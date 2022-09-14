U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Enverus Rises To Meet Solar Planning Challenges With Acquisition of RatedPower

·3 min read

Feasibility studies, analysis, design and engineering of solar power plants added to growing solutions in power & renewables.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS company, announced today that it has acquired Madrid-based RatedPower, a SaaS company developing solutions that automate and optimize the feasibility study, analysis, design and engineering of solar power plants and electrical infrastructure to maximize the potential of photovoltaic (PV) plants and reduce their Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

Enverus logo (PRNewsfoto/Enverus)
Enverus logo (PRNewsfoto/Enverus)

Enverus currently serves more than 440 power market participants, primarily in North America, and the addition of RatedPower's technology and experience immediately expands Enverus' value and growing portfolio of solutions in the solar industry and broadens its geographical coverage internationally.

"Much like our start decades ago, RatedPower is a trailblazer in digitalization, automation and efficiency, but in the rapidly growing solar market. Our common denominator is truth in data, strategic planning and optimizing efficiencies," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus. "As of today, we have taken a major leap forward in adding to our solar planning capabilities enabling us to strategically advise customers where and how to design their plants to maximize production."

"This is a great day for our future, as it validates the unique work we've been doing over the last five years," added Andrea Barber, CEO of RatedPower. "We were born with the vision of digitalizing the renewable energy industry and making solar the world's main energy source to accelerate the energy transition. Our mission aligns perfectly with Enverus and our combined strengths will place us in a privileged position to reach that vision while powering the new, global energy economy."

Hughes continued, "RatedPower and their solutions have disrupted the solar industry, helping clients realize their full potential, and together, we will accelerate our investment and expand our footprint within the power and renewables space. We will continue to provide our customers with solutions that enable them to grow and thrive in the future of energy."

Founded in 2017 by Andrea Barber, Miguel Ángel Torrero and Juan Romero, and backed by the European climate tech pioneer VC Seaya, RatedPower has more than 80 employees across engineering, product, business development, marketing and operations. They boast 1,400 users worldwide, have assisted in 20,000 projects, contributed to the production of 43 gigawatts in power – touching 22 million households – and have helped mitigate 17 million tons of CO2.

Bernadette Johnson, who was recently promoted to general manager of Power and Renewables at Enverus, will oversee RatedPower's integration.

In March of 2021, Enverus acquired Energy Acuity, a leader in power generation and power delivery market data with specific expertise in renewable energy. Since then, Enverus has integrated the tracking and cataloguing of thousands of renewables projects leveraging hundreds of unique data sources across North America. These siting workflows are an ideal match to complement RatedPower's area of expertise.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data, sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing, and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com

About RatedPower

RatedPower helps companies discover the smartest ways to design and engineer utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through pvDesign, their software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design and engineering of photovoltaic plants and its electrical infrastructure in all its stages. RatedPower has helped develop more than 43 GW in more than 160 countries. Bringing value to developers, IPPs, contractors, investors and manufacturers, helping them make better decisions, democratizing engineering knowledge and boosting the deployment of solar plants worldwide. Learn more at ratedpower.com.

RatedPower
RatedPower
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enverus-rises-to-meet-solar-planning-challenges-with-acquisition-of-ratedpower-301623529.html

SOURCE Enverus

