com from October 13-14, 2021. Dr. Tucker will present live on Wednesday, October 13th at 11:30 a.m. ET. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your representatives directly, or send an email to A.G.P. at agpevents@allianceg.com or KCSA Strategic Communications at envericbio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Investor Contacts
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267
valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
Raquel Cona / Joe McIntyre
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1204 / 856.381.8996
rcona@kcsa.com / jmcintyre@kcsa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-october-2021-301394758.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • Citrix Systems CEO David Henshall steps down

    David Henshall is no longer president and CEO of Citrix Systems, the Fort Lauderdale-based software firm announced late Wednesday. Henshall has been replaced by Bob Calderoni, chair of Citrix's (Nasdaq: CTXS) board of directors. Calderoni was named interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

  • Kelly Campbell Officially Joins Peacock As President

    Kelly Campbell has been officially named President of Peacock. The news Wednesday comes after speculation tied the former Hulu chief to the NBCUniversal streamer after she left the former company earlier this week. Reporting to Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal and based in Los Angeles, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business […]

  • KKR Names Snap’s Evan Spiegel as Independent Director

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. named Snap Inc. co-founder Evan Spiegel as an independent director on its 15-member board.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThe private-equity firm, with $429 billion of assets, now

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH)?

    The big shareholder groups in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation ( NYSE:BVH ) have power over the company. Large...

  • Is Veracyte Still a Buy After Its Recent Rally?

    Shares of genetic diagnostics company Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) are down 47% from their 52-week high of $86 set in February. Today's common investors follow stock price trends believing a huge decline signals warranted concern and that a sharp increase screams stability. Smart investors know that a decline of a fundamentally sound company could be the time to capitalize on the market's blunder.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Could The Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Top Facebook Shareholders

    The top shareholders of Facebook are Mark Zuckerberg, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., Michael Schroepfer, David Fischer, and David Wehner.

  • Le Groupe KDA Ajoute un Membre a son Conseil Consultatif Strategique

    Thetford Mines, Québec – TheNewswire - 5 octobre 2021 – Groupe KDA inc. (Bourse de croissance TSX: KDA) (TSXV:KDA) (« KDA » ou la « Société ») a le plaisir d’annoncer la nouvelle composition de son...

  • CN, Shareholder Publicly Scuffle Over Railway's Leadership and Direction

    Over the next six months, freight rail observers may bear witness to a public relations battle between Canadian railway CN and activist London-based investor TCI Fund Management over CN's leadership and direction. Both are seeking to win the hearts of CN shareholders, who will have a meeting on March 22, per TCI's request. TCI wants shareholders to consider replacing four CN board members with four of its own candidates, as well as replace CN President and CEO JJ Ruest with its pick, Jim Vena, a

  • Hertz Stock Jumps After Tapping Ex-Ford Head as Interim CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz is tapping a familiar face to lead its turnaround by naming Mark Fields, a former Ford Motor Co. chief executive officer, as its interim CEO. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFields, a senior adviser at TPG Capital who joined Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s board in

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • U.S. NIH director Francis Collins to step down by year-end

    Francis Collins, the director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/francis-collins-step-down-director-national-institutes-health he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH in 2009 by the then President Barack Obama, and the 71-year-old went on to serve the agency under three presidents. President Donald Trump in 2017 and President Joe Biden in 2021 asked him to continue in the role.

  • NBCU Names Kelly Campbell Peacock President After She Exits Hulu

    It’s official: Kelly Campbell is the new president of Peacock, NBCUniversal announced. The appointment comes two days after Campbell announced that she was leaving Disney’s Hulu, where she had served as president for less than two years. Variety previously reported that she was in talks about a top Peacock job. Campbell will join the Peacock […]

  • Analyst Report: Swiss Re AG

    Swiss Re was established in 1863 in Zurich. Since then the business appears to have cycled through quite a few outfits. Namely in the early part of the millennium Swiss Re took on an investment banker who eventually led the business. Over the next 10 years CEO Jacques Aigrain built Swiss Re's financial solutions into a powerhouse and helped the company complete its first securitisation, finalised in 2005 for credit reinsurance. This division became a leader for Swiss Re but then disaster struck during the global financial crisis. Swiss Re mothballed this unit and approved a CHF 5 billion capital raise. Now the business concentrates more fundamentally on property and casualty, life and health reinsurance. Swiss Re also has a good commercial insurance offering named corporate solutions.

  • Industry Moves: Macy’s Adds Two New Members to Board of Directors + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • dentalcorp announces the appointment of Martin Fecko as Chief Marketing Officer

    dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, announced today the appointment of Martin Fecko as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), commencing October 25, 2021.

  • Plank Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

    Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 6, 2021 - Plank Ventures Ltd. (“Plank” or the “Company”) (CNSX:PLNK.CN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Carla Matheson as its Chief Financial Of...

  • KDA Group Adds Member to its Strategic Advisory Board

    Thetford Mines, Quebec – TheNewswire - October 5, 2021 – KDA Group Inc. (TSXV:KDA) (“KDA” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the new composition of its Strategic Advisory Board (the “Stra...

  • Paycor adds to C-suite

    Newly public Paycor HCM Inc. has added to its C-suite by bringing a chief strategy officer on board. Garodia, who joined the company in July, is taking a newly created position, a company spokeswoman told me. Garodia spent the previous 13 years with media and information company Thomson Reuters, the last three as a senior vice president and global head of products for its tax and accounting professionals portfolio.