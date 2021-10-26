U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Wonderland: Miami Conference

1 min read
NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in the upcoming Wonderland: Miami conference:

  • Microdose Presents Wonderland: Miami to be held in-person in Miami, Florida from November 8-9, 2021. Dr. Tucker will be speaking on the Next-Generation Psychedelics panel live on Monday, November 8th at 3:10 p.m. ET. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your Microdose representatives directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at envericbio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Investor Contacts
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267
valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
Raquel Cona / Joe McIntyre
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1204 / 856.381.8996
rcona@kcsa.com / jmcintyre@kcsa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-to-participate-in-wonderland-miami-conference-301408112.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

